Traffic stop lands man in jail for human smuggling
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man for alleged human smuggling. According to the arrest report, on Friday, September 23, 2022, around 6:55 a.m., a Wichita County Deputy saw a white Buick SUV driving east on U.S 287 and F.M 1739 and conducted a traffic stop because the license plate was not […]
kswo.com
Arrest warrant filed in NW Oak Ave shooting death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents revealed new details on a shooting death at an apartment complex on Northwest Oak Avenue. Michael Timms is charged with second degree murder in the death of John Donaldson. Police had previously been searching for Timms as a person of interest in the death.
kswo.com
Two arrested on felony child neglect charges in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are in police custody on charges of child neglect. Raymond Carrillo and Ciara Ortiz were booked in the Comanche County Detention Center in connection with felony child neglect. Each is charged with 1 Count of Child Neglect. The Lawton Police Department started searching for...
newschannel6now.com
Traffic stops lead to fentanyl arrests
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Wichita County Sheriff’s Office traffic stops led to three drug-related arrests this week. Deputies stopped a vehicle on Sept. 19 around 7:30 p.m. on Scott Avenue near Galveston Street, according to court documents. The driver was identified as Robert Edward James, while the passenger was identified as Jennifer Mae Saffel.
1 dead in officer-involved shooting on US 287
The investigation is ongoing and traffic remains backed up for several miles along U.S. 287 in Wilbarger and Hardeman Counties.
13-year-old among 3 fentanyl deaths in north Texas, police say
WFPD officials said three fentanyl-related deaths occurred in Wichita Falls this weekend. All three victims were age 21 or younger.
Third defendant pleads in Aryan Brotherhood jail assaults
Investigators said the assaults were carried out by women called “Featherwoods”, female associates of Brotherhood members.
newschannel6now.com
DPS Confirms shooting on US 287 west of Vernon
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE:. DPS Trooper Sergeant Dan Buesing confirmed to News Channel 6 that a shooting occurred on U.S. 287, prompting officials to close the highway. Buesing stated Hardeman county 911 dispatchers got a call at 6:50 a.m. from a person saying they had been shot by...
Officials Warn of An Epidemic of Rainbow Death
Fentanyl kills. It is happening more and more. Even close to home. In Wichita Falls, the community is reeling after three people, all under the age of 22 died of fentanyl overdoses over the weekend of September 17th. It is just a matter of time before we lose a young...
Semi-truck catches on fire in Clay County
Our crew is currently on the scene of a semi-truck that caught fire in Clay County on U.S. 287. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
kswo.com
Hollister man charged with weekend Grandfield murder
GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Hollister man for allegedly killing a man in Grandfield over the weekend. Allen Dean Collins is charged with First Degree Murder. He allegedly shot and killed Roy Burkett at a home in Grandfield. According to court documents, the two men...
House where Wilder McDaniel was killed for sale
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX-KJTL) — The home where 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel was reportedly killed is now on the market. According to the website Zillow 2012 Irving Place, in the Wichita Falls Country Club neighborhood, is for sale. It lists the nearly 4,500 square foot home as a lovely 3-bedroom home sitting on a corner lot […]
US 287 closed between Vernon and Childress for criminal investigation
According to TxDOT officials, the closure is due to an ongoing law enforcement issue. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
kswo.com
Man charged with murder following Comanche Co. car wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A fatal car crash in Comanche County resulted in murder charges after authorities claimed one man had been driving drunk. 35-year-old Shaun Beatty was charged with second degree murder, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain insurance and failure to pay taxes due to state.
Duncan man charged in 3-year-old’s death
A three-year-old's death in Stephens County has been ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma.
3-year-old Duncan boy dies, man arrested
Authorities say a man has been taken into custody following the death of an Oklahoma child.
Two killed in Oklahoma crash near Terral
TERRAL OK (KFDX/KJTL) — An accident on U.S Highway 81 in Oklahoma killed two people Thursday night. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:50 p.m., on U.S Highway 81, near Terral, Ok, in Jefferson County, a 55-year-old Archer City woman, was northbound in a 2005 Dodge Caravan when she crossed lanes and struck […]
Woman stabs man at Wichita Falls Goodwill, police say
A woman is going to jail after allegedly stabbing a man during an argument over a pickup truck.
Body found behind Academy identified
Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they have confirmed the identity of a deceased body that was discovered on Tuesday behind a sporting goods store.
kswo.com
Woman charged in connection to Lawton shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman was charged in connection to a recent shooting at an apartment complex. Laurie Samuels was charged with Domestic Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Police were called to the District Six10 apartments around 3 p.m. September 15. There they found the victim,...
