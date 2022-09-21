The Kansas City Chiefs will look to move to 3-0 on the season this Sunday when they travel to Indianapolis to take on Jonathan Taylor and the Colts. Coming into the season, the Indianapolis Colts had good reasons to believe they might be able to make a solid run at the postseason (and perhaps even beyond) with the talent acquired over the years by Chris Ballard. Unfortunately for Indianapolis, they’re still playing like it’s the preseason and the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs are visiting in Week 3.

