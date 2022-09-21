ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Independent

Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
thecentersquare.com

Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
Washington Examiner

South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object

South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
Tim Scott
The Independent

GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban

Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
TheDailyBeast

LGBTQ Rights Are in Peril—as Senate Marriage Equality Mess Reveals

The news came as no surprise, more a sense of resigned confirmation. There will be no debate or vote on marriage equality in the Senate until after the midterm elections. Democrats accept that there aren’t yet the 10 Republican votes to get the vote over the line, but remain optimistic that there will be at some point. Where this positivity comes from is a mystery. Some say that Republican senators wouldn’t want to vote for the bill before the elections, because a “no vote” would not fly with voters, the majority of whom support marriage equality. Republican senators will be...
WKRC

Parents protest high school vocabulary worksheet

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WKRC/WFSB/CNN Newsource) - Parents are protesting, students are speaking out, and a teacher is on administrative leave after a vocabulary list was given to a high school sophomore English class. The controversial document has the community of Southington, Connecticut divided. It was distributed in preparation for a reading...
bloomberglaw.com

Dobbs Lawyer Says She’d Apply Abortion Ruling as US Judge (1)

The lawyer who represented the Mississippi abortion clinic in the US Supreme Court case that overturned the constitutional right to abortion told lawmakers that she would follow the decision if confirmed to a federal appellate seat. “I want to be clear that I will apply Dobbs faithfully,” Julie Rikelman said...
