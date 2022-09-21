Read full article on original website
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Fairfax Times
Professional bull riders head to Fairfax
The thrills and excitement of bull riding comes to Fairfax when EagleBank Arena hosts the Challenger Series’ Professional Bull Riders Autolite FRAM Invitational on Sept. 24 and 25. Over those two nights, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in...
Inside Nova
High school football: Rushing, passing, receiving, scoring leaders (Prince William County)
Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg. Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 57, 696, 10, 12.2. Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 60, 84, 71.4, 814, 13, 2. Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 37, 78, 47.4, 571, 7, 5. Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 51, 80, 63.4, 476, 5, 3. Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 31, 80, 38.8, 464, 5,...
WJLA
Fans respond to new, beefed-up security measures at Montgomery Co. HS sporting events
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Passions run high at high school football games like Friday night’s clash between unbeaten Damascus and Quince Orchard in Gaithersburg. The school system tightened security protocols at all Montgomery County athletic events after a brawl erupted last week at a game involving different teams - Northwest and Gaithersburg High.
theshadowleague.com
Coach Facing Assault Charges | Two Maryland High School Football Programs Remain Suspended After Melee Last Weekend
Football is an inherently violent game, so it should come as no surprise when that violence turns into an actual fight or melee. We’ve seen it on every level of the sport. That it spilled over into the stands draws attention to the mania and “mob mentality” that surrounds sports at every level.
Popular Baltimore Rapper 'Lonnie Da Goat' Reportedly Killed In Maryland
A Baltimore rapper who was famous for giving back to his community has been murdered, confirms CBS Baltimore. The 24-year-old rapper known as LonnieDaGoat was found dead in the 2800 block of Bookert Drive around 9 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, after police received reports of an unresponsive man, continues the outlet.
Lucky Virginia man wins $3 million lottery after his brother won $1 million 2 years ago
A Virginia man bought the winning '50X the Money' scratch ticket that netted him $3 million dollars.
bethesdamagazine.com
Gaithersburg High School athletic director accuses Northwest High football coach of assaulting him during brawl
The athletic director of Gaithersburg High School is alleging in a citizen’s complaint filed in Montgomery County District Court that the Northwest High School football team coach assaulted him during a brawl between the two teams during Friday night’s game on the Gaithersburg campus. Gaithersburg High Athletic Director...
mocoshow.com
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings Now Open in Gaithersburg
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is now open at 405 N Frederick Ave, in the location that was recently home to Teriyaki Express. The new Charleys restaurant is located in the shopping center anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office. We’re told there are no plans at this time to close the nearby Lakeforest location.
theburn.com
Ashburn Village Inn is thriving after rough start two years ago
“Grind it out and survive.” At first glance, that doesn’t sound like the best business plan, but when the grand opening of your new restaurant and bar is scheduled for March 16, and the world locks down for a pandemic two days before, grind it, and survive becomes your only option.
NBC Washington
Museum for Black Girls Pop-Up Opens in Northeast DC
A new pop-up to celebrate Black female voices opens Saturday at Union Market in Washington, D.C. The Museum for Black Girls is an interactive art installation dedicated to sharing the Black female experience. The space will highlight 10 featured artists and women of color creating interactive performances, installations and events, according to a press release.
WTOP
Metro updates map to show Silver Line extension, new station names
Metro’s Silver Line extension is on the map — literally. The transit agency said Friday that it is rolling out a new system map to stations, trains and transit centers that depicts the six new stations on the extension of the Silver Line — Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.
NBC Washington
Virginia Teens Seek Patent for One-Of-A-Kind Walker Inspired by Grandparents
Inspired by grandparents’ mobility struggles, two high school seniors from Chantilly, Virginia, designed a one-of-a-kind walker and are working toward getting a patent for their invention. The 17-year-old best friends, Akanksha Tibrewala and Kaavya Karthikeyan, say they designed their device at the height of the pandemic. They call it...
Family of DC woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Oxon Hill, MD wants justice
OXON HILL, Md. — The children of a D.C. woman want justice after their mother was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Prince George's County police say that around 2:40 a.m. officers found the victim at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Salisbury Drive on Sunday, Sept. 18.
WJLA
Two men shot near Benning Road in Southeast DC, one not breathing: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Two men were shot Saturday at the intersection of Benning Road and East Capitol Street, Southeast, MPD said. The shooting took place at approximately 5:40 p.m. and police said one of the men is unconscious and not breathing. MPD says it is looking for a...
Officials: Driver stopped with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets in Washington
WASHINGTON — A driver in the HOV lane in Washington was stopped with a fake passenger made from a duffel bag and blankets, officials say. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter, the driver was stopped southbound on Interstate 5 near the King County and Snohomish County line.
ffxnow.com
Metro board takes key step to setting opening date of Silver Line Phase II
After years of delays, Metro has officially passed the baton over to its general manager to set an opening date for phase two of the Silver Line. At a board meeting today (Thursday), Metro’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a motion to have General Manager Randy Clarke set the opening date of the project.
Washingtonian.com
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area
It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
theburn.com
Drive-thru Pizza Hut coming to southern Loudoun County
A new Pizza Hut is coming to southern Loudoun County — but don’t expect the big sit-down restaurants with the iconic red roofs from the past. This is a 21st century Hut. The new 1,900 s.f. Pizza Hut in the South Riding/Chantilly area will be a drive-thru, delivery and carry-out restaurant only. No dining room is planned.
Fryer’s Roadside to Reopen This Fall with BBQ, Smoked Meats: Report
Fryer’s Roadside will reopen this fall with a retooled menu that will include smoked meats and other barbecue offerings from Money Muscle BBQ, according to a report from Eater D.C. The popular fried chicken and soft-serve ice cream will remain on the menu. All Set Restaurant & Bar and...
howard.edu
‘The Meccaverse!’ Howard University Announces the 2022 Homecoming Event Schedule
WASHINGTON – Howard University presents “The Meccaverse” as the theme for the 2022 Howard Homecoming festivities, scheduled October 15-23, 2022. The theme honors the many generations who have contributed to the creation of the special universe we call Howard University. This year’s celebrations will be the first fully in-person Homecoming since 2019.
