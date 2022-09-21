ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

FVSU names Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal has been named for Fort Valley State University. FVSU says that internationally renowned plastic surgeon and FVSU alumnus Dr. Wright Jones will be the Grand Marshal for the upcoming parade on October 1st at 9 a.m. in downtown Fort Valley.
FORT VALLEY, GA
13WMAZ

Teen Rodeo Safety Event held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Around the community this weekend, teens and young adults can experience some hands-on workshops that can help them become better - and safer - drivers. The Kiwanis Macon Club and Macon-Bibb's Police Department and Fire Crew are hosting their 12th annual teen driving Rodeo (road-day-o). The...
MACON, GA
Macon, GA
Georgia Society
Macon, GA
13WMAZ

GABBA Fest takes over Macon in honor of Allman Brothers Band

MACON, Ga. — From Otis Redding to Jason Aldean to Little Richard, famous music artists make up the rich music history of Macon. A big part of that history is the Allman brothers band. The Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association (GABBA) was set up to make sure their legacy...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

How to nominate your favorite teacher for Teacher's Tops

MACON, Ga. — The school year is underway and central Georgia is home to some fabulous educators!. Whether it's elementary, middle, high school, even college! There are three different ways you can tell us why your teacher should be honored. Write a letter or an email. Send your letter...
MACON, GA
maconga.org

Date Night Under $25.00

Date nights are fun, but sometimes we want to go out without breaking the bank. Here is a fun itinerary for a night out with the one you love for under $25.00. 1.) Take a Stroll Through Amerson River Park. Containing over 180 acres of pristine forests, meadows and wetlands,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb County’s hidden gems of nature may surprise you

MACON, Ga. — A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon family still searching for family member missing since April

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon family is urging the community to help in the search of their loved one. We sat down with the family who says they need answers and your help. “Wayne where ever you at, momma loves you and I wish you would come home or call...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia

MACON, Ga. — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous land. The rivers...
MACON, GA
Jones County News

Macon mattress store invested in community

Macon & Robins Bed & Mattress, local bed and mattress stores, are open to help locals find what they need for a good night’s sleep. The stores have three locations, two in Macon and one in Warner Robins. The Mercer location is located at 3815 Mercer University Drive in Macon, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m…
MACON, GA
maconga.org

5 Places to Visit for The Allman Brothers Band Fan

This is your guide to all things Macon music. Visit its music museums and historic homes, check out... The 2022 GABBAFest is here and that means Allman Brothers fans from around the globe are gathering in Macon!. When you make your trip to Macon, you have to make a stop...
MACON, GA
