Read full article on original website
Related
WHIZ
Habitat for Humanity Builds Playhouses for Local Children
ZANESVILLE, Oh- Habitat for Humanity works in more than 70 countries and they have helped over 39 million people improve their living conditions since 1976. This project put smiles on several local kids faces today. Habitat works together with families, local communities, volunteers and partners from around the world so that more people are able to live in affordable homes.
WHIZ
INK’T Now Open In Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you need custom t-shirts, hats, or any other unique apparel, designed by you, for you, you’re going to love INK’T!. The brand new business on Maple Ave, cut the ribbon on their new shop this morning!. With plenty of options from custom sporting...
WOUB
Community demands change from Vinton County Board of Education following August attack
McARTHUR, Ohio (WOUB) – The Vinton County Board of Education faced community outrage during Tuesday’s monthly meeting, stemming from the district’s lack of public response to the August attack of a Black freshman student by white students at Vinton County High School. Aric Bledsoe, the father of...
WHIZ
Produce Market: Eastside Community Ministry and First Baptist Church
ZANESVILLE, OH- Two local organizations are helping to prevent food scarcity in Southeastern Ohio. Eastside Community Ministry and the First Baptist Church in South Zanesville are working together to for their free Fresh Produce Market. They’ll be giving fresh produce to those in need. First Baptist Church Pastor David Nuhfer spoke more about the impact that this event will have on the community of Zanesville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” in viral post
UPDATE: Sept. 23, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The NAACP Belmont County Chapter and St. Clairsville-Richland City School District issued this joint statement Friday on the high school principal’s alleged use of a racial slur while meeting with students on Thursday: “Yesterday, the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District learned that the High School Principal met with students, […]
Ready to ‘call a strike,’ central Ohio union schedules one more negotiation with Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing Kroger employees said Wednesday that Kroger will come back and bargain, as both the grocery chain and union simultaneously take measures to prepare for a labor strike that could come. “We are working to secure a deal that works for them, and have scheduled a time to return […]
WHIZ
Active Shooter Hoax at Licking Valley Schools Leads to Lockdowns
NEWARK, Oh – In what has now been called a ‘Swatting Situation,’ all four Licking Valley schools were put on lockdown this morning. Superintendent Scott Beery says all four buildings in the district were put on lockdown as a slew of law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to reports of an active shooter at Licking Valley High School, received just after 11 am this morning, which they’d later discover to be a hoax similar to calls received at schools across the state today.
WHIZ
Joseph B. Ogden
Joseph B. Ogden, 77 of New Lexington, Ohio, former Insurance Agent, Real Estate Broker, Auctioneer, Volunteer Fireman, Minstrel Show End Man, Hozay’s Ice Man, Professional BS Artist, not-so-professional golfer, teller of tall tales, singer of silly songs, walker of invisible dogs, collector of humorous obituaries and longtime distributor of laughs; told his final inappropriate jokes on September 20, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
Muskingum County Veteran Turns 101 Years Old
ZANESVILLE, Oh- The oldest veteran in Muskingum County turned 101 years old Thursday. Michael Salahub served in the United States Marine Corps from 1942 to 1946. Michael’s granddaughter, Jennifer, says her grandfather is a hero. “It’s just quite an honor to even have grown up- he’s my hero a...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine
Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
WHIZ
Conrad B. Sanford
Conrad B. Sanford, 75 of Zanesville died at 12:50 AM Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Willow Haven Nursing Home following a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). He was born March 28, 1947 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Delbert W. Sanford and Molly J. Butler Sanford. Conrad...
sciotopost.com
Around 500 Bicyclist Will Ride Through Pickaway County This Weekend
Circleville -The Annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley bicycle tour will take place on Saturday, September 24 th and Sunday, September 25th, 2022. Approximately 500 bicyclists will leave Canal Winchester, Ohio at 6 A.M. on Saturday and make the approximate 12-hour ride to Portsmouth. The bicyclists will return to Canal Winchester on Sunday via the same routes of travel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
101-Year-Old Veteran’s Birthday Party
ZANESVILLE, Oh- The oldest veteran in Muskingum County turned 101 yesterday. Michael Salahub served in the United States Marine Corps from 1942 to 1946. Michael’s granddaughter, Jennifer, says her grandfather is her hero. Important community members were guests at Michael’s birthday party today like Mayor Don Mason and State...
WHIZ
Foster Care Parents Needed
ZANESVILLE, Oh- Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services has nearly 200 children in custody because of neglect and abuse in their homes. Donna Cole, foster care coordinator, said they are constantly in need of foster care parents. There are classes to decide whether or not foster care would be...
WHIZ
Lula Mae Shuey
Lula Shuey, 90, of Zanesville, passed away of natural causes at her home on September 11, 2022. She was born August 2, 1932, daughter of Harry Kellison and Susan Annetta (Chapman) Russell, at her grandmother’s house in Zanesville. She married Edgar Shuey on October 13, 1950. Surviving are her...
WHIZ
Karol L. Ricket
Karol L. Ricket, 75 of Zanesville, passed away on September 20, 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on December 21, 1946, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Francis “Mac” Joseph McCoid and Mary Bell Cannon. Karol was a longtime member of the St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Zanesville. She was known to enjoy her soda pop, pizza, butterfingers, and Lays Wavy Chips. In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to her country music and watching her soap operas.
‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable. Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, […]
WHIZ
Pet of The Week: Meet Nellie
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of The Week is someone who is shy but loves being outside. Meet Nellie, she’s a Black and White Collie, Border/ Mixed Breed who is good with kids, cats and other dogs. Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen-Gibson spoke more...
whbc.com
Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash
WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
WHIZ
Misty Dawn Fisher
Misty Dawn Fisher, 42, of Zanesville died Tuesday September 20, 2022. She was born April 2, 1980 in Zanesville, a daughter of Joseph and Tammy (Lewis) Fisher of Zanesville. She worked for the Speedway at Maple and Military. Surviving in addition to her parents are two sons, Tyrell (Deeonia Murphy)...
Comments / 0