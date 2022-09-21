Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Campaign Spending Commission fines Kahele over donor list violation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission has issued U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele a $1,000 fine after he admitted to using an old list of Gov. David Ige’s donors to raise campaign funds. That’s not allowed. A representative from Ige’s campaign told the commission they did not...
Emergency SNAP benefits will continue through November
Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed the fourth emergency proclamation on Monday, Sept. 19, to address the food insecurity in Hawaii that still exist even after the pandemic began in 2020.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
KITV.com
Governor Ige declares 4th emergency proclamation over food insecurity to continue SNAP benefits
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor David Ige has signed a fourth emergency proclamation to allow the continuation of SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, emergency allotments. The disaster emergency relief, in line with COVID emergency relief, will be extended through November 18, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
Minimum wage increases next month; lawmakers say more is needed
Hawaii’s minimum wage will be increasing from $10.10 to $12 starting October 1, but for some lawmakers, that wage hike still falls short.
UH report: Hawaii may be able to escape possible US recession
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization reported that the U.S. could be heading for a mild recession in the first half of next year. However, Hawaii may be able to escape the dark economic path. UHERO said the recovery of visitor travel from Japan that is now underway could help Hawaii […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Economists: US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape worst impacts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the University of Hawaii released Friday predicts the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the coming months. But, there’s a glimmer of hope for Hawaii. The forecast from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization (UHERO) said the nation is heading...
RELATED PEOPLE
hawaiipublicradio.org
Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas
Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
Affordable housing drops as interest rises in Hawaii
The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the third straight time in an effort to fight inflation on Wednesday. KHON2 spoke to some financial experts to find out more about how the hike could affect locals' wallets.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nonprofit to hold diaper drive for families in need as price of daily necessities soar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As inflation continues to hit Hawaii families hard, many are struggling to afford a very basic necessity. The Aloha Diaper Bank is working to fill that need and serve families with young children and added expenses. ”Diapers are essential to the welfare of infants and toddlers. An...
Hawaii’s child passenger laws recently updated
This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Plus, the State’s child passenger laws were recently updated. So, what do parents need to know? Lisa Dau, Injury Prevention Coordinator and Registered Nurse from the Kapiolani Medical Center, joined Wake Up 2Day with the details including two free car seat check events happening this weekend. For more […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
hawaiipublicradio.org
Bytemarks Cafe: Hawaii Annual Code Challenge
Today we'll recap one of Governor Ige's signature recurring events called the Hawaii Annual Code Challenge. We'll find out how the program evolved, what was accomplished, and what we can expect in the final 7th annual state hackathon.
Tips for finding the new COVID booster in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new booster shots for COVID are out, and already thousands in Hawaii have rushed to get them. But if you’re having a hard time finding one, you’re not alone. KHON2 got answers about how to make it easier to continue protecting yourself from COVID. Bivalent boosters — vaccines formulated to protect […]
KITV.com
Over 110,000 in Hawaii are eligible for student loan forgiveness under President Biden's plan
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Over 100,000 Hawaii residents could be impacted by the student loan forgiveness program President Joe Biden unveiled last month, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Education. Approximately 111,000 Hawaii residents could have some or all of their student loans forgiven after the Student...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mauinow.com
The Green concert on Maui is sold out, guests should anticipate high demand for parking
Tomorrow night’s The Green concert featuring J Boog is a sold out event. The Maui Arts & Cultural Center is recommending that guests arrive early to avoid delays in parking and accessing the venue. Gates open at 6 p.m. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD. For admission into the venue, only...
KITV.com
Hawaii is the most expensive state in the country to buy a home, study finds
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- News that's not really news to anyone: Hawaii is the most expensive state in the U.S. to buy a home. According to a new study by Homebuyer.com, Hawaii ranks the highest nationally for housing prices: with the average house going for over $615,000, and the median household income at $99,800.
bigislandvideonews.com
Strategic Roadmap For Homelessness Presented To Hawaiʻi Council
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Councilmembers questioned the administration's process used to develop the plan, which was initiated by Council Resolution 442 earlier this year. UPDATE – (6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21) “A Strategic Roadmap for Homelessness and Housing” was presented by the Mayor Roth administration to the Hawai‘i...
mauinow.com
Subtropical jet stream over Maui creates sun halo
Sailors know sun halos can mean bad weather, like a hurricane, is on its way. But today’s ring around the sun that was seen on Maui is a fair-weather halo created by the subtropical jet stream that brought high-altitude cirrus clouds, according to meteorologist Robert Ballard, Science and Operations Officer for the National Weather Service in Honolulu.
Comments / 0