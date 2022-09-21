Read full article on original website
Urgent warning to parents that children are more at risk of deadly condition when they return to school
PARENTS have been warned that children will be significantly more at risk of a deadly condition this September. This comes as many children prepare to head back to school at the end of this week, before returning to a full five day week next week. New analysis has revealed that...
Healthline
Why Do People With Alzheimer's Disease Scratch or Pick Their Skin?
Cause of dementia in older adults. It causes a loss in cognitive function. Most people are aware of the cognitive issues of Alzheimer’s disease. Such issues include memory loss and personality changes. But it’s also possible for someone with Alzheimer’s to scratch or pick at their skin more frequently.
Medical News Today
What is the best kratom for anxiety?
Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications for sleep?
Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
MedicalXpress
Sleep experts advise parents to seek medical advice before giving melatonin to children
Melatonin use among children and teenagers is on the rise, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports increased calls to poison control centers and visits to the emergency room, primarily because of more unintentional melatonin ingestions in young children. Today, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine released a health advisory encouraging parents to talk to a health care professional before giving melatonin or any supplement to children.
Medical News Today
How to choose the best medication for anxiety alongside depression
Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health diagnoses. For some, they occur as comorbidities, meaning a person has both at the same time. Many of the same medications treat both conditions, though dosages may differ. It is. to experience anxiety every once in a while. Symptoms...
Can Taking Vitamin D Help Reduce Anxiety?
Everyone has been anxious at some point, but some of us experience anxiety more frequently. Anxiety is a normal human feeling that can alert us to danger and make us more aware of our surroundings, according to the American Psychiatric Association. However, an estimated 30% of the adult population is believed to experience an anxiety disorder during their lifespan, thus making anxiety disorders one of the most common mental health conditions. There are several types of anxiety disorders, which include phobias, social anxiety disorder, separation anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and generalized anxiety disorder.
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
Healthline
Do You Have a Citrus Allergy? Learn the Symptoms
Allergies to citrus fruits are rare, but they do occur. Citrus fruits include:. You may have an allergic reaction to the fresh fruit and juice of citrus fruits or to the peels. Keep reading to learn more about what causes a citrus allergy and citrus allergy symptoms. Most people who...
Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?
Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
KXLY
Paternal Childhood Smoke Exposure Tied to Asthma Risk in Offspring
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Fathers’ passive smoke exposure through childhood may be associated with nonallergic asthma risk in offspring, according to a research letter published online Sept. 14 in the European Respiratory Journal. Jiacheng Liu, from the University of Melbourne in Australia, and colleagues examined...
‘Like gasoline on my body’: Teen develops allergy to water
A teenage girl newly diagnosed with a rare water allergy affecting just one in every 230 million people has revealed taking showers can feel like “being doused in gasoline and set on fire” – and she can’t even cry at the pain because her own tears bring her out in agonising hives.
parentherald.com
Diarrhea in Children: What Parents Need To Know About Causes and Symptoms?
Diarrhea is the loose, watery, and more frequent bowel movements. It may be present alone or be linked with other symptoms, such as vomiting, abdominal pain, or weight loss. Fortunately, it usually lasts no more than a few days, per Mayo Clinic. In the United States, kids have an average...
pethelpful.com
Is My Itchy Dog Allergic to Food? (Best Research and FAQ About Food Allergies)
Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. About a fifth of all dogs will have itchy signs during their life but less than a third of them will have food allergies. If your dog is itching there are several possible reasons, and if it happens year round you need to watch them for other signs. (Year-round itchy dogs will most likely have dust mite and mold allergies.) Dogs with cutaneous adverse food reactions also:
PETS・
Medical News Today
What medications can help treat borderline personality disorder?
Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to regulate their emotions. The treatment usually involves psychotherapy. However, a doctor may prescribe medications to help treat specific symptoms, such as depression. BPD can cause extreme mood shifts, impulsivity, and low self-esteem. It affects...
Air pollution increases hospital admission risk for autistic children, study suggests
Autistic children face an increased risk of hospitalisation if exposed to air pollution for relatively brief periods, with boys more at risk than girls, new research suggests. Admissions for issues such as hyperactivity, aggression or self-injury may be prevented by minimising their exposure, and cutting air pollution levels could lower the risks, the researchers behind the study concluded. The findings were published in the journal BMJ Open.
ScienceBlog.com
Infants, young children finally get relief from eczema’s terrible itch
The first study to treat moderate-to-severe eczema in infants and children 6 months to 5 years old with a biologic drug (monoclonal antibody) rather than immune-suppressing medications shows the drug was highly effective in reducing the signs and symptoms of moderate-to-severe eczema, report researchers involved in a new multi-site international phase III study led by Northwestern Medicine.
Medical News Today
Atelophobia: Symptoms, causes, and treatment
Atelophobia (ah-tel-o-fobia) is an excessive and persistent fear of imperfection. It causes a person to worry intensely about making mistakes or not being good enough. As a result, a person with this phobia may avoid tasks they could get wrong. Phobias are a type of anxiety disorder that cause significant...
