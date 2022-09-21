ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

We Tried Chick-Fil-A's Autumn Spice Milkshake. Here's How It Went

While others are busy arguing whether pumpkin spice or apple pie is the best fall flavor, Chick-fil-A has opted to go in an equally-spiced but less controversial direction. Released on September 12th, Chick-fil-A is offering the Autumn Spice Milkshake for a limited time during the fall season. While it's got the same warm baking spices that you'll find in both pumpkin and apple pies, it doesn't have any of the fruity or squashy flavors that spark such heated debates — instead, it focuses on the spices we can all agree on.
Wisconsin State
Mashed

Why Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer Is Feeling The Heat For His Restaurant

Jon Taffer has spent over a decade rescuing bars from the brink of disaster in his show, "Bar Rescue." Taffer has built his reputation as the go-to for struggling bar owners who are often on their last leg and weeks from closing. The "Bar Rescue" team usually shakes things up by giving the bar a new, hopefully profitable, concept. Taffer actually started in the hospitality business as a bartender before moving his way into bar consulting. However, his big break came when "Bar Rescue" first aired in 2011.
iheart.com

Prepackaged Starbucks Drink Is Recalled Over Metal Fragments

If you’re a fan of prepackaged Starbucks drinks, listen up. PepsiCo, the company behind those drinks at stores, has recalled its Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee Beverage. It’s reported there could be metal fragments in the drinks. The recall affects 221 cases of product, each containing...
Mashed

National Ice Cream Cone Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals

Though Italian immigrant Italo Marchiony claimed to have created ice cream cones in 1896, he didn't receive a patent until September 22, 1903 — the day that eventually became National Ice Cream Cone Day, per Checkiday. Just a year later, around 50 booths at the St. Louis World's Fair sold ice cream in cones, rather than dishes, known as "penny licks" or "licking glasses," as it was before.
Lori Greiner
buckinghamshirelive.com

Age-defying supplement made famous by Jennifer Aniston returns to Aldi

The UK’s cheapest age-defying Collagen Powder has made a comeback on the shelves of low-cost supermarket Aldi and is available for just £7.99. The supplement – hailed by the likes of Jennifer Aniston for helping her keep a youthful glow and glossy hair – is back in stores now.
Mashed

What Starbucks' New 'Siren System' Really Means For Your Coffee

Back in July 2022, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced his plan to reinvent the company's brand (per Starbucks Stories & News). This decision comes after a tumultuous few years of racial inequality, the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a number of stores in the U.S. start to unionize. According to Schultz, the company's mission is "to inspire and nurture the human spirit — one person, one cup and one neighborhood at a time."
Mashed

TikTok Can't Get Enough Of Aldi's German Week Selection

There's almost always some buzz on social media about products from Aldi, especially since it's still a top shop for groceries even while inflation rages on. There are even items at Aldi that are better than name brands, according to some shoppers, and one of TikTok's favorite Aldi-brand snacks is the chocolate peanut butter cups. The video platform is full of recommendations for what to buy at Aldi. One recent video from @aldiallthetime lists all the products released for the grocer's "German Week," and people are pumped to see some of their favorite snacks return.
Mashed

Is Dry Brining Or Wet Brining Better For Thanksgiving Turkey?

If you happen to be hosting Thanksgiving this year, there's a good chance you already have various elements of the classic American meal on your mind. With turkey often serving as the main course of the late November celebration, the anxiety around cooking such a large piece of meat is palpable not just in real life but on social media sites such as Reddit. Just one search of the different brining techniques on TikTok can send anyone into a tailspin when deciding what option is best for them and their comfort level in the kitchen.
Mashed

How You Can Get A Free Iced Dunkin' Drink This Week

While Dunkin' may initially have risen to fame for its fluffy donuts, the national chain has now garnered a lot of popularity for its beverage menu — specifically, its iced coffee selection. In fact, in 2018, hot and cold drinks made up 60% of Dunkin's total sales, which may have inspired the brand to change its name to just Dunkin' (dropping the Donuts) the same year (via The Wall Street Journal). The line-up of iced beverages has included everything from coffee drinks — like classic iced coffee, iced lattes and macchiatos, and iced Americanos — to non-coffee beverages, like iced tea, iced matcha, or fruity Refreshers. This time of year, customers can even get the iced pumpkin spice latte.
Mashed

The Real Reason Breweries Keep Cats Around

For avid cat lovers, finding cats in unexpected places can be an over joyous occasion. Consider a cat cafe: Lounging on a comfortable chair while sipping coffee and petting a kitty might sound like a dream for some. Cat cafes originated in 1998 in Taiwan, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Since then, the number of cafes in the country have continued to grow. A student studying in Japan, Sharla Hinskens, said although these coffee houses are highly touristed, a wide variety of people attend. "I was surprised at the number of local Japanese [businessmen] that were there. I talked to one of them, and he said cat cafes are a great place to relax and forgot about work, so he comes at least once a week," she said.
thecountrycook.net

Turtle Magic Bars

A twist on a classic, these Turtle Magic Bars are a fun and flavorful treat with chocolate, caramel and pecans. These bars are always a hit!. This dessert is inspired by turtle candy. If you aren't familiar, "turtles" are chocolate candies with pecans, chocolate and caramel and they look like little turtles - hence the name. These Turtle Magic Bars have all of those favorite flavors! Chocolate, caramel and pecans top off a buttery shortbread crust and sweetened condensed milk help sweeten this up and hold it all together. This Turtle Magic Bar recipe definitely needs to be added to your dessert rotation!
Mashed

Beavis And Butt-Head Are Gearing Up To Take A Nacho World Record Title

In the iconic words of the 90s characters, Beavis and Butt-head, "nachos rule." While the duo might have an affinity for gas station nachos, the pair have been known to eat large amounts of chips, cheese, and more, while sitting on the couch watching television (per IMDb). To celebrate the pair's return to the small screen (via The Hollywood Reporter), one Los Angeles restaurant is prepared to attempt a record-breaking nacho dish.
Mashed

Why The World Needs Andrew Zimmern's Wild Game Kitchen

The pandemic has changed many habits, and one of the more popular skills people have started to pick up is learning how to cook and bake from scratch. Remember the sourdough craze of 2020? According to a survey from HUNTER, in 2021, roughly seven out of 10 said they would keep cooking after the pandemic was over and they were no longer stuck at home.
Mashed

Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovers People's Favorite liveGfree Product At Aldi

Discount grocery chain Aldi is known for offering a wide array of quality products at no-frills prices. One of the retailer's popular product lines is liveGfree, which encompasses a wide array of gluten-free items like cereal, bread, pasta, and pancake mix. Basically, anything that's normally ruined by a gluten allergy or intolerance is available in 100% safe form at your local Aldi.
Mashed

