IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 guard Rakease Passmore
Indiana offered one of the more explosive athletes in the class of 2024 on Friday afternoon. After assistants Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond visited on Thursday, North Carolina based shooting guard Rakease Passmore announced an offer from the IU staff on his Twitter page. “Blessed to receive an offer from...
IU football game day: Indiana at Cincinnati primer and predictions
INDIANA (3-0) at CINCINNATI (2-1) Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Eastern, Saturday. Location: Nippert Stadium (37,000), Cincinnati, Ohio. Television: ESPN2 — Beth Mowins (pbp), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Stormy Buonantony (sideline) Stream: ESPN. Radio: IU Football radio network. Odds: Indiana is a 16.5-point underdog. Weather at kickoff: 72 degrees, mostly cloudy, wind...
Inside Jaylin Williams’ decisive blocked field goal against Western Kentucky
Going into what proved to be a deciding play in Indiana’s game against Western Kentucky, Jaylin Williams was mad. The defensive back was called for pass interference on the last drive of regulation, as the Hilltoppers attempted to win the game in 47 seconds. The penalty took WKU into long field goal range, and eventually into more makable territory. The kick was missed, sending the game to overtime.
Mike Woodson aligned with high expectations: “I came back here to win Big Ten titles and a national title”
High expectations are nothing new to Indiana men’s basketball – winning five national championships among a bevy of other achievements will do that for a program. But for a roster that saw limited success prior to last season, the opposite is also true. After going six years in...
IU basketball recruiting: Class of 2025 names to know — 6-foot-11 center Malachi Moreno
It’s no secret Indiana needs to replenish its frontcourt, and while he’s still a few years away from college, 6-foot-11 Malachi Moreno is a player the IU staff has had eyes on for a while. A center in the class of 2025, Moreno attends Great Crossing H.S. in...
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2025 guard Meleek Thomas
Indiana offered one of the top guards in the class of 2025 on Wednesday. Pittsburgh, Pa. combo guard Meleek Thomas announced he was offered by IU after speaking with the coaches. “After talking to the staff I am blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Indiana University,” Thomas said...
IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday
Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
Watch: IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson media day Q&A
Watch as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson took questions from the media on Thursday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana opens the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 against Morehead State. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find us on Facebook:...
IU football coach Tom Allen radio show: Cincinnati week
IU football coach Tom Allen joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer on Wednesday for their fourth show of the 2022 season. The pair discussed the week three win over Western Kentucky and previewed Saturday’s game against Cincinnati. Indiana (3-0) and Cincinnati (2-1) kick at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on...
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (9/22)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
Xavier Johnson won’t be suspended by IU — but he doesn’t have a car anymore
Indiana fifth-year guard Xavier Johnson won’t be suspended for any games during the 2022-23 season after his offseason traffic incident. But he’ll need a ride to all of the games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU head coach Mike Woodson was asked on Thursday at the program’s media...
