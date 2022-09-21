Read full article on original website
RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP
The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
The Hockey Writers
3 Blue Jackets Who Need to Prove Themselves in 2022-23
The Columbus Blue Jackets are a franchise looking to the future. Still in the midst of building the core with championship aspirations, opportunity is abundant. While there are some positions filled in the long-term lineup with players like Zach Werenski, Johnny Gaudreau, and Patrik Laine, the rest falls largely under the “to be determined” category.
Identity and chemistry key as Red Wings open 2022 Training Camp
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings kicked off training camp on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who is overseeing his first-ever NHL camp, said he's pleased with what he saw from his new club.
For Panthers, the Paul Maurice era gets underway at camp
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have been through exactly one day of practice. Preseason games start next week. The regular season starts next month and goes until mid-April. The grind is just beginning. Nonetheless, Paul Maurice is in playoff mode. The Maurice era started Thursday with...
The Hockey Writers
Matheson Could Become an Underrated Acquisition for Canadiens
One of Kent Hughes’ biggest priorities during the offseason was to find a new destination for Jeff Petry, who had requested a trade following a lengthy tenure with the Montreal Canadiens. Not only was the general manager able to move the entirety of the remaining three years on Petry’s contract in a July deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he was also able to acquire Michael Matheson, a perfectly capable top-four defenceman who brings a lot to the table, both on and off the ice.
Yardbarker
Notes on every player the Edmonton Oilers are bringing to training camp
NOTE – Players with a star next to their name aren’t signed to NHL contracts. This is a big year for Olivier Rodrigue. He’s entering the third season of his entry-level contract with two years of poor results at the professional level and will be up for a new contract next summer. The Oilers traded up to select Rodrigue at the 2018 NHL Draft, the last one before the Ken Holland era, so he has to impress new management.
Marchenko ready to earn his shot with the Blue Jackets
Second-round pick from Russia brings skill, experience to his first CBJ camp. Everything right now is new for Kirill Marchenko. The hockey is new. The language is new. The food and culture are new. All that is part of the deal when high-level hockey prospects from Europe and Russia head...
Yardbarker
Gerard Gallant warns no bumping Igor Shesterkin at training camp
The New York Rangers held their first scrimmages on Thursday between Team A and Team B. During the session, Igor Shesterkin was run into not once but twice. Each time coming up a little shaky and plenty frustrated. Adam Sykora was the culprit the first time, brushing Shesterkin. The 2022...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Höglander Might Benefit From Time in the AHL
The Vancouver Canucks opened training camp in Whistler on Thursday split into three groups balanced with veterans, rookies and prospects. After head coach Bruce Boudreau teased the fact that he would be unveiling line combinations that he could use on opening night, that’s exactly what fans saw when the players took to the ice at the Meadow Park Sports Centre at various times throughout the day.
Devils Embark on New Beginnings at Training Camp | FEATURE
A lot of off-season changes will bring new faces to the ice and bench for the Devils' 2022-23 season. Training camp has arrived, and with it comes the eternal hope that springs from potential and possibility. That feeling flows throughout fanbases and all the way to the top of every organization in the National Hockey League.
The Hockey Writers
3 Observations From Day 1 of Devils Training Camp
Temperatures have now dipped into the 60s, and shades of yellows and reds are slowly creeping into the tree lines. Signs of the new season are just as evident inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House as yesterday was the first day of New Jersey Devils training camp. I opened the door to the rink and was immediately met by a blast of cold air and the sounds of skates gliding over the ice. Pucks ricocheted off the glass, and head coach Lindy Ruff’s voice echoed throughout as he gave instructions to his players.
Oilers 2022 Training Camp Content
EDMONTON, AB - Edmonton Oilers Main Camp gets underway at Rogers Place on Wednesday, Sept. 21 with players undergoing medicals and fitness testing ahead of Thursday's first official on-ice session. This year's camp features 52 players (5 goaltenders, 17 defencemen and 30 forwards), including three Professional Tryouts and 13 skaters...
Yardbarker
Burning questions facing New York Rangers training camp battles
The doors officially opened on the 2022-23 season with the start of training camp today. In total, 66 players have been invited to partake and show the organization what they can do. Players are currently doing their medicals and some media in preparation for the new year. On-ice sessions will...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets at Risk of Losing NHL Role in 2022-23 Training Camp
Every season when training camp comes around, there’s usually a major focus on the players who may make a surprising impact and jump into the opening night roster. For that to happen, however, someone needs to be beaten for a roster spot. While there are many that are almost certainly safe, the further down the lineup you look, the less secure a player’s spot is. There are also quite a few looking to fight for a role such as Nick Blankenburg, Kirill Marchenko, and even 2022 sixth overall pick David Jiricek. Let’s take a look at a few of the players who may have difficulty keeping a roster spot following this season’s training camp.
Avalanche 2022-23 Training Camp Roster
Full list of players in attendance at the 2022-23 Avalanche Training Camp. See below for the full list of players in attendance at the Colorado Avalanche's 2022-23 training camp roster. Click here for full details on the skaters. Landeskog to Miss Start of Season with Lower-Body Injury. Avalanche captain Gabriel...
