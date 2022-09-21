Read full article on original website
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093
FVSU names Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal has been named for Fort Valley State University. FVSU says that internationally renowned plastic surgeon and FVSU alumnus Dr. Wright Jones will be the Grand Marshal for the upcoming parade on October 1st at 9 a.m. in downtown Fort Valley.
Macon Cherry Blossom Festival wins 'Best Festival in the World' title
MACON, Ga. — The Cherry Blossom Festival is known by many in Macon-Bibb as the best celebration of the year, and now they have an award to prove it. The Festival won another "Best Festival in The World" title from the International Festival and Events Association, along with other titles.
Teen Rodeo Safety Event held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Around the community this weekend, teens and young adults can experience some hands-on workshops that can help them become better - and safer - drivers. The Kiwanis Macon Club and Macon-Bibb's Police Department and Fire Crew are hosting their 12th annual teen driving Rodeo (road-day-o). The...
Macon-Bibb County donates 250 acres to National Park Service, expands Ocmulgee Mounds
MACON, Ga. — The Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park got a little bigger this week as it moves toward national park status. Macon-Bibb County donated 250 acres south of the park's current border to the National Park Service. To get to that next level, the grounds needed to expand. The donation is almost a half square mile along the Ocmulgee River.
GABBA Fest takes over Macon in honor of Allman Brothers Band
MACON, Ga. — From Otis Redding to Jason Aldean to Little Richard, famous music artists make up the rich music history of Macon. A big part of that history is the Allman brothers band. The Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association (GABBA) was set up to make sure their legacy...
Fort Valley Youth Center hosting back 'in' school open house
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A youth center in Fort Valley is inviting parents and children to come out to their open house. The Fort Valley Youth Center of excellence will have their back "in" school open house this Saturday, September 24th on Riley Avenue. Families can see what they...
Macon native appointed Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce President and Executive Officer
MACON, Ga. — The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce has a new President and Chief Executive Officer. In a press release, the Chamber said that Macon native Jessica Walden will take on the position later this year. The chamber's board of directors voted to approve Walden after an extensive...
How to nominate your favorite teacher for Teacher's Tops
MACON, Ga. — The school year is underway and central Georgia is home to some fabulous educators!. Whether it's elementary, middle, high school, even college! There are three different ways you can tell us why your teacher should be honored. Write a letter or an email. Send your letter...
Date Night Under $25.00
Date nights are fun, but sometimes we want to go out without breaking the bank. Here is a fun itinerary for a night out with the one you love for under $25.00. 1.) Take a Stroll Through Amerson River Park. Containing over 180 acres of pristine forests, meadows and wetlands,...
Houston County library's pollinator garden provides captivating site for kids to read
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The Centerville branch of Houston County's public library has a cool garden children and family can watch while reading their favorite books. There are plenty of books and activities you can find here at the library in Centerville. One of those things is a pollinator garden...
Bibb County’s hidden gems of nature may surprise you
MACON, Ga. — A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
Macon family still searching for family member missing since April
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon family is urging the community to help in the search of their loved one. We sat down with the family who says they need answers and your help. “Wayne where ever you at, momma loves you and I wish you would come home or call...
The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
MACON, Ga. — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous land. The rivers...
Huge greenhouses, 300 jobs may be coming to south Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — A New York company wants to grow salad greens and more than 300 jobs in south Bibb County. The plan by BrightFarms LLC is scheduled to go before Macon-Bibb's planning and zoning commission Monday. They want to set up shop on nearly 200 acres at Hawkinsville...
Macon mattress store invested in community
Macon & Robins Bed & Mattress, local bed and mattress stores, are open to help locals find what they need for a good night’s sleep. The stores have three locations, two in Macon and one in Warner Robins. The Mercer location is located at 3815 Mercer University Drive in Macon, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m…
School of the Week: Clifton Ridge Middle School encouraging more students with gifted lead teacher
MACON, Ga. — This year is Clifton Ridge Middle School's first year of having a gifted lead teacher. That teacher is not only enhancing learning for gifted students but for all students. Their goal is to challenge each student academically. "Mr. Lundy, our superintendent, gave us the opportunity to...
'A shot in the arm for East Macon': Community members react to $350M development
MACON, Ga. — Folks in east Macon say they're looking forward to a new hotel, shops and restaurants that could be coming to town. Tuesday, Bibb commissioners moved forward with a plan to buy more than 21 acres of land on Coliseum Drive just across the street from the Centreplex.
5 Places to Visit for The Allman Brothers Band Fan
This is your guide to all things Macon music. Visit its music museums and historic homes, check out... The 2022 GABBAFest is here and that means Allman Brothers fans from around the globe are gathering in Macon!. When you make your trip to Macon, you have to make a stop...
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
