Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

2 SE Minnesota schools recognized as ‘Schools of Excellence’

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA) announced two southeast Minnesota schools have been validated as a Minnesota School of Excellence. Kasson-Mantorville Elementary and Hawthorne Elementary in Albert Lea are two of only four schools that were recognized in the state. MESPA says the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Education
ucollege.edu

Mayo PA’s career bends unexpectedly toward elbows

When Tiffany Lam graduated from Union College’s Physician Assistant program in 2012, she didn’t have a favorite part of the elbow. But after ten years of working with one of the top elbow surgeons at the Mayo Clinic, she lights up when asked about the joint. “My favorite part of the elbow is the radial head,” she said. “It’s like a little golf tee.”
LINCOLN, NE
KIMT

Albert Lea also targeted in nationwide school 'swatting' incident

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Albert Lea High School was also targets during a nationwide swatting incident Wednesday. Law enforcement agencies across the country started receiving automated phone calls regarding a potential threat to schools and local law enforcement was aware of these events and was monitoring the situation. The...
ALBERT LEA, MN
#An Education#Linus K12#English#Spanish Immersion
KAAL-TV

Multiple Minnesota schools receive false active shooter calls

(ABC 6 News) – Following a law enforcement response at Rochester Lourdes High School Sept. 21, ABC 6 News confirmed that multiple schools in our coverage area received what seem to be false calls about active shooters. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported the Minnesota Fusion Center is...
AUSTIN, MN
y105fm.com

Rochester Community Church food distribution

We will be distributing food to anyone with a need. We also have a clothes closet that provides baby diapers, socks and assorted other things. Park in our lot and we will come get you when it is your turn to shop.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision

EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Public Land Auction Coming to Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective land buyers in the Rochester area will have their chance to bid on public property in Rochester next month. The DNR recently announced a public land auction that’s set to happen in Rochester on October 21. Officials say they will auction off parcels available in Houston and Anoka Counties.
ROCHESTER, MN

