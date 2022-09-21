A Georgia mother who worked Lyft is grateful to be alive while police are trying to find four men who lured her into a neighborhood and carjacked her at gunpoint. DeKalb County Police say just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Nika Pee answered a call from a Lyft rider named "James" near Hitt Lake Court. When Pee arrived, she saw two men standing on the street.

