ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Concerned about earthquakes? Here’s a primer on insurance for TN homeowners

By Chris O'Brien
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bg0o5_0i4geSpi00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Did you know that in 1811 and 1812, a series of earthquakes along the New Madrid fault shook the ground so hard that sidewalks cracked in Washington D.C. and church bells rang on the East Coast from the shaking?

In fact, the region shook so heavily that it created Reelfoot Lake , now a state park in northwestern Tennessee.

With there being some serious earthquakes around the globe in the past few days, it got us thinking about how we can prepare for one here in Tennessee.

“Earthquake insurance is not something that is typically found in a normal homeowners insurance policy,” Tennessee Dept. of Commerce & Insurance spokesman, Kevin Walters, said.

It’s not something you might typically think about, but earthquake insurance might actually be worth a look in Tennessee.

Tennessee sits on two fault lines, the New Madrid fault line in Western Tennessee and the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone.

A serious earthquake along either one, particularly the New Madrid, would mean significant damage for an enormous number of people.

More than 30 pounds of meth seized at Nashville airport

“We have millions of consumers living along both those fault lines,” Walters said. “A catastrophic earthquake is something that scientists are saying could happen. Is it likely to happen? Probably not.”

Walters said he’s not trying to stoke fear, he just wants people to be prepared for anything and to be able to recoup significantly in a loss.

“If you had an earthquake that affected your home and property, your homeowner’s policy would not cover it,” he said.

If you’re interested, there’s a whole guide to earthquake insurance on the department’s website .

Understanding your deductible is an important point. Most policies’ deductibles are about 10-20% of your home’s value. So, if your home is worth about $300,000 and your deductible is 10%, you’d have to pay the first $30,000. Though it does seem expensive, it’s likely a drop in the bucket if there’s a serious disaster.

“Most of the time you are talking about a total loss, and that could be absolutely catastrophic for most people,” Walters said. “They wouldn’t be able to get anything back, and if they don’t have an earthquake policy, they’re not going to be able to make a claim.”

Walters’s department does not sell the insurance, they simply regulate it for consumers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Tenn. lawmakers ask TDEC to halt plans for massive landfill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers announced Thursday that they have called on the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to halt plans by Trinity Business Group to put a massive landfill operation in Maury County. State Representative Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka) and State Senator Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) said the company...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WATE

How to get a burn permit in East Tennessee

WATE) — As fall gets underway and the leaves begin to fall, it’s a good time to remember the rules around burning in East Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, debris burning is a primary cause of wildfires every year in the state. The division adds that fire can be an effective tool when used properly however the best intentions can produce disastrous results when safety precautions are not taken.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Where can the biggest bass be caught in Northeast Tennessee?

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee’s waterways are brimming with fish, and its lakes are home to some of the best bass fishing spots in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) divides the state into four regions, with most of East Tennessee and all of Northeast Tennessee falling into Region 4. The […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
City
Nashville, TN
wmot.org

Tennessee governor announces new Savage Gulf State Park

Tennessee governor announces new Savage Gulf State Park. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has a new state park. Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday announced the creation of the Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The park will be carved from the 19,000-acre Savage Gulf State Natural Area. That is currently part of the South Cumberland State Park. According to a news release, South Cumberland had become too large to manage as a single park. Most of the new park will be maintained as a state natural area, but it will include a 744-acre developable area. The General Assembly has provided $30 million for improvements, including a visitors center and an RV campground.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake Insurance#Tn#Wkrn#Commerce Insurance#The New Madrid
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Tennessee You Must Visit

Are you on a search for the best resorts in Tennessee? Well, look no further! This is the perfect place for you to start. Tennessee is obviously known for its music scene, high-quality whiskey, and the stunning views thanks to the Great Smokies! So, of course there means that there will be tons of luxury resorts in Tennessee around too!
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

TN Sen. plans to take action over TSSAA hairstyle rule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big changes are coming for student athletes in Tennessee, and it’s created a lot of concern. With basketball season weeks away from tipping off across Tennessee, the focus for some has shifted to what’s happening off the court. In a regional coach meeting with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, Joshua Heard, an attendee and basketball […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WBBJ

Rural counties will soon have accessible internet

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.– Soon, several Tennessee counties will have access to internet with the help of a multi million dollar grant through the state of Tennessee. “Tennessee emergency broadband fund american rescue plan and this was a fantastic grant opportunity for the state of Tennessee where I believe there were 447 million dollars total distributed in grants for broadband projects,” says Myles Kamisher Kosh.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

State official warns of new scam targeting Tennesseans

Tennesseans received an alert from Secretary of State Tre Hargett on Wednesday about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that falsely suggests that businesses or individuals need a copy of a certain financing statement filed against them.
WJHL

Officials: No fentanyl-laced marijuana ever confirmed in Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Alarming rumors about fentanyl overdoses linked solely to marijuana use don’t match up well with historical evidence on drugs that the synthetic opioid has been mixed with, and at least one area harm reduction advocate hopes to quell fears among the local pot-smoking community. When News Channel 11 reported on […]
WREG

Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee invests nearly $450 million towards expanding broadband

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is investing hundreds of millions of dollars towards expanding broadband access to rural communities. It’s nearly $447 million worth of grant funding. That money will be dished out across several counties and utility companies throughout the state. County leaders in rural communities said their slice of the pie is going to go a long way.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Worker wounded in Tennessee supermarket shooting sues Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An employee of the Kroger supermarket chain who was wounded in a mass shooting at a Tennessee store a year ago has sued the company, claiming it failed to protect employees from the fired contractor who killed one person and hurt 14 others. Mariko Jenkins was shot at the busy Kroger store in the Memphis suburb of Collierville, according to a federal lawsuit. Police said UK Thang worked for a franchisee with a sushi business at the store, and he was fired on the morning of Sept. 23, 2021. Thang returned to the store later that day and shot 10 employees and five customers, police said. Thang died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound within a couple of minutes of officers arriving at the scene. The negligence lawsuit claims Thang had two pistols and “a full-length military style rifle as well as high-capacity magazines and substantial amounts of ammunition.”
WREG

TDOC uses volunteers to give prisoners hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Data from the sentencing project shows there are over 25,000 people in prison and jail in Tennessee. Statistics show 45 percent of them will likely return. To try and keep those numbers down, the Department of Correction has started a special volunteer program. TDOC asked us not to use this person’s real […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

WREG

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy