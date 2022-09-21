Going into what proved to be a deciding play in Indiana’s game against Western Kentucky, Jaylin Williams was mad. The defensive back was called for pass interference on the last drive of regulation, as the Hilltoppers attempted to win the game in 47 seconds. The penalty took WKU into long field goal range, and eventually into more makable territory. The kick was missed, sending the game to overtime.

