Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 Milwaukee Comic Con; Wisconsin State Fair Park hosts

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This weekend, Wisconsin State Fair Park is home to everything fant0asy, superheroes, and everything in between – for the return of Milwaukee Comic Con. Whitney Pollet, a character artist and designer, joined the WakeUp News team with what to expect when you go to a comic convention.
shepherdexpress.com

Wauwatosa’s Nancy Olson Recalls her Hollywood Years

In 1950, Nancy Olson, a 21-year-old actress from Milwaukee, was cast as Betty Schaefer in the film Sunset Boulevard. As a result of her solid performance, she co-starred in subsequent movies with William Holden, John Wayne, Sterling Hayden, Van Johnson, and Fred MacMurray. Seventy-two years later, Olson has compiled her memories into a new book, A Front Row Seat.
Entertainment
NBC Chicago

Haunted 45-Acre Immersive Experience to Open for Season in Wisconsin

As October crawls closer, preparations for spooky season are ramping up. One event in particular is getting ready to make its seasonal debut in Wisconsin. The Hill Has Eyes, an outdoor immersive experience sprawling 45 acres, will bust its doors open for "thrills, chills and ghastly apparitions" Sept. 30 in Franklin, according to organizers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Askia Strong sought for attempted homicide

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department are asking for your help in finding 32-year-old, Askia Strong. Investigators say Strong stood over the mother of his children and opened fire. He shot her over and over again, a total of 23 times. She is alive to tell her story.
CBS 58

Cheese curd fanatics will have their own festival this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood will play host to a festival this weekend, one truly made for Wisconsinites. The event is called Squeak Fest, a celebration taking place in honor of Clock Shadow Creamery's 10th anniversary. To learn more about Squeak Fest, we were joined by Kristin Hueneke, executive chef for Lakefront Brewery, to discuss what to expect.
wnanews.com

Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69

Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
wuwm.com

Asian-Latino restaurants find a home in Milwaukee

In the kitchen of AsianRican Foods, a cook fires up some carne frita, big hunks of fried pork. It reminds me of a Chinese dish: roast pork belly. While pork sizzles in the fryer, she makes mofongo to go with it, pounding fried plantains with chicharron, spices, and lots of garlic.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in head at party, 10 years later, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - The family of James "Trell" Jackson of Milwaukee is looking for justice a decade after their loved one was killed. The 33-year-old was shot outside a party in 2012. His family does not want this case to go cold. For 10 years, Sept. 22 has been a painful...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun

MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

8 shot in Milwaukee Monday, 2 killed

There were seven Milwaukee shootings Monday and only two people arrested. Police said those two people shot each other. The youngest victim was just 16, and he lost his life as a result of the violence.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee reckless homicide, woman sentenced for 2021 shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was sentenced to 22 years in prison Wednesday, Sept. 22 for a fatal shooting near 29th and Wisconsin. Tequila Collins, 22, pleaded guilty on Sept. 8 to first-degree reckless homicide. As part of a plea deal, one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Wednesday shootings wound 4 including boy

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 21 responded to at least three separate shootings. Four people, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in the incidents. 21st and Burnham. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man, police said, was shot several times just before 4 a.m. He was taken to a...
