Oakridge, OR

Cedar Creek Fire containment increases as weather slows down fire spread

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Warmer and drier weather has slowed down the Cedar Creek Fire and firefighters have been successful in their mop up operations, fire officials say. These operations include extinguishing hot spots, breaking apart smoldering debris, and cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire.
Cedar Creek Fire crews make progress on mop up operations

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With scattered rain showers and high humidity levels, fire officials say weather conditions have helped moderate fire behavior. Officials say that crews are making progress on mop up operations; extinguishing hot spots, cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire. The...
Mushroom hunting: have a plan to get home safely

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It's mushroom hunting season right now. But after many missing person reports in the past, the Lane County Sheriff's Office wants you to have a plan to get back safely. Mushroom hunting is usually a family-fun event. But the Lane County Sheriff's Office wants you...
LRAPA extends air quality advisory due to wildfire

“It’s back up into the three, 400s completely smoked out now,” said Oakridge resident Leslie Havner. “I can’t see any of the mountains or trees be on my own yard.”. As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, Oakridge and Westfir residents are experiencing major changes in air quality. Wind conditions are determining when smoke moves into the area.
Renovations underway at Washington Jefferson Park in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Renovations are now underway at Washington Jefferson Park in Eugene after a large homeless camp was cleared out six months ago. They have removed the grass and now they're working on topsoil removal. The city says the soil was impacted after hundreds of people lived at the park.
Goodwill collecting donations for Red Cross to aid those affected by wildfires

Goodwill will be collecting and matching donations in local stores for the American Red Cross to help people affected by western wildfires. From Sunday, September 25 to Saturday, October 1, stores in Brookings, Cottage Grove, Eugene, Florence, Junction City, North Bend, and Springfield will collect donations by rounding up customers' purchases, or anyone can come in and make a donation at any register.
Should Lane County be renamed Kalapuya County?

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A discussion took place Friday at the Eugene City Club on an idea that's come up before: renaming Lane County. During the meeting, people talked about the proposal of renaming the county to "Kalapuya County." Speakers there say the Kalapuya and their ancestors are estimated...
Lane County air quality advisory extended through Friday

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The air quality advisory for eastern Lane County has been extended through Friday morning, due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) says air quality in Oakridge, close to the Cedar Creek Fire, will likely stay in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" range. At those levels, young children, the elderly and people with heart or lung problems are especially vulnerable.
Springfield Police to hold first open house since 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An open house for the public takes place Saturday at the Springfield Police Department. It's the first one since 2019. The department is showing off new patrol cars and offering tours around the Justice Center. For Lt. George Crolly, open houses like these provide an opportunity...
Over 600 volunteers to help with United Way's 29th annual 'Days of Caring'

EUGENE, Ore. — For the next few days, over 600 volunteers will be busy helping with service projects throughout the Eugene-Springfield area. It is all part of United Way's 29th annual Days of Caring. 28 local non-profits will get assistance with various projects such as landscaping, washing cars, trail...
Weyerhaeuser, employee negotiations continue as strikes persist

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Weyerhaeuser employees are in the second week of their ongoing strike against the contract proposal from Weyerhaeuser. Over the past two years, Weyerhaeuser has reported record profits, and the most recent contract proposal it submitted to its employees involved healthcare premium cuts, making benefits more expensive during a time when money is already tight.
Ghost guns seized after two different shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
Thousands of students move into the University of Oregon this week

EUGENE, Ore. — Thousands of University of Oregon students are expected to move in on campus this week from all over the world. "I was waiting forever; can't believe the day is here," said Ava Sperling, who moved all the way from upstate New York. A lot of freshmen,...
University of Oregon and Eugene leaders go door-to-door welcoming off-campus students

EUGENE, Ore. — Students from the University of Oregon that are living off campus were welcomed back to school and the community by UO and City of Eugene leaders. From 2009-2017, Community Welcome was a door-to-door off-campus neighborhood outreach effort that took place every September. The outreach made its return in 2022 with The Good Neighbor Welcome.
