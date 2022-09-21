ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

Fairfax Times

Professional bull riders head to Fairfax

The thrills and excitement of bull riding comes to Fairfax when EagleBank Arena hosts the Challenger Series’ Professional Bull Riders Autolite FRAM Invitational on Sept. 24 and 25. Over those two nights, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in...
FAIRFAX, VA
mocoshow.com

Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings Now Open in Gaithersburg

Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is now open at 405 N Frederick Ave, in the location that was recently home to Teriyaki Express. The new Charleys restaurant is located in the shopping center anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office. We’re told there are no plans at this time to close the nearby Lakeforest location.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
theburn.com

Ashburn Village Inn is thriving after rough start two years ago

“Grind it out and survive.” At first glance, that doesn’t sound like the best business plan, but when the grand opening of your new restaurant and bar is scheduled for March 16, and the world locks down for a pandemic two days before, grind it, and survive becomes your only option.
ASHBURN, VA
NBC Washington

Museum for Black Girls Pop-Up Opens in Northeast DC

A new pop-up to celebrate Black female voices opens Saturday at Union Market in Washington, D.C. The Museum for Black Girls is an interactive art installation dedicated to sharing the Black female experience. The space will highlight 10 featured artists and women of color creating interactive performances, installations and events, according to a press release.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Metro updates map to show Silver Line extension, new station names

Metro’s Silver Line extension is on the map — literally. The transit agency said Friday that it is rolling out a new system map to stations, trains and transit centers that depicts the six new stations on the extension of the Silver Line — Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.
ASHBURN, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Teens Seek Patent for One-Of-A-Kind Walker Inspired by Grandparents

Inspired by grandparents’ mobility struggles, two high school seniors from Chantilly, Virginia, designed a one-of-a-kind walker and are working toward getting a patent for their invention. The 17-year-old best friends, Akanksha Tibrewala and Kaavya Karthikeyan, say they designed their device at the height of the pandemic. They call it...
CHANTILLY, VA
ffxnow.com

Metro board takes key step to setting opening date of Silver Line Phase II

After years of delays, Metro has officially passed the baton over to its general manager to set an opening date for phase two of the Silver Line. At a board meeting today (Thursday), Metro’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a motion to have General Manager Randy Clarke set the opening date of the project.
ASHBURN, VA
Washingtonian.com

Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area

It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
LINDEN, VA
theburn.com

Drive-thru Pizza Hut coming to southern Loudoun County

A new Pizza Hut is coming to southern Loudoun County — but don’t expect the big sit-down restaurants with the iconic red roofs from the past. This is a 21st century Hut. The new 1,900 s.f. Pizza Hut in the South Riding/Chantilly area will be a drive-thru, delivery and carry-out restaurant only. No dining room is planned.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
howard.edu

‘The Meccaverse!’ Howard University Announces the 2022 Homecoming Event Schedule

WASHINGTON – Howard University presents “The Meccaverse” as the theme for the 2022 Howard Homecoming festivities, scheduled October 15-23, 2022. The theme honors the many generations who have contributed to the creation of the special universe we call Howard University. This year’s celebrations will be the first fully in-person Homecoming since 2019.
WASHINGTON, DC

