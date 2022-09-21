ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

FOXBusiness

North Dakota bar to donate 100% of sales to family of Cayler Ellingson

Buck-it’s Bar in North Dakota says it will be giving 100% of its sales to the family of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson on Saturday, September 24th. Ellingson was struck by a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Shannon Brandt, 41, early on Sunday morning in McHenry, North Dakota. According to court...
MCHENRY, ND
FOXBusiness

Ford begins construction on $5.6 billion Tennessee electric truck factory

Construction of Ford's new Blue Oval City manufacturing complex in Stanton, Tennessee, is now well underway following its announcement last September. The $5.6 billion campus is scheduled to begin production of electric trucks and batteries in partnership with Korea's SK On in 2025. Building supports have begun rising from the...
STANTON, TN
FOXBusiness

Georgia Lyft driver issues warning after getting carjacked at gunpoint

A Georgia mother who worked Lyft is grateful to be alive while police are trying to find four men who lured her into a neighborhood and carjacked her at gunpoint. DeKalb County Police say just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Nika Pee answered a call from a Lyft rider named "James" near Hitt Lake Court. When Pee arrived, she saw two men standing on the street.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

