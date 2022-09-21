NEWARK, Oh – In what has now been called a ‘Swatting Situation,’ all four Licking Valley schools were put on lockdown this morning. Superintendent Scott Beery says all four buildings in the district were put on lockdown as a slew of law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to reports of an active shooter at Licking Valley High School, received just after 11 am this morning, which they’d later discover to be a hoax similar to calls received at schools across the state today.

LICKING COUNTY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO