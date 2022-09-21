ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Ringer

Week 3 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Big bounceback last week. Can we get hot and keep it going? It’s the question America needs answered as we head into Week 3. We’ve got another full slate of games on the schedule. Lines are courtesy of FanDuel. Stats are courtesy of TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise noted.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts

The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
ClutchPoints

2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broadcast map for Bears vs. Texans in Week 3

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will battle the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to rebound with a victory in Week 3. The Bears and Texans have two of the worst offenses in the NFL, as well as two of the worst run defenses. Following a brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), this is the perfect opportunity for Chicago to get back on track.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

The Colts talked up RB Nyheim Hines for most of the offseason as someone they needed to get the ball to more in 2022. In Week 2, it seemed like a perfect game to feature Hines given Indianapolis was missing both starting WR Michael Pittman and second-rounder Alec Pierce. Instead, Hines played just 15 of the team’s 48 snaps. Colts HC Frank Reich said the low number of plays made it harder to get Hines in the game.
Yardbarker

Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Chiefs

The winless Indianapolis Colts will face the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. It’s a competition between two teams with opposing backgrounds and going in different directions. We’ll go through our Indianapolis Colts Week 3 predictions for their game versus the Kansas City Chiefs down below.
NBC Sports

NFL Week 3 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots got into the win column for the first time this season in Week 2, but a much better opponent awaits them in Sunday's home opener at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots host the Baltimore Ravens in one of the most anticipated matchups on the Week 3 NFL schedule. New England's defense has played very well in two games so far. This unit has averaged 13.5 points against, including 13 points allowed to a Miami Dolphins offense that dominated the Ravens for 42 points in a Week 2 win over Baltimore.
FanSided

Podcast: Previewing how Chiefs will fare against the Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to move to 3-0 on the season this Sunday when they travel to Indianapolis to take on Jonathan Taylor and the Colts. Coming into the season, the Indianapolis Colts had good reasons to believe they might be able to make a solid run at the postseason (and perhaps even beyond) with the talent acquired over the years by Chris Ballard. Unfortunately for Indianapolis, they’re still playing like it’s the preseason and the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs are visiting in Week 3.
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Browns vs. Steelers

Last week's Thursday Night Football game featured an instant classic as the Kansas City Chiefs battled the Los Angeles Chargers, and this week's promises plenty more drama as the Cleveland Browns host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns are likely still reeling after being stunned by the New York Jets,...
