How to watch MTV’s ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ episode 13 tonight (1/4/23)

MTV’s hit reality show “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” has just 13 challengers left competing against each other for the trophy and that million dollar prize. “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” is returning tonight with episode 13 “Blind Faith” Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. on MTV. Fans of the hit reality show can watch episodes live on Philo (free trial) or FuboTV (free trial).
