ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 guard Rakease Passmore

Indiana offered one of the more explosive athletes in the class of 2024 on Friday afternoon. After assistants Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond visited on Thursday, North Carolina based shooting guard Rakease Passmore announced an offer from the IU staff on his Twitter page. “Blessed to receive an offer from...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football game day: Indiana at Cincinnati primer and predictions

INDIANA (3-0) at CINCINNATI (2-1) Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Eastern, Saturday. Location: Nippert Stadium (37,000), Cincinnati, Ohio. Television: ESPN2 — Beth Mowins (pbp), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Stormy Buonantony (sideline) Stream: ESPN. Radio: IU Football radio network. Odds: Indiana is a 16.5-point underdog. Weather at kickoff: 72 degrees, mostly cloudy, wind...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Inside Jaylin Williams’ decisive blocked field goal against Western Kentucky

Going into what proved to be a deciding play in Indiana’s game against Western Kentucky, Jaylin Williams was mad. The defensive back was called for pass interference on the last drive of regulation, as the Hilltoppers attempted to win the game in 47 seconds. The penalty took WKU into long field goal range, and eventually into more makable territory. The kick was missed, sending the game to overtime.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Local
Indiana Football
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2025 guard Meleek Thomas

Indiana offered one of the top guards in the class of 2025 on Wednesday. Pittsburgh, Pa. combo guard Meleek Thomas announced he was offered by IU after speaking with the coaches. “After talking to the staff I am blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Indiana University,” Thomas said...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday

Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson media day Q&A

Watch as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson took questions from the media on Thursday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana opens the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 against Morehead State. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find us on Facebook:...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Bell
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football coach Tom Allen radio show: Cincinnati week

IU football coach Tom Allen joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer on Wednesday for their fourth show of the 2022 season. The pair discussed the week three win over Western Kentucky and previewed Saturday’s game against Cincinnati. Indiana (3-0) and Cincinnati (2-1) kick at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy