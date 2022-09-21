ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

3 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a shooting on Indianapolis' north side left three people injured Friday evening. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Kessler Boulevard East Drive at Allisonville Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers were called to a report of the sound of gunfire...
Triple shooting across from near north side church leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe a triple shooting that left one person dead across from an Indianapolis church began as an argument among a landscaping crew. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot across from Broadway United Methodist Church located near E. 29th Street and Fall […]
3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a gas station in Cumberland. One victim later died at the hospital. According to the Cumberland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, […]
Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
Second suspect in Muncie armed robbery arrested

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police in Muncie have made a second arrest in an armed robbery where one of the suspects was shot in the face. Muncie officers arrested 23-year-old Tanner Little on Tuesday in connection to the armed robbery. According to court documents, Little and his accomplice Brock Watson are accused of committing the robbery […]
License plate reader helps track down stolen truck

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East and North District have tracked down a red pickup truck that was stolen Tuesday morning from a gas station parking lot and had a child inside. Police said the child’s mother was inside a Shell gas station on the corner of 34th Street and Emerson […]
