Coldwater coach, former UD baseball player dies at 51

COLDWATER — Longtime Coldwater Village Exempted Schools baseball coach and teacher Brian Harlamert has passed away at 51 years old, the district announced Wednesday.

“The Coldwater Family has suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of a beloved teacher and baseball coach Mr. Brian Harlamert. We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the Harlamet famliy and Mr. Harlamert’s colleagues, students, players and friends,” Superintendent Doug Mader said on social media.

Harlamert was hired as part of the Coldwater baseball coaching staff in 1995 as the varsity assistant coach, according to Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.

He attended the University of Dayton on a full baseball scholarship. While at UD he set several offensive records, which led him to be inducted to the UD Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.

Coldwater said the district will have counselors and other adults available for those who may need help during this time.

A prayer vigil will be held Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the catholic church parking lot, or inside the church if it is raining .

