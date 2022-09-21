A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN A SINGLE MOTORCYCLE TRAFFIC CRASH THURSDAY EVENING. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON RED HILL CENTER ROAD JUST BEFORE 3 PM. INTITIAL REPORTS FROM THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INDICATE THE MOTORCYCLE WAS TRAVELING NORTHBOUND ON RED HILL CENTER ROAD WHEN THE RIDER, IDENTIFIED AS KARL TILLER, 41, OF LAWRENCEBURG, WAS STRUCK IN THE HEAD BY A BUZZARD. TILL LOST CONTROL OF THE MOTORCYCLE AND TRAVELED OFF THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROAD. THE MOTORCYCLE STRUCK A FENCE AND THEN MULTIPLE TREES COMING TO FINAL REST IN A FIELD APPROXIMATELY 800 FEET FROM INITIAL IMPACT. TILLER WAS THROWN OFF AT THE FIRST TREE.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO