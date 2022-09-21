Read full article on original website
Linzy Moriah Comeaux
DELCAMBRE – Linzy Moriah Comeaux, age 31, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Abbeville surrounded by her loving family. Linzy was born in Vermilion Parish on January 3, 1991, to Wendy Comeaux Monceaux and was one of three children. Linzy was a kind and light hearted girl...
Abbeville High School receives active shooter hoax phone call
Other schools throughout state also received phone calls. Around 12:20 on Friday, the Abbeville Police Department received a phone call about an active at Abbeville High School. The complaint was deemed false, and the source is being investigated. Abbeville High was placed on lockdown for about two hours. School buses...
Abbeville Council votes to lift food truck moratorium
Operators will need to have permit approved by council. Food trucks can make dining a unique experience. More could soon be making their way to Abbeville. During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Abbeville City Council voted to lift its moratorium on food trucks, which had been put in place not long after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barricaded fugitive Arrested in Vermilion Parish
According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Violent Crimes Task Force Director, and Crime Stoppers Coordinator, Eddie Langlinais, on Sept. 22, 2022, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to locate and affect a felony arrest warrant for John Micah Leblanc, 43, for:. • Failure to Appear...
Abbeville destroys Gators
It was the kind of game Abbeville head coach Roderick Moy was looking for. The Wildcats (3-1) traveled to Arnaudville Friday to battle the Beau Chene Gators, who were 1-2 entering the game. The Class 4A Gators had the size that could have caused the Wildcats’ fits. But it did...
Kaplan wins second straight game
RAYNE — It is not hard to figure out why the Kaplan Pirates have won two straight games. Look at the offense, the number of yards it gains, and the number of points it’s producing. When you produce just over 800 total yards of offense in eight quarters...
NV Patriots run over Loreauville
LOREAUVILLE — The North Vermilion Patriots got their running game going in a big way Thursday night, rolling up more than 300 yards and five touchdowns on the ground to upend Loreauville High, 35-21. “I challenged our offense before we came out here,” NV coach Brett Blakey said after his team evened its record at 2-2. “I told them our defense has been carrying the load, it’s time that we do our job and show up. I think we did.”
