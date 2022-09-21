LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The air quality advisory for eastern Lane County has been extended through Friday morning, due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) says air quality in Oakridge, close to the Cedar Creek Fire, will likely stay in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" range. At those levels, young children, the elderly and people with heart or lung problems are especially vulnerable.

