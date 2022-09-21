MTV’s hit reality show “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” has just 13 challengers left competing against each other for the trophy and that million dollar prize. “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” is returning tonight with episode 13 “Blind Faith” Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. on MTV. Fans of the hit reality show can watch episodes live on Philo (free trial) or FuboTV (free trial).

11 HOURS AGO