Easy Fine Motor Skills Kitchen Activity for Toddlers & Preschoolers

Simple fine motor skills practice games will stop the most active toddler or preschooler and capture their concentration and curiosity. This easy colander and straw fine motor activity is perfect to set up in your kitchen to keep little hands busy with colorful play. Easy Threading Activity Using Kitchen Items.
