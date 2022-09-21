Read full article on original website
KIMT
MNisReady Coalition hosts first Canna-caravan event to support cannabis legalization
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first installment of a local coalition's cannabis legalization tour got underway in Rochester on Thursday night. The Minnesota is Ready Coalition hosted the first Canna-caravan event with around 50 supporters at Gray Duck Theater and Coffeehouse. The coalition was founded by three cannabis advocacy groups in...
KAAL-TV
2 SE Minnesota schools recognized as ‘Schools of Excellence’
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA) announced two southeast Minnesota schools have been validated as a Minnesota School of Excellence. Kasson-Mantorville Elementary and Hawthorne Elementary in Albert Lea are two of only four schools that were recognized in the state. MESPA says the...
Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls made across Minnesota
Rochester, Minnesota Mayor Kim Norton shared her disgust over the hoax "active shooter" calls made to 16 Minnesota school districts on Wednesday. One of the schools was Rochester's Lourdes High School. "What kind of person thinks this is okay? I urge law enforcement to find this person or persons and...
KIMT
Mayo Clinic Health System to spend nearly $15 million improving Albert Lea campus
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System held a ceremonial wall-breaking Thursday to celebrate a $14.9 million enhancement and modernization project at its Albert Lea campus. "This project has been years in the making, and I'm thrilled to see our vision become reality," says Dr. Robert Albright, regional...
KIMT
Mental health resources offered after hoax 911 call; deputies resigned to seeing "dead children"
ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was a tense day for our area as first responders rushed to the scene of active shooter calls at local school districts on Wednesday. While every call turned out to be a hoax, the emotional stress when responding to these types of incidents is very real.
mprnews.org
State officials: One person likely behind hoax school shooting calls in Minnesota
State public safety officials now say there were at least 15 “swatting incidents” across Minnesota on Wednesday, in which schools were targeted by a series of hoax calls claiming there was a shooting or someone with a gun on campus. “Swatting” involves making hoax calls to law enforcement...
ucollege.edu
Mayo PA’s career bends unexpectedly toward elbows
When Tiffany Lam graduated from Union College’s Physician Assistant program in 2012, she didn’t have a favorite part of the elbow. But after ten years of working with one of the top elbow surgeons at the Mayo Clinic, she lights up when asked about the joint. “My favorite part of the elbow is the radial head,” she said. “It’s like a little golf tee.”
KIMT
Albert Lea also targeted in nationwide school 'swatting' incident
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Albert Lea High School was also targets during a nationwide swatting incident Wednesday. Law enforcement agencies across the country started receiving automated phone calls regarding a potential threat to schools and local law enforcement was aware of these events and was monitoring the situation. The...
KAAL-TV
Multiple Minnesota schools receive false active shooter calls
(ABC 6 News) – Following a law enforcement response at Rochester Lourdes High School Sept. 21, ABC 6 News confirmed that multiple schools in our coverage area received what seem to be false calls about active shooters. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported the Minnesota Fusion Center is...
KIMT
BCA continues to investigate "concerning" swatting trend; promotes See it, Say it, Send it app
ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're continuing to learn more about the hoax 911 calls made to Minnesota dispatch centers this week as part of a large swatting campaign. The false calls were made about active shooters at school districts cross the state. On Wednesday in Rochester law enforcement agencies were called...
KIMT
Rochester Police Department reflects on response efforts to swatting incidents Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is reflecting on its response to false active shooter threats Wednesday. Upon receiving the call, RPD responded to Lourdes High School in less than four minutes from when the initial call came in and the first officer arrived on scene. It was roughly 30 minutes before the threat was clear.
y105fm.com
Rochester Community Church food distribution
We will be distributing food to anyone with a need. We also have a clothes closet that provides baby diapers, socks and assorted other things. Park in our lot and we will come get you when it is your turn to shop.
'Swatting' Calls, Threats Targeting Schools Across Minnesota
There have multiple threats today alone.
KIMT
Minnesota Attorney General's Office says joint efforts led to largest pandemic fraud bust
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is detailing how joint partnerships helped lead to the nation's largest pandemic fraud bust. Earlier this week federal charges were brought against nearly 50 defendants in a $250 million non-profit fraud scheme. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the department was helping...
KIMT
Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision
EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
Public Land Auction Coming to Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective land buyers in the Rochester area will have their chance to bid on public property in Rochester next month. The DNR recently announced a public land auction that’s set to happen in Rochester on October 21. Officials say they will auction off parcels available in Houston and Anoka Counties.
Minnesota BCA reports increase of ‘swatting’ incidents at schools
Authorities say that there have been an increased number of false reports of active shooters at Minnesota schools. They are calling these “swatting” incidents.
KAAL-TV
Rochester business connected to scheme to defraud the federal government
(ABC 6 News) – Feeding Our Future is a non-profit that used federal taxpayer dollars to feed hungry children during the pandemic. Tuesday, federal prosecutors are calling it a massive fraud scheme. 47 people in total have been indicted, making up a total of six different groups of businesses...
KIMT
Minnesota BCA on reported school shootings around Minnesota: 'No incidents have turned out to be real'
Swatting calls involving school shootings occurred around Minnesota on Wednesday, with schools in Rochester and Mankato receiving internet-based calls. Aside from the situation in Rochester, which authorities said was a swatting call, officials in Mankato said they received a similar call. The threat in Mankato reported an active shooter at...
