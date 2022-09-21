How To Watch Monday Night Football Live in 2022 Without Cable

Monday is the start of the work week but the end of the NFL week, so you can look forward to sitting back, relaxing, and watching a little football in prime time. Monday Night Football kicks off again on Sept. 26 at 8:15 p.m. EST, with a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. If you’re looking to watch but don’t have cable, don’t sweat it — we’ll show you several ways to catch your favorite teams on Monday Night Football on a streaming service .

Where to watch Monday Night Football

ESPN is the exclusive home to Monday Night Football, so you’ll need access to ESPN to watch the games. The good news is you can get ESPN through a number of different streaming services, including Sling TV , DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu + Live TV , FuboTV , YouTube TV, and more. A few games will also air on ABC and ESPN2. But if you want to ensure that you won’t miss a game, streaming ESPN is your best bet.

Watch Monday Night Football on Sling TV (Our Preferred Service)

Sling TV

Sling TV breaks down its offerings into three packages : Sling Orange for $35 per month, Sling Blue (also) for $35 per month, and Sling Orange & Blue for $50 per month. The Orange plan focuses more on NCAA football, while the Blue plan prioritizes Pro football (and comes with 10 more channels ). The good news? You only need Sling Orange to stream ESPN. While there’s no free trial with Sling TV, you can get half off your first month — it’s one of the most budget-friendly ways to watch ESPN without cable, mainly since the Orange plan also includes ESPN2 and ESPN3.

Watch Monday Night Football on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV is probably one of the most popular choices for streaming live TV without a cable subscription because it offers more than 75 channels and includes both Disney Plus and ESPN Plus . The base plan is $69.99 per month, but if you don’t care to stream content often, the ads probably won’t be a bother. (If you do plan to stream a lot of Hulu or Disney content, paying a little extra to go ad-free is a major benefit.) ESPN is one of the basic channels included in Hulu + Live TV, so you won’t need any add-on packages to watch it. That said, some of the sports add-ons can provide you with additional niche channels to tune into. If you aren’t yet sure you want to commit to Hulu + Live TV, check out the current promotion of $20 off the first three months.

Watch Monday Night Football on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is the online equivalent of having a satellite dish planted in your front yard. There are four basic packages to choose from, ranging from 75 to over 150 channels. The basic Entertainment package is the most affordable at $69.99 per month and includes ESPN. If Monday Night Football is all you want to watch, that’s the best choice. There’s also a five-day free trial for you to test it out and a limited-time offer that brings the first two months down to just $49.99 per month.

Watch Monday Night Football on FuboTV

FuboTV

FuboTV started out as a service for watching sports, and that tradition continues to this day. It offers a vast range of channels, though some are gated by geographic location. There are a total of four plans to choose from, one of which is aimed at Spanish-speaking audiences and has a smaller channel count. For most people, the Pro plan should be sufficient. At $69.99 per month, it offers 131 channels , over 1,000 hours of cloud DVR, and unlimited simultaneous streaming. Plus, it includes ESPN and comes with a seven-day free trial .

Watch Monday Night Football on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

YouTube TV comes with many perks, the least of which include no recording storage limits and more than 85 channels. The Base plan starts at $64.99 per month, though each of your first three months currently drops to $54.99 through a special promotion. This plan offers easy access to ESPN as well as a plethora of other channels. Best of all, there’s a seven-day free trial to try it out to see if it’s a good fit before you commit. There’s also a Spanish Plan available for $34.99 per month.

Watch Monday Night Football on Vidgo

Vidgo

Vidgo bills itself as one of the best options for transparency, as it has no hidden contracts or fees. Even the basic package comes with more than 110 channels, which makes it one of the best value options at $59.95 per month. Pair that with 20 hours of free DVR for the first 90 days and access to ESPN, ESPN2 , and ABC (as well as a wide variety of more focused channels), and you’ve got a service that gives you everything you need for your Monday Night Football fix. There’s also a Spanish Mas package available for $39.95 per month.

Monday Night Football schedule 2022

Sept. 12 @ 8:15 p.m. Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Sept. 19 @ 7:15 p.m. Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Sept. 19 @ 8:30 p.m. Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (ABC)

Sept. 26 @ 8:15 p.m. Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Oct. 2 @ 8:15 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Oct. 10 @ 8:15 p.m. Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Oct. 17 @ 8:15 p.m. Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Oct. 24 @ 8:15 p.m. Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

Oct. 31 @ 8:15 p.m. Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Nov. 7 @ 8:15 p.m. Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

Nov. 14 @ 8:15 p.m. Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Nov. 21 @ 8:15 p.m. San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Nov. 28 @ 8:15 p.m. Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

Dec. 5 @ 8:15 p.m. New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec. 12 @ 8:15 p.m. New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

Dec. 19 @ 8:15 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Dec. 26 @ 8:15 p.m. Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Jan. 2 @ 8:30 p.m . Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

You can also find the Monday Night Football schedule on NFL.com .

Monday Night Football: The perfect way to start the week

Monday Night Football is simple to stream , and you can watch it anywhere — even if you’re stuck on a commute home after a long day at work. If you’re looking for the most affordable option for how to watch Monday Night Football, Sling TV is the way to go!

FAQs

How can I watch Monday Night Football without ESPN?

If you don’t have cable, you can use one of the live TV services through Sling TV, Hulu, or others; however, you’ll need to use ESPN one way or another to catch the games.

Which streaming services have Monday Night Football?

Monday Night Football is carried by Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, FuboTV, YouTubeTV, and Vidgo.

What channel is Monday Night Football on in 2022?

Monday Night Football airs on ESPN, but you can catch a few games on ABC and ESPN2.

