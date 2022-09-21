Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
No injuries reported in wreck south of Burnsville
LEEDY, Miss. (WTVA) - A dump truck overturned Thursday morning in Tishomingo County. The wreck happened near Highway 365 and County Road 160, which is south of Burnsville. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said troopers have not reported any injuries. A lane of traffic was temporarily blocked.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Thursday
A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN A SINGLE MOTORCYCLE TRAFFIC CRASH THURSDAY EVENING. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON RED HILL CENTER ROAD JUST BEFORE 3 PM. INTITIAL REPORTS FROM THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INDICATE THE MOTORCYCLE WAS TRAVELING NORTHBOUND ON RED HILL CENTER ROAD WHEN THE RIDER, IDENTIFIED AS KARL TILLER, 41, OF LAWRENCEBURG, WAS STRUCK IN THE HEAD BY A BUZZARD. TILL LOST CONTROL OF THE MOTORCYCLE AND TRAVELED OFF THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROAD. THE MOTORCYCLE STRUCK A FENCE AND THEN MULTIPLE TREES COMING TO FINAL REST IN A FIELD APPROXIMATELY 800 FEET FROM INITIAL IMPACT. TILLER WAS THROWN OFF AT THE FIRST TREE.
Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
Ford breaks ground at BlueOval City facility in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford Motor Company has broken ground at BlueOval City, the manufacturing site for the company’s new electric vehicles and advanced batteries. The Stanton, Tenn., facility will create approximately 6,000 jobs. The company plans to reach a 2 million electric vehicle annual run rate globally by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
A West TN town celebrates Fall with festival fun
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –A West Tennessee town host its Fall Festival. The City of Humboldt celebrated their 13th annual Downtown Fall Festival today. This fun-filled festival had plenty of games for the children, food vendors, merchandise for sale, crafts booths, and many more activities for the community. The festival took...
WBBJ
Rural counties will soon have accessible internet
HUNTINGDON, Tenn.– Soon, several Tennessee counties will have access to internet with the help of a multi million dollar grant through the state of Tennessee. “Tennessee emergency broadband fund american rescue plan and this was a fantastic grant opportunity for the state of Tennessee where I believe there were 447 million dollars total distributed in grants for broadband projects,” says Myles Kamisher Kosh.
WBBJ
44th Annual Chester County BBQ returns to Henderson
HENDERSON, Tenn. — One county welcomes an annual festival back to town. The 44th Annual Chester County BBQ Festival returns with plenty of vendors taking the streets. But what everyone was there for was, of course: the barbecue. Attendees could get bbq from Freed-Hardeman Lion’s Pride Dining and Hunts...
WBBJ
Habitat for Humanity holds ‘Volunteer Build Day’ in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new dream is coming to life thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity acts as a bridge for first-time homeowners, and those who are willing to donate items, time, and money in order for the dream of buying a first home to become a reality.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsleaderonline.com
Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build
Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
radionwtn.com
Update: Suspect In Custody
Update: Sheriff Josh Frey said the suspect is in custody. Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the anyone that might have information on the location of Adam Holland to please contact the sheriff department. Holland is a suspect in several thefts recently in the Buchanan...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/22 – 09/23/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Mural honoring musician Gil Scott-Heron unveiled in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community honors a world-renowned musician. A new mural was revealed in downtown Jackson in honor of Gil Scott-Heron on Friday morning. Prior to becoming a musician, author, and poet, Gil Scott-Heron spent most of his formative years here in Jackson, were he was one of the first three African American students to integrate Tigrett Middle School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
State rep, performer discuss controversy of Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members are preparing to celebrate Jackson’s 3rd Annual Pride Festival on Saturday, October 8. But a few events in the festival are causing concern, specifically with the drag show and how it will affect the community. “The City of Jackson has its own ordinances...
WBBJ
City announces 4 people vying for empty seat on Jackson City Council
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces the individuals vying for an empty seat on City Council. Following Gary Pickens’ resignation from the council earlier this month, a vacancy was left for Jackson City Council’s District 1 position. The city called for qualified residents to submit...
Comments / 0