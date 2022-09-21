Read full article on original website
Costco Shoppers Are Raving Over A Particular Ice Cream Treat
While Summer may be just behind us and we're starting to head into the cooler season of Fall, it doesn't mean there won't be some warm days, and, even without a warm day, we can still indulge in a tasty cold treat once in a while. That's where a Costco...
I ate at Jack in the Box for the first time to see why sales are rising and its crispy fried chicken and tiny tacos won me over
Jack in the Box's spicy chicken strips were a highlight of my trip, and beat out big players KFC and Chick-fil-A's versions, in my opinion.
We Tried Chick-Fil-A's Autumn Spice Milkshake. Here's How It Went
While others are busy arguing whether pumpkin spice or apple pie is the best fall flavor, Chick-fil-A has opted to go in an equally-spiced but less controversial direction. Released on September 12th, Chick-fil-A is offering the Autumn Spice Milkshake for a limited time during the fall season. While it's got the same warm baking spices that you'll find in both pumpkin and apple pies, it doesn't have any of the fruity or squashy flavors that spark such heated debates — instead, it focuses on the spices we can all agree on.
Costco Sells Chicken Nuggets That Taste Exactly Like Chick-fil-A’s
Chick-fil-A’s nuggets are ridiculously popular. Each one is golden, crispy and loaded with flavor! But to keep our diets well-balanced, we try to limit our trips to the drive-thru. Even though we’ve gotten our hands on a solid recipe for copycat Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets, part of the draw of fast food is that it’s, well, fast.
Thrillist
Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza for National Pepperoni Pizza Day
Pizza is an everyday food. You do not need a special occasion to get one. In fact, there aren’t a whole lot of occasions that are specific to pizza. Nonetheless, you’re going to get one this week. National Pepperoni Pizza Day lands on September 20. The holiday brings...
Why Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer Is Feeling The Heat For His Restaurant
Jon Taffer has spent over a decade rescuing bars from the brink of disaster in his show, "Bar Rescue." Taffer has built his reputation as the go-to for struggling bar owners who are often on their last leg and weeks from closing. The "Bar Rescue" team usually shakes things up by giving the bar a new, hopefully profitable, concept. Taffer actually started in the hospitality business as a bartender before moving his way into bar consulting. However, his big break came when "Bar Rescue" first aired in 2011.
iheart.com
Prepackaged Starbucks Drink Is Recalled Over Metal Fragments
If you’re a fan of prepackaged Starbucks drinks, listen up. PepsiCo, the company behind those drinks at stores, has recalled its Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee Beverage. It’s reported there could be metal fragments in the drinks. The recall affects 221 cases of product, each containing...
National Ice Cream Cone Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals
Though Italian immigrant Italo Marchiony claimed to have created ice cream cones in 1896, he didn't receive a patent until September 22, 1903 — the day that eventually became National Ice Cream Cone Day, per Checkiday. Just a year later, around 50 booths at the St. Louis World's Fair sold ice cream in cones, rather than dishes, known as "penny licks" or "licking glasses," as it was before.
Taco Bell Brings Back Fan Favorite Grilled Cheese Burrito to Menu
Taco Bell is resurrecting another one of its most popular menu items for a limited time to California with three options. Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite menu item to CaliforniaCredit: Adobe.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Age-defying supplement made famous by Jennifer Aniston returns to Aldi
The UK’s cheapest age-defying Collagen Powder has made a comeback on the shelves of low-cost supermarket Aldi and is available for just £7.99. The supplement – hailed by the likes of Jennifer Aniston for helping her keep a youthful glow and glossy hair – is back in stores now.
What Starbucks' New 'Siren System' Really Means For Your Coffee
Back in July 2022, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced his plan to reinvent the company's brand (per Starbucks Stories & News). This decision comes after a tumultuous few years of racial inequality, the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a number of stores in the U.S. start to unionize. According to Schultz, the company's mission is "to inspire and nurture the human spirit — one person, one cup and one neighborhood at a time."
TikTok Can't Get Enough Of Aldi's German Week Selection
There's almost always some buzz on social media about products from Aldi, especially since it's still a top shop for groceries even while inflation rages on. There are even items at Aldi that are better than name brands, according to some shoppers, and one of TikTok's favorite Aldi-brand snacks is the chocolate peanut butter cups. The video platform is full of recommendations for what to buy at Aldi. One recent video from @aldiallthetime lists all the products released for the grocer's "German Week," and people are pumped to see some of their favorite snacks return.
Burger King is Testing a Seasoning That Worked Really Well for Bagels
In the course of five years, everything seasoning went from something found in New York bagel shops and deep within the aisles of Trader Joe's to a viral hit that every big food name is trying to get behind. McDonald's (MCD) restaurants in Canada have the everything bagel with butter...
Is Dry Brining Or Wet Brining Better For Thanksgiving Turkey?
If you happen to be hosting Thanksgiving this year, there's a good chance you already have various elements of the classic American meal on your mind. With turkey often serving as the main course of the late November celebration, the anxiety around cooking such a large piece of meat is palpable not just in real life but on social media sites such as Reddit. Just one search of the different brining techniques on TikTok can send anyone into a tailspin when deciding what option is best for them and their comfort level in the kitchen.
How You Can Get A Free Iced Dunkin' Drink This Week
While Dunkin' may initially have risen to fame for its fluffy donuts, the national chain has now garnered a lot of popularity for its beverage menu — specifically, its iced coffee selection. In fact, in 2018, hot and cold drinks made up 60% of Dunkin's total sales, which may have inspired the brand to change its name to just Dunkin' (dropping the Donuts) the same year (via The Wall Street Journal). The line-up of iced beverages has included everything from coffee drinks — like classic iced coffee, iced lattes and macchiatos, and iced Americanos — to non-coffee beverages, like iced tea, iced matcha, or fruity Refreshers. This time of year, customers can even get the iced pumpkin spice latte.
The Real Reason Breweries Keep Cats Around
For avid cat lovers, finding cats in unexpected places can be an over joyous occasion. Consider a cat cafe: Lounging on a comfortable chair while sipping coffee and petting a kitty might sound like a dream for some. Cat cafes originated in 1998 in Taiwan, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Since then, the number of cafes in the country have continued to grow. A student studying in Japan, Sharla Hinskens, said although these coffee houses are highly touristed, a wide variety of people attend. "I was surprised at the number of local Japanese [businessmen] that were there. I talked to one of them, and he said cat cafes are a great place to relax and forgot about work, so he comes at least once a week," she said.
thecountrycook.net
Turtle Magic Bars
A twist on a classic, these Turtle Magic Bars are a fun and flavorful treat with chocolate, caramel and pecans. These bars are always a hit!. This dessert is inspired by turtle candy. If you aren't familiar, "turtles" are chocolate candies with pecans, chocolate and caramel and they look like little turtles - hence the name. These Turtle Magic Bars have all of those favorite flavors! Chocolate, caramel and pecans top off a buttery shortbread crust and sweetened condensed milk help sweeten this up and hold it all together. This Turtle Magic Bar recipe definitely needs to be added to your dessert rotation!
Beavis And Butt-Head Are Gearing Up To Take A Nacho World Record Title
In the iconic words of the 90s characters, Beavis and Butt-head, "nachos rule." While the duo might have an affinity for gas station nachos, the pair have been known to eat large amounts of chips, cheese, and more, while sitting on the couch watching television (per IMDb). To celebrate the pair's return to the small screen (via The Hollywood Reporter), one Los Angeles restaurant is prepared to attempt a record-breaking nacho dish.
Why The World Needs Andrew Zimmern's Wild Game Kitchen
The pandemic has changed many habits, and one of the more popular skills people have started to pick up is learning how to cook and bake from scratch. Remember the sourdough craze of 2020? According to a survey from HUNTER, in 2021, roughly seven out of 10 said they would keep cooking after the pandemic was over and they were no longer stuck at home.
Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovers People's Favorite liveGfree Product At Aldi
Discount grocery chain Aldi is known for offering a wide array of quality products at no-frills prices. One of the retailer's popular product lines is liveGfree, which encompasses a wide array of gluten-free items like cereal, bread, pasta, and pancake mix. Basically, anything that's normally ruined by a gluten allergy or intolerance is available in 100% safe form at your local Aldi.
Mashed
