Readers Theater shows for families at Chocolate Church Oct. 23
The characters from four classic and recent children’s books are coming to the stage in Bath this fall! Midcoast Literacy, a non-profit organization that provides free literacy tutoring to people of all ages, is partnering with Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath to present two live Readers Theater performances on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 12:30 PM and 3:30 PM. The event will feature local, professional actors performing four children’s books sure to captivate families with children ages 4-10: “Miss Nelson Is Missing” by Harry Allard, “Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall, “Grandma Drove the Lobsterboat” by Katie Clark, and “Bone Soup” by Cambria Evans. Kids will have a chance to meet the actors following each one-hour performance. Tickets are $10 or $35 for a family (4-8 people) when purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased from the Chocolate Church box office or www.chocolatechurcharts.org.
Over $1,000 raised at Schmid Preserve fundraiser
The Charles & Constance Schmid Land Preserve located in Edgecomb held a raffle and fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Blanchard’s Creamery. The purpose of this was to raise money for the newly established Schmid Preserve Endowment Fund and to educate people about the 766-acre preserve in the middle of Edgecomb. Blanchard’s Creamery, located on Route 27, created a special flavor of ice cream – Mount Hunger Mudslide - for the event which was a deliciously big hit and sold out.
DINNER, DRINKS AND MUSIC AT OCEAN POINT INN
Ocean Point Inn invites you to dinner, drinks and great music every Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Tonight we feature, local favorites, Dave & Chris Gagne from 6-8PM. Our menu offers nightly dinner and drink specials. The restaurant is closed Monday and Tuesday evenings. For more information call 207-633-4200. www.oceanpointinn.com.
Night of nods for surplus tap, candy store and more
No one spoke Sept. 20 for or against tapping surplus for the $23,982 overdraft in Parks and Recreation’s last budget. The four-minute special town meeting at Wiscasset Community Center, and aired on Zoom and YouTube, passed the tap in a show of raised pink voting squares. The overdraft was...
Blessing of the Animals events in Newcastle, Boothbay Harbor
In celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of all of God's creatures, over 20 churches around Maine will hold Blessing of the Animals prayer services. St. Patrick Church, 380 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle will hold its service Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2...
What’s on the Easel?
When folks walk along the Shore Road on any given day in any given month they see the lovely gardens that are planted for everyone to enjoy. A labor of love for sure. Painting them is even more rewarding. I painted this in May. To see painting larger, click on...
Post 54 aids WES teacher’s family with costs related to daughter’s stroke
Samantha Crawford said via email Sept. 22, she continues to be “speechless and very blessed” by the support people are showing as daughter Angelina, 12, works to recover from the June stroke that paralyzed her from the neck down. Wiscasset Newspaper contacted the Wiscasset Elementary School pre-K teacher again after American Legion Post 54 of Wiscasset donated $1,000 to help the family with costs related to Angelina’s care.
It’s the centennial celebration year for Schooner Ladona
It was a picture perfect warm and sunny day in early September when the 100-year-old schooner Ladona was rafted to the schooner Ernestina-Morrissey at Hodgdon Marina in Boothbay Harbor. Ladona, an 82-foot, two-masted, gaff-rigged, topsail schooner, was built to be a private yacht at Hodgdon Boatyard in East Boothbay and...
Robert E. Hussey
Robert Earl Hussey of Wiscasset passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 15, 2022. He was only 58. His family is both shocked and devastated by his death. Robert was born Jan. 24, 1964 in Liberty, Maine to James F. Hussey and Roberta A. (Hatch) Hussey. He is survived by his loving...
Restorative Justice program seeks county funding
Restorative Justice Maine already has a foothold in two neighboring coastal counties and is looking to make a third in Lincoln. On Sept. 20, Director Kathy Durbin-Leighton and her team sought funding for the new Lincoln County Community Justice Hub. Since 2005, Restorative Justice Maine has diverted juvenile defendants out of the criminal justice program, in favor of a process stressing reform over punishment.
September 2022 Market Update
Statistics shared by Maine Listings indicate a decrease of 9.89 percent in sales for single-family homes across the state comparing August 2022 to August 2021. The median sales price saw an increase of 9.68 percent, reaching $340,000 over August of last year. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
Castlebay to perform at Popham Chapel
On Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m, Maine folk duo Castlebay will present a concert “Songs of the the Sea and the Season” at the lovely historic Popham Chapel. Castlebay will present these musical stories of romance, ramblers and rogues, woven with history and humor. Suggested $12 donation.
Fall marine ecology field research opportunity for high school students
This fall high school students of all grades have an opportunity to learn about marine ecology while getting muddy in the Damariscotta River estuary. The Darling Marine Center based research team is inviting high school students to apply to participate in green crab surveys as part of an ongoing community science research program in the Damariscotta River estuary.
Edgecomb maintaining Highland Cemetery for one year
Edgecomb selectmen agreed to provide mowing and cleanup in 2023 for Highland Cemetery on Dodge Road. On Sept. 19, selectmen voted unanimously to serve as a stop-gap measure for the defunct Highland Cemetery Association. “They need a better plan than having the town taking over the association. In the meantime, I’m willing to do it for one year, so they can re-establish their association,” Selectman Mike Smith said.
Alna sets special vote on clerks’ pay
Still looking to land a town clerk, Alna selectmen have a new plan. Sept. 21, they set a 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 special town meeting at the fire station. The lone article, after picking the moderator, seeks voters’ OK to negotiate terms of employment for the clerk and deputy clerk.
County needs emergency dispatchers
Lincoln County Communications has only nine of 16 jobs filled. On Sept. 20, Director Tara Doe reported the addition of one new emergency dispatcher and the departure of another. Doe reported Kristi Krause will begin her six months of training as she has arrived from Texas. Krause, recently moved to Boothbay, has no experience as a dispatcher, but has worked in emergency services. Departing the center is Robert Collins. He previously worked for 35 years in New York as a dispatcher. “He moved here thinking a change of scenery would help him escape burnout,” Doe said. “He was an asset to the department, but he has decided to leave.”
County developing broadband application for dispensing $1.5M in ARPA funds
Lincoln County towns will have a couple options in seeking broadband grants over the next two years. Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission is developing a broadband grant application for distributing $1.5 million for local projects. Lincoln County received $6.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and designated a significant portion for broadband expansion.
