Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife

By Ryan Naumann
 2 days ago
Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.

“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy ( Cohen ), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened of him or anyone else.”

Insiders add that Rinna is demanding $2 million a season, which would make her the highest-paid Real Housewife ever. Currently, the Atlanta ladies earn the most. Kandi Burruss reported is paid a little less than $2 million per season.

We’re told the negotiations are ongoing and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has yet to sign on the dotted line.

RadarOnline.com reached out to Rinna’s rep who told us, “No comment.”

Rinna has been a main cast member on RHOBH since season 5 in 2014. The reality star has consistently brought the drama every season and is known for being an expert at stirring the pot.

RadarOnline.com learned of Rinna’s contract negotiations after sources told us she will not be joining the other Bravo stars at BravoCon later this year.

An insider told us, "Rinna was invited, but due to scheduling isn’t available.”

Sources tell us her absence has "nothing to do with the reunion," despite speculation.

The salaries for Real Housewives have been increasing substantially over the years. Back in 2014, RadarOnline.com broke the story that Lisa Vanderpump , Kyle Richards , and Yolanda Foster scored huge pay raises and were paid $500k. Vanderpump had been making $250k per season and Richards was pulling in $200k previously.

At the time, sources told us that Kim Richards and Lisa were making $450k. Soap opera star Eileen Davidson signed a $750k deal to appear on the show in 2014.

Molly Colours
2d ago

I think she's a little mentally unstable. I stopped watching the show because of the fake fights. Since then she seems to crave attention making weird dance videos. A little too off the hook to deserve a raise.

Fishing Really
2d ago

Dear Lisa, you were just a soap opera star. possibly B rated star. you were never a actor of any good movies.

Toni Annette Smith
1d ago

we all know Andy loves drama and Lisa keeps it stirred up fir ratings,,, but her OVER DRASTIC seen about Kathy Hilton is pure trash and classless, sometimes ratings aren't worth the slander

