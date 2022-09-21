EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO