Sacramento, CA

Two vehicles fatally strike pedestrian in Sacramento hit-and-runs

By Jacque Porter
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by two vehicles both of which left the scene, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said the collisions occurred in Sacramento on Watt Avenue near Edison Avenue.

According to CHP the drivers of both vehicles have been located and are cooperating.

This is a developing story.

