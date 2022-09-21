Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘I respect every fan that we have’

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields attempted to mend fences with the team’s fans on Wednesday, three days after he came under fire for downplaying their investment in wins and losses.

“It hurts more in the locker room than for Bears fans. They aren’t putting in any work,” Fields said Sunday night following the Bears’ 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

With a few days to reflect, Fields said he didn’t intend to offend the fans.

“I should have done a better job explaining what I meant by that,” Fields said Wednesday.

The second-year pro said he was frustrated with the team’s first loss of the season.

“I respect every fan that we have,” Fields said Wednesday. “I’m glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do.”

Fields, 23, has completed 15 of 28 passes for just 191 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in two games this season.

He has completed 174 of 298 passes for 2,061 yards with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 14 games since being selected by the Bears with the 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: