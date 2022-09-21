ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

New affordable housing project opens in St. Johns

By Jim Redden
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmqqV_0i4ge1Ka00 Cathedral Village Apartments includes 110 units and is funded in part by the Portland affordable housing bond.

Another project funded by the Portland affordable housing bond formally opened in St. Johns on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Cathedral Village Apartments is the inaugural development from Catholic Charities of Oregon and Related Northwest. It consists of 110 studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Rents range from $519-$1,576 per month. Common area amenities include a community room with kitchen, shared laundry, music and teen rooms, playground, and picnic area with barbecue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inUp2_0i4ge1Ka00

"We're thrilled to celebrate the completion of Cathedral Village," said Natalie Wood, Executive Director Catholic Charities of Oregon. "We know how urgently Portland needs affordable housing for families and individuals experiencing homelessness or on the verge of homelessness, including BIPOC households, immigrants, refugees, and others. Catholic Charities of Oregon is committed to addressing the need for inclusive and supportive housing communities and this new development is just one part of how we're working to help individuals and families heal, grow, and thrive."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i4ge1Ka00

The $258.4 million Portland Housing Bond was approved voters in November 2016. Of the 15 bond-funded projects currently open or in development across the city, Cathedral Village Apartments is one of six opening in 2022. Together with the two bond-funded projects already open, they will provide 900 new permanently affordable homes by the end of this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKDnQ_0i4ge1Ka00

"Cathedral Village Apartments furthers the City's work to create affordable housing, and I am especially excited about family-centered affordable housing. Onsite after-school enrichment activities are the critical supports that working families need to get kids on a path to success," said Commissioner Dan Ryan, who oversees the Portland Housing Bureau. "I want to thank Catholic Charities and Related Northwest for their thoughtful work envisioning this project — congratulations on making it a reality. The City is proud to provide stable housing for students to attend James John Elementary School, George Middle School, and my alma mater, Roosevelt High School!"

Located at 6520 N. Salem, with a view of the St. John's Bridge, the 1.21-acre development is located within walking distance to restaurants, retail, grocery, schools, health centers, a library, post office, multiple bus stops, and the St. John's Community Garden. Cathedral Park and the Cathedral Park Trail are located two blocks from the site.

The project cost approximately $38 million with the Portland Housing Bond contributing about $16 million. Other funders include Oregon Housing & Community Services, Red Stone Equity Partners, Umpqua Bank, Collins Foundation, Hedco Foundation, and PGE Renewable Development Fund and their Green Future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42VP4V_0i4ge1Ka00

"This development is a testament to the partnership that private and public entities can make in ensuring that all people have a safe and affordable place to live. Addressing Portland's affordable housing shortfall is a key part of Related Northwest's mission, and we are committed to stabilizing school-aged kids and their families with safe and affordable housing," said Ann Silverberg, CEO, Related California Affordable and Northwest Divisions.

VIBE PDX, a local nonprofit empowering Oregon's youth through music and art, will provide after-school music programs for school-age residents inside VIBE's new teaching space that includes a state-of-the-art recording studio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k39OY_0i4ge1Ka00

Catholic Charities provides social services aimed at developing innovative and lasting solutions to poverty and injustice, and will provide an array of onsite social services for Cathedral Village residents.

Related has acquired and developed affordable communities along the West Coast for more than 32 years, completing more than 18,000 units of housing, ranging from low and moderate-income townhomes to luxury, high-rise apartments. Cathedral Village Apartments was designed and built to exceed code standards by at least 20%, leading to a more equitable home and lower operating costs, including electric and water bills. Solar photovoltaic panels are located on the roof improving efficiency. The development received a provisional Earth Advantage Platinum Certification.

The architect is Michael Willis and Associates (MWA), and General Contractor is LMC Construction.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 3

Pat Bechtold
2d ago

What does affordable mean? After 40.yrs working I looked into another project built by Catholic Charities and found out I didn't have enough income to qualify for low-income.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

OPINION: A proposed change now would limit voters' power later

Proposed Portland charter language would make it difficult for future voters to remove incumbent city commissionersIn 1998, Oregon voters enacted an important safeguard against the adoption of super-majority voting systems with the passage of Measure 63. Now voters in Portland are being asked to approve the mirror image of what that constitutional amendment was designed to prevent. Thanks to a provision in the city's proposed charter revision, Portland voters now face the choice of limiting their power in future elections by setting a "super-minority" standard for electing city council members. A D V E R T I S I N...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland Galleria owners unveil $20M renovation project

PORTLAND, Ore. — Owners of the downtown Portland Galleria building, the one most pedestrians will know for the downstairs Target, unveiled their $20 million renovation project on Tuesday. Charlie Floberg of Unico Properties cut the ribbon at the building entrance, and attendees strolled into an art deco lobby. The...
PORTLAND, OR
The Daily Score

When Cities Switch To One-Winner Council Districts, Housing Growth Plummets

Mingus Mapps and other Portlanders are proposing changing to one-winner city council districts. New research finds that cities moving to this system see a sharp drop in new housing construction. The charter reform measure on November’s ballot proposes multi-winner districts, which could avoid the housing pitfalls of Mapps’s alternative plan....
PORTLAND, OR
brewpublic.com

The Weekend In Beer – Beginning September 23, 2022

It is another 20+ event weekend but who will win the battle of September events: Fresh Hops or Oktoberfests? Looks like mother lovin’ Oktoberfests win the weekend starting with the following ones on Friday. Friday thru Sunday Oktoberfests: Buoy Oktoberfest, Von Ebert Vontoberfest. Saturdays Oktoberfests: McMenamins Edgefield, Central Catholic,...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
State
California State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Real Estate
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
WWEEK

Despite the Blight, Portland Apartment Rents Are Up and May Be Heading Higher

Given all the crime, trash and graffiti, and a downtown that’s been hollowed out by COVID, you’d think no one would be moving to Portland and rents would be falling. Portland is still attracting new arrivals, and apartment rents are rising, because the rest of the West Coast is worse, at least in terms of cost, according to a new report from Marcus & Millichap, a real estate broker and research firm based in Calabasas, Calif.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

The racism, and resilience, behind today’s Pacific Northwest salmon crisis

Leavenworth is a charming tourist town, tucked in Washington’s North Cascades mountains and styled as a Bavarian village. I spent a weekend there, noodling around in souvenir shops, snacking on pretzels and soaking in faux-European culture. It wasn’t till after dark, when I headed to the banks of Icicle Creek just outside of town for an interview, that I saw a vestige of what the region once was.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
probrewer.com

Turn-Key Portland Oregon Brewery for sale

Award-winning Portland-based brewery. 15 BBL brewhouse with 5000+ BBL capacity with taproom. Loyal customer base with established brands with distribution in Oregon and Washington. Newer American-made brewhouse and tanks. Canning-line, 3 head keg washing system, walk-in coolers, glycol chilling system, and all other equipment necessary to continue growth. Taproom and fully-operational kitchen included. $1,250,000 sales Long term building lease available. Will consider lease of equipment and space.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Housing Project#Supportive Housing#Housing Development#Bipoc#Portland Housing Bond
Pamplin Media Group

Longtime Lake Oswego Chinese restaurant closes - only to reopen

Hunan Pearl sees a shuffling of ownership after inflation, labor shortages created challenges. Sam Pieh recently ran into a former New Yorker who was accustomed to quality Chinese food, only to be underwhelmed when she moved to Oregon. That changed when she found Hunan Pearl. So, when the Sichuan- and...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Mansion in Gresham - Corporate Housing Rental

This magnificent gated Craftsman with a Victorian flair and a spectacular million-dollar view of Mt Hood was featured in the April/May 1995 edition of Victorian Decorating & Lifestyle magazine. Located on a hill, this 1/2 acre property also has views of the Columbia River Gorge and Washington State from inside and the encompassing deck and gazebo.
GRESHAM, OR
The Portland Mercury

A Tenant Enrolled in a City Affordable Housing Program Just Received a 50 Percent Rent Increase. How is That Possible?

When a new company purchased the Prescott apartment complex in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood in 2021, tenant Kelsey Schreiner expected to get a rent increase. “The previous owner didn’t increase it often, so I figured we’d maybe get a five percent rent hike—something like that,” said Schreiner, who lives in a two-bedroom apartment with her four-year-old daughter.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Affordable Housing Tenants See Rent Hike, City Council Candidate Gets Rental Deal from Donor, and 20 Quadrillion Ants

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland—and happy first day...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks

A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
OREGON STATE
Pamplin Media Group

Old Town residents mull lawsuit against Lake Oswego over pickleball

Neighbors are unhappy the city didn't close George Rogers Park courts while looking for alternative locations. Residents of the Old Town neighborhood are lawyering up and considering filing a lawsuit against the city of Lake Oswego for keeping the George Rogers Park pickleball courts open amid a search for alternative sites.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
WWEEK

An Empty Lodge Highlights Gateway’s Failure.

Address: 725 NE 100th Ave. Why it’s empty: Dwindling Elks membership and a lack of school funding. For more than two decades, city planners and developers have had grand plans for a stretch of land east of the confluence of the Gateway Transit Center and Interstates 84 and 205.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy