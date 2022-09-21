Read full article on original website
Related
Reporter claims FOX censored Michigan fans from making fun of Urban Meyer
Urban Meyer is a prominent part of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, but per one reporter, he couldn’t take the heat from Michigan football fans. Meyer is fresh off getting fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The timeline of his departure from the NFL is disturbing enough. However, it does...
FanSided
286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0