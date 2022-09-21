Read full article on original website
Story of Ohio serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer to premiere on Netflix
The story of Northeast Ohio-native and notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is coming to Netflix.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Star humiliated, new 'Strange' piece of reality
MILWAUKEE - A star gets humiliated and a new "Strange" piece of reality. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with all the stories making a buzz around Hollywood.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee Comic Con; Wisconsin State Fair Park hosts
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This weekend, Wisconsin State Fair Park is home to everything fant0asy, superheroes, and everything in between – for the return of Milwaukee Comic Con. Whitney Pollet, a character artist and designer, joined the WakeUp News team with what to expect when you go to a comic convention.
shepherdexpress.com
Wauwatosa’s Nancy Olson Recalls her Hollywood Years
In 1950, Nancy Olson, a 21-year-old actress from Milwaukee, was cast as Betty Schaefer in the film Sunset Boulevard. As a result of her solid performance, she co-starred in subsequent movies with William Holden, John Wayne, Sterling Hayden, Van Johnson, and Fred MacMurray. Seventy-two years later, Olson has compiled her memories into a new book, A Front Row Seat.
Haunted 45-Acre Immersive Experience to Open for Season in Wisconsin
As October crawls closer, preparations for spooky season are ramping up. One event in particular is getting ready to make its seasonal debut in Wisconsin. The Hill Has Eyes, an outdoor immersive experience sprawling 45 acres, will bust its doors open for "thrills, chills and ghastly apparitions" Sept. 30 in Franklin, according to organizers.
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Askia Strong sought for attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department are asking for your help in finding 32-year-old, Askia Strong. Investigators say Strong stood over the mother of his children and opened fire. He shot her over and over again, a total of 23 times. She is alive to tell her story.
CBS 58
Cheese curd fanatics will have their own festival this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood will play host to a festival this weekend, one truly made for Wisconsinites. The event is called Squeak Fest, a celebration taking place in honor of Clock Shadow Creamery's 10th anniversary. To learn more about Squeak Fest, we were joined by Kristin Hueneke, executive chef for Lakefront Brewery, to discuss what to expect.
CBS 58
Report: Milwaukee police stop-and-frisk Black residents nearly 18 times more than white residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police continue to stop-and-frisk a disproportionate number of people who are Black. That's according to the latest report from the non-partisan Crime and Justice Institute. Researchers examined data from 2021 and found MPD has not made significant improvements since first agreeing to document traffic and...
'The Hill Has Eyes': Outdoor 45-acre haunt opens in Franklin on Sept. 30
The Hill Has Eyes, a 45-acre outdoor haunt in Franklin, will open for the season on Friday, Sept. 30 at The Rock Sports Complex.
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
WISN
Candlelight vigil in Milwaukee for a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in police custody
MILWAUKEE — The Iranian community in Milwaukee will hold a candlelight vigil on Sept. 23 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in memory of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The vigil will take place in 941 E Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee WI 53202 at “The Calling” public art piece. Mahsa...
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
wuwm.com
Asian-Latino restaurants find a home in Milwaukee
In the kitchen of AsianRican Foods, a cook fires up some carne frita, big hunks of fried pork. It reminds me of a Chinese dish: roast pork belly. While pork sizzles in the fryer, she makes mofongo to go with it, pounding fried plantains with chicharron, spices, and lots of garlic.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in head at party, 10 years later, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The family of James "Trell" Jackson of Milwaukee is looking for justice a decade after their loved one was killed. The 33-year-old was shot outside a party in 2012. His family does not want this case to go cold. For 10 years, Sept. 22 has been a painful...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee protestors keep heat on anti-Barnes ads in Senate contest, calling them 'racist'
A labor union and other activists continue to say there is racism in some of the negative political ads targeting Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes who is Black. About fifty members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU,) Power to the Polls and other groups protested outside a Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun
MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8 shot in Milwaukee Monday, 2 killed
There were seven Milwaukee shootings Monday and only two people arrested. Police said those two people shot each other. The youngest victim was just 16, and he lost his life as a result of the violence.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee reckless homicide, woman sentenced for 2021 shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was sentenced to 22 years in prison Wednesday, Sept. 22 for a fatal shooting near 29th and Wisconsin. Tequila Collins, 22, pleaded guilty on Sept. 8 to first-degree reckless homicide. As part of a plea deal, one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Wednesday shootings wound 4 including boy
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 21 responded to at least three separate shootings. Four people, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in the incidents. 21st and Burnham. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man, police said, was shot several times just before 4 a.m. He was taken to a...
