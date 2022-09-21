ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
28th Annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival begins Friday, Sept. 23

 2 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's almost time for the 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival. Created to promote Pueblo County's rich agriculture, the festival has become an opportunity to enjoy music, competitions, street vendors, and, of course, chiles.

The Pueblo Chile Festival begins Friday, Sept. 23, and lasts through Sept. 25. Below are the times:

  • Friday 3 p.m. - 12 a.m.
  • Saturday 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.
  • Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets, which you can buy here , are $5. Gate admission is $6.

Multiple parking options will be available for the festival. That includes free parking garages at S. Main St. and Grand., as well as City Center Dr. The Chile Festival is also offering daily shuttle pickup and drop-off at the Midtown parking lot. The drop-off and pick-up zone will be in the PBR lot.

Map of event

Below are featured events you can enjoy throughout the festival:

For a full lineup, see the PDF below:

Event Lineup (All Stages) Download

This year, Chile Fest Bar tips will be donated to three non-profits, the YMCA of Pueblo, the YWCA of Pueblo, and the Boys & Girls Club of Pueblo.

For more information on the festival, click here.

