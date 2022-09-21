Patagonia's Bold Move to Donate the Entire Company to Fight Climate Change Only Works If It Stays Competitive in Business, CEO Says

A young girl pets Frankie the Dinosaur, the mascot of the United Nations Development Program's "Don't Choose Extinction" campaign on Sep. 21. The world has been talking about accelerating climate action for a very long time. With the UN General Assembly and New York Climate Week in full swing, the word “acceleration” remains prominent on the agendas in many of the meetings. So why, as UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated last week, is climate action flatlining? And what needs to be done to jolt the world into action?

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO