Wichita County, TX

Texoma's Homepage

Traffic stop lands man in jail for human smuggling

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man for alleged human smuggling. According to the arrest report, on Friday, September 23, 2022, around 6:55 a.m., a Wichita County Deputy saw a white Buick SUV driving east on U.S 287 and F.M 1739 and conducted a traffic stop because the license plate was not […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Arrest warrant filed in NW Oak Ave shooting death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents revealed new details on a shooting death at an apartment complex on Northwest Oak Avenue. Michael Timms is charged with second degree murder in the death of John Donaldson. Police had previously been searching for Timms as a person of interest in the death.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Two arrested on felony child neglect charges in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are in police custody on charges of child neglect. Raymond Carrillo and Ciara Ortiz were booked in the Comanche County Detention Center in connection with felony child neglect. Each is charged with 1 Count of Child Neglect. The Lawton Police Department started searching for...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Traffic stops lead to fentanyl arrests

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Wichita County Sheriff’s Office traffic stops led to three drug-related arrests this week. Deputies stopped a vehicle on Sept. 19 around 7:30 p.m. on Scott Avenue near Galveston Street, according to court documents. The driver was identified as Robert Edward James, while the passenger was identified as Jennifer Mae Saffel.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

DPS Confirms shooting on US 287 west of Vernon

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE:. DPS Trooper Sergeant Dan Buesing confirmed to News Channel 6 that a shooting occurred on U.S. 287, prompting officials to close the highway. Buesing stated Hardeman county 911 dispatchers got a call at 6:50 a.m. from a person saying they had been shot by...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Hollister man charged with weekend Grandfield murder

GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Hollister man for allegedly killing a man in Grandfield over the weekend. Allen Dean Collins is charged with First Degree Murder. He allegedly shot and killed Roy Burkett at a home in Grandfield. According to court documents, the two men...
GRANDFIELD, OK
Texoma's Homepage

House where Wilder McDaniel was killed for sale

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX-KJTL) — The home where 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel was reportedly killed is now on the market. According to the website Zillow 2012 Irving Place, in the Wichita Falls Country Club neighborhood, is for sale. It lists the nearly 4,500 square foot home as a lovely 3-bedroom home sitting on a corner lot […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Man charged with murder following Comanche Co. car wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A fatal car crash in Comanche County resulted in murder charges after authorities claimed one man had been driving drunk. 35-year-old Shaun Beatty was charged with second degree murder, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain insurance and failure to pay taxes due to state.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Two killed in Oklahoma crash near Terral

TERRAL OK (KFDX/KJTL) — An accident on U.S Highway 81 in Oklahoma killed two people Thursday night. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:50 p.m., on U.S Highway 81, near Terral, Ok, in Jefferson County, a 55-year-old Archer City woman, was northbound in a 2005 Dodge Caravan when she crossed lanes and struck […]
TERRAL, OK
kswo.com

Woman charged in connection to Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman was charged in connection to a recent shooting at an apartment complex. Laurie Samuels was charged with Domestic Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Police were called to the District Six10 apartments around 3 p.m. September 15. There they found the victim,...
LAWTON, OK

