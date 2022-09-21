ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical News Today

What is the best kratom for anxiety?

Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today

What are the best medications for sleep?

Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for adult ADHD?

Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Sleep experts advise parents to seek medical advice before giving melatonin to children

Melatonin use among children and teenagers is on the rise, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports increased calls to poison control centers and visits to the emergency room, primarily because of more unintentional melatonin ingestions in young children. Today, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine released a health advisory encouraging parents to talk to a health care professional before giving melatonin or any supplement to children.
KIDS
Medical News Today

How to choose the best medication for anxiety alongside depression

Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health diagnoses. For some, they occur as comorbidities, meaning a person has both at the same time. Many of the same medications treat both conditions, though dosages may differ. It is. to experience anxiety every once in a while. Symptoms...
MENTAL HEALTH
Health Digest

Can Taking Vitamin D Help Reduce Anxiety?

Everyone has been anxious at some point, but some of us experience anxiety more frequently. Anxiety is a normal human feeling that can alert us to danger and make us more aware of our surroundings, according to the American Psychiatric Association. However, an estimated 30% of the adult population is believed to experience an anxiety disorder during their lifespan, thus making anxiety disorders one of the most common mental health conditions. There are several types of anxiety disorders, which include phobias, social anxiety disorder, separation anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and generalized anxiety disorder.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders

Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Do You Have a Citrus Allergy? Learn the Symptoms

Allergies to citrus fruits are rare, but they do occur. Citrus fruits include:. You may have an allergic reaction to the fresh fruit and juice of citrus fruits or to the peels. Keep reading to learn more about what causes a citrus allergy and citrus allergy symptoms. Most people who...
HEALTH
Psych Central

Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?

Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
MENTAL HEALTH
KXLY

Paternal Childhood Smoke Exposure Tied to Asthma Risk in Offspring

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Fathers’ passive smoke exposure through childhood may be associated with nonallergic asthma risk in offspring, according to a research letter published online Sept. 14 in the European Respiratory Journal. Jiacheng Liu, from the University of Melbourne in Australia, and colleagues examined...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
parentherald.com

Diarrhea in Children: What Parents Need To Know About Causes and Symptoms?

Diarrhea is the loose, watery, and more frequent bowel movements. It may be present alone or be linked with other symptoms, such as vomiting, abdominal pain, or weight loss. Fortunately, it usually lasts no more than a few days, per Mayo Clinic. In the United States, kids have an average...
KIDS
pethelpful.com

Is My Itchy Dog Allergic to Food? (Best Research and FAQ About Food Allergies)

Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. About a fifth of all dogs will have itchy signs during their life but less than a third of them will have food allergies. If your dog is itching there are several possible reasons, and if it happens year round you need to watch them for other signs. (Year-round itchy dogs will most likely have dust mite and mold allergies.) Dogs with cutaneous adverse food reactions also:
PETS
Medical News Today

What medications can help treat borderline personality disorder?

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to regulate their emotions. The treatment usually involves psychotherapy. However, a doctor may prescribe medications to help treat specific symptoms, such as depression. BPD can cause extreme mood shifts, impulsivity, and low self-esteem. It affects...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Peeling Feet: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Your entire outer layer of skin is replaced through shedding roughly every two to four weeks, but there are times when skin can peel quicker in certain areas. Our feet carry us everywhere, are stuffed into shoes, and trek over many types of surfaces. It should come as no surprise that our feet are prone to strain and injury, but there are times when shedding and irritation may signal another problem.
LIFESTYLE
ScienceBlog.com

Infants, young children finally get relief from eczema’s terrible itch

The first study to treat moderate-to-severe eczema in infants and children 6 months to 5 years old with a biologic drug (monoclonal antibody) rather than immune-suppressing medications shows the drug was highly effective in reducing the signs and symptoms of moderate-to-severe eczema, report researchers involved in a new multi-site international phase III study led by Northwestern Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Q&A: Severe asthma treatment with biologics remains safe during COVID-19 pandemic

Patients who received biologic treatment for asthma did not experience higher SARS-CoV-2 infection rates than the general population, according to a study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. Also, the use of biologics in treating severe asthma did not seem related to adverse outcomes from...
SCIENCE

