Suspended owner Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 2 days ago
Yardbarker

LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury

LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
TheDailyBeast

Robert Sarver Wants Out of the Phoenix Suns After Paltry NBA Ban

The owner of the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury teams has started the process of selling both franchises, The Athletic reports. Robert Sarver was slapped with a year long ban from the sport and a $10 million fine on Sept. 13 after an NBA investigation uncovered allegations of racial abuse and sexual harassment, including a handful of incidents where Sarver dropped the N-word. The punishment was heavily criticized by many players, including LeBron James and Draymond Green, who felt it was lenient. “As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness,” Sarver said in a statement Wednesday. “In our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible—that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past.” Sarver, who owns a one-third stake in both teams, became their primary owner when he purchased them in July 2004 for $404 million. Forbes estimated the Suns’ worth at $1.8 billion in Oct. 2021.Read it at The Athletic
Hoops Rumors

Report: Suns and Mercury could fetch over $3B in potential sale

Now that Suns majority owner Robert Sarver has officially announced his intention to sell the team, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic examines a possible purchase price for a desirable, championship-caliber NBA franchise. Sarver will also be selling the WNBA’s, Phoenix Mercury. Vorkunov notes that the Suns and Mercury could...
Yardbarker

The serious Robert Sarver fear NBA got ‘bailed out’ from amid looming Suns sale

Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver, the subject of much controversy after being found guilty of making misogynistic and racist remarks, has finally made the decision to relinquish ownership of the team. After initially being suspended for a year and fined $10 million, it was announced that Sarver “has started the process” to sell both the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury, much to the chagrin of some, like LeBron James. However, it appears as if there are plenty of people behind the scenes who are more than happy to see Sarver leave the NBA’s esteemed group of governors.
Front Office Sports

Phoenix Suns Sale Could Top $2.5B

A major deal is going to go down in the desert. The Phoenix Suns are likely to fetch at least $2.5 billion, according to sports bankers contacted by Forbes. Suns managing partner and largest stakeholder Robert Sarver said he would sell the team following an NBA-commissioned report that detailed repeated acts of racism and misogyny. Sarver also plans to sell the Phoenix Mercury.
