ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Women expect around $27k less in pay for new jobs compared to men

By Joe Hiti
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5rHK_0i4gYwOw00

A recent poll has discovered that men and women have different perceptions of their desired “reservation wages” — the lowest salary a person would accept in a new job.

The New York Fed found that the average reservation wage has grown from $68,954 last summer to $72,873 this summer.

The cost of groceries, gas, rent, and other essentials, have made living more expensive as inflation remains at a four-decade high. But it doesn’t explain why the gap in reservation wages continues to widen.

However, the numbers depend on who is being asked about their preferable reservation wage, as the number rose for men over the summer to $86,259, while for women, it declined to $59,543.

The poll reported that the lowest salary a man thinks is acceptable when taking a new job is about 37% higher than the lowest wage a woman would accept. The difference just three years ago, in November 2019, was 31%.

According to the Department of Labor , women earn 82 cents for every dollar a man earns, but this doesn’t explain why there has been a change from 2019 to 2022.

One reason could be that women were hit hard by pandemic layoffs, according to a report from Brookings.edu . Because of this returning to work could mean women are willing to take less to rejoin the workforce.

However, it isn’t solely a gender-specific topic, as the poll found that age has also influenced salary expectations.

Young people are now expecting more for their work than before, with people under 45 expecting $76,972. That number before the pandemic was at $62,273.

As the Federal Reserve announces its plans for rate hikes will see key interest rates hit 4.6% in 2023 before it loosens its tightening campaign, wage expectations could continue to rise.

On Wednesday, the Fed raised interest rates by a three-quarters of a percent to 3.25%.

The survey from the New York Fed was conducted with 1,300 people.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How Much Will Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023?

The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits next year could approach 10%, according to many analysts, their biggest bump in more than 40 years. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Interest Rates#The New York Fed#The Department Of Labor#Brookings Edu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Jobs
GOBankingRates

Social Security: 8.7% COLA Increase for 2023 Largest In Four Decades – Will It Be Enough?

Inflation was still red hot in August, and not-for-profit advocacy group The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) said that it anticipates the Social Security cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) to be 8.7%, based on the new Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) data through August. However, the increase might not be sufficient to deal with inflation, according to TSCL.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Social Security Changes That May Be Coming for 2023

For the last 10 years or so, Social Security has been a fairly static program, with few major changes. But when inflation makes big news, so too does Social Security. This is because so many aspects of the program are tied to changes in the cost of living. Many learned that for the first time in 2022, when Social Security retirement payments were increased by 5.9% to account for rising inflation.
BUSINESS
CNET

Social Security's 2023 Cost-of-Living Increase Could Be the Largest in 40 Years

Social Security benefits could increase more in 2023 than they have in four decades, according to numerous analysts. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
BUSINESS
CNET

Social Security Benefits Could Go Up More Than $150 a Month Next Year

Next month, the Department of Health and Human Services will announce the annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security benefits in 2023. Based on ongoing inflation, many analysts predict an increase approaching 10%, the biggest bump in more than 40 years. The 2022 increase was already a substantial 5.9%...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Social Security COLA increase may not be as big as expected

While analysts earlier this summer had forecast a nearly double-digit percentage increase in monthly Social Security benefits next year, it appears that retirees will have to settle for a bit less. While inflation in August did not cool as much as expected – with the Consumer Price Index up 8.3%...
BUSINESS
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy