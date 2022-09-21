Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Get Outside for Public Lands Day
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to get outdoors Sept. 24 in honor of National Public Lands Day. Established in 1994, it celebrates the connection between people and the environment and promotes the use of outdoor public spaces for recreation, education and volunteer opportunities to participate in hands-on land conservation for present and future generations.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Controversial ‘Pre-Pup’ Wolf Count Coming
The numbers may be revealed during the Sept. 28 NRB meeting. Don’t be surprised if wolf-management opponents are howling during the Sept. 28 state Natural Resources Board meeting in Ashland. In an agenda that’s heavy with air-quality, waste-management and water issues, the most press will likely come after an...
Door County Pulse
Women’s Reproductive Rights Panel
Local activist group Northern Door Activism has invited three pro-choice candidates and a local expert, obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Kristin Lyerly, to participate in a panel discussion on the current state of women’s reproductive rights and abortion-care access in Wisconsin. Candidate participants include lieutenant governor candidate Sara Rodriguez, state Senate candidate...
Comments / 0