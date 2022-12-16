How To Watch Monday Night Football Live Without Cable (2023)

With Regular season football coming to an end this year is a little different for playoff matchups. There will be one final kick off for Monday Night Football this year and it couldn’t come at a better time. Celebrating the MLK and the day off with a prime time matchup doesn’t get much better. If you’re looking to watch but don’t have cable, don’t sweat it — we’ll show you several ways to catch one last matchup this Monday night on a streaming service .

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida When: Monday, January 16, 2023

Monday, January 16, 2023 Channels: ESPN/ABC

ESPN/ABC Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Teams: Dallas Cowboys & Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where to watch Monday Night Football

ESPN is the exclusive home to Monday Night Football, so you’ll need access to ESPN to watch the games. The good news is you can get ESPN through a number of different streaming services, including Sling TV , DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu + Live TV , FuboTV , YouTube TV, and more. A few games will also air on ABC and ESPN2. But if you want to ensure that you won’t miss a game, streaming ESPN is your best bet.

Watch Monday Night Football on Sling TV (Our Preferred Service)

Breaking down some of the Sling TV packages is as follows: Sling Orange for $40 per month, Sling Blue for $40 per month, and Sling Orange & Blue for $55 per month. The Orange plan focuses more on NCAA football, while the Blue plan prioritizes Pro football (and comes with 10 more channels ). The good news? You only need Sling Orange to stream ESPN. It’s one of the most budget-friendly ways to watch ESPN without cable, mainly since the Orange plan also includes ESPN2 and ESPN3.

Watch Monday Night Football on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is probably one of the most popular choices for streaming live TV without a cable subscription because it offers more than 75 channels and includes both Disney Plus and ESPN Plus . The base plan is $69.99 per month, but if you don’t care to stream content often, the ads probably won’t be a bother. (If you do plan to stream a lot of Hulu or Disney content, paying a little extra to go ad-free is a major benefit.) ESPN is one of the basic channels included in Hulu + Live TV , so you won’t need any add-on packages to watch it. That said, some of the sports add-ons can provide you with additional niche channels to tune into. If you aren’t yet sure you want to commit to Hulu + Live TV , check out the current promotion of $20 off the first three months.

Watch Monday Night Football on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is the online equivalent of having a satellite dish planted in your front yard. There are four basic packages to choose from, ranging from 75 to over 150 channels. The basic Entertainment package is the most affordable at $69.99 per month and includes ESPN. If Monday Night Football is all you want to watch, that’s the best choice. There’s also a five-day free trial for you to test it out and a limited-time offer that brings the first two months down to just $49.99 per month.

Watch Monday Night Football on FuboTV

FuboTV started out as a service for watching sports, and that tradition continues to this day. It offers a vast range of channels, though some are gated by geographic location. There are a total of four FuboTV packagess to choose from, one of which is aimed at Spanish-speaking audiences and has a smaller channel count. For most people, the Pro plan should be sufficient. At $69.99 per month, it offers 131 channels , over 1,000 hours of cloud DVR, and unlimited simultaneous streaming. Plus, it includes ESPN and comes with a seven-day free trial .

Watch Monday Night Football on YouTube TV

YouTube TV comes with many perks, the least of which include no recording storage limits and more than 85 channels. The Base plan starts at $64.99 per month, though each of your first three months currently drops to $54.99 through a special promotion. This plan offers easy access to ESPN as well as a plethora of other channels. Best of all, there’s a seven-day free trial to try it out to see if it’s a good fit before you commit. There’s also a Spanish Plan available for $34.99 per month.

Watch Monday Night Football on Vidgo

Vidgo bills itself as one of the best options for transparency, as it has no hidden contracts or fees. Even the basic package comes with more than 110 channels, which makes it one of the best value options at $59.95 per month. Pair that with 20 hours of free DVR for the first 90 days and access to ESPN, ESPN2 , and ABC (as well as a wide variety of more focused channels), and you’ve got a service that gives you everything you need for your Monday Night Football fix. There’s also a Spanish Mas package available for $39.95 per month.

Best streaming service to watch Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football is simple to stream , and you can watch it anywhere — even if you’re stuck on a commute home after a long day at work. If you’re looking for the most affordable option for how to watch Monday Night Football, Sling TV is the way to go!

FAQs

How can I watch Monday Night Football without ESPN?

If you don’t have cable, you can use one of the live TV services through Sling TV, Hulu, or others; however, you’ll need to use ESPN one way or another to catch the games.

Which streaming services have Monday Night Football?

Monday Night Football is carried by Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, FuboTV, YouTubeTV, and Vidgo.

What channel is Monday Night Football on in 2023?

Monday Night Football airs on ESPN, but you can catch a few games on ABC and ESPN2.

