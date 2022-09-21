Read full article on original website
IMPD busts three suspects accused of using Facebook to commit a series of online robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — Three suspects are behind bars accused of arranging a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis using Facebook. IMPD claims the suspects were arrested after they arranged to meet with members of the department’s covert robbery team for a sale this week. The crime spree started in mid-August, IMPD said, when two men showed […]
A Hummer, a distinctive bag and a love of Newport cigarettes helped police nab a serial dollar store robber
INDIANAPOLIS – When a black Hummer H3 pulled up to an Indianapolis Family Dollar store on July 20, 2019, police were confident they had their man. And when they recovered a distinctive black-and-green duffel bag from the vehicle, they knew they’d found the person responsible for a series of armed robberies targeting dollar stores and […]
Police: Argument preceded deadly shooting on North Olney Street
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after an early morning shooting on Indy's near northeast side. It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of North Olney Street, which is near East 25th Street and Sherman Drive. An IMPD spokesperson said officers answering a report of...
Man accused of killing long-time Indy cab driver says it was 'misunderstanding'
We are learning more details about the moments leading up to the death of long-time Indianapolis tax driver Abdukadir Filanwaa.
3 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a shooting on Indianapolis' north side left three people injured Friday evening. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Kessler Boulevard East Drive at Allisonville Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers were called to a report of the sound of gunfire...
Court docs: Plainfield gunman made racist remark before opening fire on Hispanic men outside hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Jose Rolando Castaneda Varela, Alfredo Garcia, and two others were sitting outside White House Suites enjoying the September night with music playing and drinks in their hands when a black car pulled up and a man later identified as Dalonny Rodgers stepped out of the vehicle. Rodgers was wearing a gray hooded […]
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one man acting suspicious. Police say the man […]
Walmart plans to seek damages from Plainfield after large facility fire
The Town of Plainfield has received notices from Walmart that it plans to file claims for damages to its distribution facility in a massive fire in March of this year.
Triple shooting across from near north side church leaves 1 dead
INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe a triple shooting that left one person dead across from an Indianapolis church began as an argument among a landscaping crew. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot across from Broadway United Methodist Church located near E. 29th Street and Fall […]
Child seriously injured in 30th & Lafayette Road crash Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hurt late Friday when a car struck a pole on Indy's near northwest side. The collision happened on 30th Street at Lafayette Road around 10 p.m. Indianapolis police said three people were in the car. One of them, a child, was taken to a...
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a gas station in Cumberland. One victim later died at the hospital. According to the Cumberland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, […]
Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
Man dead, 2 others injured in shooting near Indianapolis church
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting near a north side church by East 29th Street and North College Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Walter F. Goodloe, 61, was killed, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office. Two other men were wounded. Officers were called to check...
Second suspect in Muncie armed robbery arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police in Muncie have made a second arrest in an armed robbery where one of the suspects was shot in the face. Muncie officers arrested 23-year-old Tanner Little on Tuesday in connection to the armed robbery. According to court documents, Little and his accomplice Brock Watson are accused of committing the robbery […]
Police: 2 men robbed home while armed with crowbar
Two men face felony charges after police say they robbed a home Sunday.
‘No dye packs. No GPS.’: Man on supervised release sentenced to 9.5 years in Indianapolis robbery spree
INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a series of robberies and attempted robberies around Indianapolis was a familiar face to federal prosecutors. Marvin Smith, 37, was on supervised release after being previously arrested and prosecuted in 2016 for a pair of pharmacy robberies. He got out of prison in January 2021 and stayed out of trouble […]
Child located while search for stolen truck continues
Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside.
Plainfield police investigating July death of patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating the death of a patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital in July 2022. On July 13, the Hendricks County Coroner's Office received a report of a death of a patient at the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the coroner's office identified the patient...
License plate reader helps track down stolen truck
INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East and North District have tracked down a red pickup truck that was stolen Tuesday morning from a gas station parking lot and had a child inside. Police said the child’s mother was inside a Shell gas station on the corner of 34th Street and Emerson […]
