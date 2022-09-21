Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Family goes on world tour to create 'visual memories' before the children lose their eyesight
Childhood memories matter and most parents try to create sweet ones for their children. A couple from Canada is going above and beyond. That's because three of their children have been diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, an uncommon hereditary disorder that causes vision loss or decline over time, according to CNN.
KIDS・
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Easy Fine Motor Skills Kitchen Activity for Toddlers & Preschoolers
Simple fine motor skills practice games will stop the most active toddler or preschooler and capture their concentration and curiosity. This easy colander and straw fine motor activity is perfect to set up in your kitchen to keep little hands busy with colorful play. Easy Threading Activity Using Kitchen Items.
KIDS・
Comments / 0