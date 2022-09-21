ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch Monday Night Football Live in 2022 Without Cable

Monday is the start of the work week but the end of the NFL week, so you can look forward to sitting back, relaxing, and watching a little football in prime time. Monday Night Football kicks off again on Sept. 26 at 8:15 p.m. EST, with a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. If you’re looking to watch but don’t have cable, don’t sweat it — we’ll show you several ways to catch your favorite teams on Monday Night Football on a streaming service .

Watch Monday Night Football Live Here

Where to watch Monday Night Football

ESPN is the exclusive home to Monday Night Football, so you’ll need access to ESPN to watch the games. The good news is you can get ESPN through a number of different streaming services, including Sling TV , DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu + Live TV , FuboTV , YouTube TV, and more. A few games will also air on ABC and ESPN2. But if you want to ensure that you won’t miss a game, streaming ESPN is your best bet.

Streaming Service Cost per Month Channels Free Trial
Sling TV $35+ 32+ No
Hulu + Live TV $69.99+ 75+ No
DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ 75+ Yes
FuboTV $69.99+ 124+ Yes
YouTube TV $64.99 85+ Yes
Vidgo $59.95+ 110+ Yes

Watch Monday Night Football on Sling TV (Our Preferred Service)

Sling TV

Sling TV breaks down its offerings into three packages : Sling Orange for $35 per month, Sling Blue (also) for $35 per month, and Sling Orange & Blue for $50 per month. The Orange plan focuses more on NCAA football, while the Blue plan prioritizes Pro football (and comes with 10 more channels ). The good news? You only need Sling Orange to stream ESPN. While there’s no free trial with Sling TV, you can get half off your first month — it’s one of the most budget-friendly ways to watch ESPN without cable, mainly since the Orange plan also includes ESPN2 and ESPN3.

Watch Monday Night Football Live on Sling TV

Watch Monday Night Football on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV is probably one of the most popular choices for streaming live TV without a cable subscription because it offers more than 75 channels and includes both Disney Plus and ESPN Plus . The base plan is $69.99 per month, but if you don’t care to stream content often, the ads probably won’t be a bother. (If you do plan to stream a lot of Hulu or Disney content, paying a little extra to go ad-free is a major benefit.) ESPN is one of the basic channels included in Hulu + Live TV, so you won’t need any add-on packages to watch it. That said, some of the sports add-ons can provide you with additional niche channels to tune into. If you aren’t yet sure you want to commit to Hulu + Live TV, check out the current promotion of $20 off the first three months.

Watch Monday Night Football Live on Hulu + Live TV

Watch Monday Night Football on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is the online equivalent of having a satellite dish planted in your front yard. There are four basic packages to choose from, ranging from 75 to over 150 channels. The basic Entertainment package is the most affordable at $69.99 per month and includes ESPN. If Monday Night Football is all you want to watch, that’s the best choice. There’s also a five-day free trial for you to test it out and a limited-time offer that brings the first two months down to just $49.99 per month.

Watch Monday Night Football Live on DIRECTV STREAM

Watch Monday Night Football on FuboTV

FuboTV

FuboTV started out as a service for watching sports, and that tradition continues to this day. It offers a vast range of channels, though some are gated by geographic location. There are a total of four plans to choose from, one of which is aimed at Spanish-speaking audiences and has a smaller channel count. For most people, the Pro plan should be sufficient. At $69.99 per month, it offers 131 channels , over 1,000 hours of cloud DVR, and unlimited simultaneous streaming. Plus, it includes ESPN and comes with a seven-day free trial .

Watch Monday Night Football Live on FuboTV

Watch Monday Night Football on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

YouTube TV comes with many perks, the least of which include no recording storage limits and more than 85 channels. The Base plan starts at $64.99 per month, though each of your first three months currently drops to $54.99 through a special promotion. This plan offers easy access to ESPN as well as a plethora of other channels. Best of all, there’s a seven-day free trial to try it out to see if it’s a good fit before you commit. There’s also a Spanish Plan available for $34.99 per month.

Watch Monday Night Football Live on YouTube TV

Watch Monday Night Football on Vidgo

Vidgo

Vidgo bills itself as one of the best options for transparency, as it has no hidden contracts or fees. Even the basic package comes with more than 110 channels, which makes it one of the best value options at $59.95 per month. Pair that with 20 hours of free DVR for the first 90 days and access to ESPN, ESPN2 , and ABC (as well as a wide variety of more focused channels), and you’ve got a service that gives you everything you need for your Monday Night Football fix. There’s also a Spanish Mas package available for $39.95 per month.

Watch Monday Night Football Live on Vidgo

Monday Night Football schedule 2022

Sept. 12 @ 8:15 p.m. Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Sept. 19 @ 7:15 p.m. Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Sept. 19 @ 8:30 p.m. Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (ABC)

Sept. 26 @ 8:15 p.m. Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Oct. 2 @ 8:15 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Oct. 10 @ 8:15 p.m. Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Oct. 17 @ 8:15 p.m. Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Oct. 24 @ 8:15 p.m. Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

Oct.  31 @ 8:15 p.m. Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Nov. 7 @ 8:15 p.m. Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

Nov. 14 @ 8:15 p.m. Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Nov. 21 @ 8:15 p.m. San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Nov. 28 @ 8:15 p.m. Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

Dec. 5 @  8:15 p.m. New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec. 12 @ 8:15 p.m. New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

Dec. 19 @ 8:15 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Dec. 26 @ 8:15 p.m. Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Jan. 2 @ 8:30 p.m . Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

You can also find the Monday Night Football schedule on NFL.com .

Monday Night Football: The perfect way to start the week

Monday Night Football is simple to stream , and you can watch it anywhere — even if you’re stuck on a commute home after a long day at work. If you’re looking for the most affordable option for how to watch Monday Night Football, Sling TV is the way to go!

Watch Monday Night Football Live Here

FAQs

How can I watch Monday Night Football without ESPN?

If you don’t have cable, you can use one of the live TV services through Sling TV, Hulu, or others; however, you’ll need to use ESPN one way or another to catch the games.

Which streaming services have Monday Night Football?

Monday Night Football is carried by Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, FuboTV, YouTubeTV, and Vidgo.

What channel is Monday Night Football on in 2022?

Monday Night Football airs on ESPN, but you can catch a few games on ABC and ESPN2.

More must-reads:

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday

Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers' Suspension News

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a member on the backend of their defense for the at least the next three games according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Per RapSheet, "Steelers S Damontae Kazee was suspended for the next 3 games for violations of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
DALLAS, TX
#Cable Tv#Sling Tv#Live Tv#Tv Streaming#Youtube Tv#American Football#The New York Giants#Hulu Live Tv#Abc#Espn2#Fubotv#Sling Blue Lrb#Sling Orange Blue#Orange
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News

Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
WWE
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback. According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son's...
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

There's no quarterback controversy according to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott knows that owner Jerry Jones likes to spin some stuff to draw up readers and listeners, but he also knows that Dak Prescott is the guy when he's healthy. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially...
DALLAS, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Monday Night Uniform News

The Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium this Monday night for a tilt against the rival New York Giants. But the uniforms will be a bit different from the past few weeks. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys will be wearing their navy jersey with silver pants on Monday against the Giants. New York may be the home team, but have apparently decided to wear white jerseys instead - forcing the Cowboys to abandon their preferred white jersey with royal blue pants.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Prominent Brett Favre Sponsor Announces Its Decision

As some brands begin to distance themselves from Brett Favre amid his involvement in Mississippi's welfare scandal, one announced its decision to stand by the former quarterback. According to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, the footwear company Copper Fit will not cut ties with Favre even though he received...
NFL
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
Community Policy