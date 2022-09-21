Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Tim Scott pushes to ban federal funds from schools with 'secretive' gender transitions
EXCLUSIVE — Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is seeking to cut off federal funds from public elementary and middle schools that do not first obtain parental consent before addressing a student by a different pronoun or name. The senator introduced the Protect Kids Act Tuesday, which would require any school...
Virginia seeks to strip transgender school students of protections
Virginia is attempting to roll back major protections for school students who are transgender, according to the latest set of guidelines announced by the state’s education officials. The state’s department of education announced on Friday that it had rewritten a number of policies around the treatment of transgender students,...
Youngkin meeting with Virginia lawmakers interrupted by heated exchange over transgender policy
A heated exchange between Virginia Reps. Bob Good (R) and Abigail Spanberger (D) over Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) recent policy on transgender students interrupted a meeting between the governor and the state’s congressional delegation, according to aides. A few aides who attended the meeting or heard about it...
Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart
A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
thecentersquare.com
Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now
Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday permitted Yeshiva University to refuse to recognize an LGBT student club that the Jewish school in New York City has said violates its religious values, temporarily blocking a judge's ruling ordering it to allow the group.
Washington Examiner
South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object
South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
POLITICO
The federal abortion ban bill is here — and it has some Republicans stunned
THE 15-WEEK FEDERAL BAN BILL — Senate Republicans introduced a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, POLITICO’s Alice Miranda Ollstein reports. The bill, championed by Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), includes exceptions for rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger. The bill...
GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban
Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
Child Tax Credit: Which States Have Expanded Payments and For How Long?
On Dec. 31, 2021, the expanded child tax credit expired when Congress failed to renew it. The last checks issued went out on the 15th of the month, leaving millions of families out of luck. Student...
An Arizona judge rules that the state can enforce a near-total abortion ban
The judge lifted a decades-old injunction that has long blocked enforcement of the law on the books since before Arizona became a state that bans nearly all abortions.
LGBTQ Rights Are in Peril—as Senate Marriage Equality Mess Reveals
The news came as no surprise, more a sense of resigned confirmation. There will be no debate or vote on marriage equality in the Senate until after the midterm elections. Democrats accept that there aren’t yet the 10 Republican votes to get the vote over the line, but remain optimistic that there will be at some point. Where this positivity comes from is a mystery. Some say that Republican senators wouldn’t want to vote for the bill before the elections, because a “no vote” would not fly with voters, the majority of whom support marriage equality. Republican senators will be...
WKRC
Parents protest high school vocabulary worksheet
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WKRC/WFSB/CNN Newsource) - Parents are protesting, students are speaking out, and a teacher is on administrative leave after a vocabulary list was given to a high school sophomore English class. The controversial document has the community of Southington, Connecticut divided. It was distributed in preparation for a reading...
bloomberglaw.com
Dobbs Lawyer Says She’d Apply Abortion Ruling as US Judge (1)
The lawyer who represented the Mississippi abortion clinic in the US Supreme Court case that overturned the constitutional right to abortion told lawmakers that she would follow the decision if confirmed to a federal appellate seat. “I want to be clear that I will apply Dobbs faithfully,” Julie Rikelman said...
DOJ's reproductive rights group is watching for state changes that violate federal law
The Justice Department is leading an effort to monitor changes in state law after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion.
