New affordable housing project opens in St. Johns

Cathedral Village Apartments includes 110 units and is funded in part by the Portland affordable housing bond.

Another project funded by the Portland affordable housing bond formally opened in St. Johns on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Cathedral Village Apartments is the inaugural development from Catholic Charities of Oregon and Related Northwest. It consists of 110 studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Rents range from $519-$1,576 per month. Common area amenities include a community room with kitchen, shared laundry, music and teen rooms, playground, and picnic area with barbecue.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the completion of Cathedral Village," said Natalie Wood, Executive Director Catholic Charities of Oregon. "We know how urgently Portland needs affordable housing for families and individuals experiencing homelessness or on the verge of homelessness, including BIPOC households, immigrants, refugees, and others. Catholic Charities of Oregon is committed to addressing the need for inclusive and supportive housing communities and this new development is just one part of how we're working to help individuals and families heal, grow, and thrive."

The $258.4 million Portland Housing Bond was approved voters in November 2016. Of the 15 bond-funded projects currently open or in development across the city, Cathedral Village Apartments is one of six opening in 2022. Together with the two bond-funded projects already open, they will provide 900 new permanently affordable homes by the end of this year.

"Cathedral Village Apartments furthers the City's work to create affordable housing, and I am especially excited about family-centered affordable housing. Onsite after-school enrichment activities are the critical supports that working families need to get kids on a path to success," said Commissioner Dan Ryan, who oversees the Portland Housing Bureau. "I want to thank Catholic Charities and Related Northwest for their thoughtful work envisioning this project — congratulations on making it a reality. The City is proud to provide stable housing for students to attend James John Elementary School, George Middle School, and my alma mater, Roosevelt High School!"

Located at 6520 N. Salem, with a view of the St. John's Bridge, the 1.21-acre development is located within walking distance to restaurants, retail, grocery, schools, health centers, a library, post office, multiple bus stops, and the St. John's Community Garden. Cathedral Park and the Cathedral Park Trail are located two blocks from the site.

The project cost approximately $38 million with the Portland Housing Bond contributing about $16 million. Other funders include Oregon Housing & Community Services, Red Stone Equity Partners, Umpqua Bank, Collins Foundation, Hedco Foundation, and PGE Renewable Development Fund and their Green Future.

"This development is a testament to the partnership that private and public entities can make in ensuring that all people have a safe and affordable place to live. Addressing Portland's affordable housing shortfall is a key part of Related Northwest's mission, and we are committed to stabilizing school-aged kids and their families with safe and affordable housing," said Ann Silverberg, CEO, Related California Affordable and Northwest Divisions.

VIBE PDX, a local nonprofit empowering Oregon's youth through music and art, will provide after-school music programs for school-age residents inside VIBE's new teaching space that includes a state-of-the-art recording studio.

Catholic Charities provides social services aimed at developing innovative and lasting solutions to poverty and injustice, and will provide an array of onsite social services for Cathedral Village residents.

Related has acquired and developed affordable communities along the West Coast for more than 32 years, completing more than 18,000 units of housing, ranging from low and moderate-income townhomes to luxury, high-rise apartments. Cathedral Village Apartments was designed and built to exceed code standards by at least 20%, leading to a more equitable home and lower operating costs, including electric and water bills. Solar photovoltaic panels are located on the roof improving efficiency. The development received a provisional Earth Advantage Platinum Certification.

The architect is Michael Willis and Associates (MWA), and General Contractor is LMC Construction.

