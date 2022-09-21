Springfield man hits police cruiser, 2 vehicles during car chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a suspect after he crashed into a police cruiser and two parked vehicles on Wednesday.

Officers observed a vehicle with a popped tire crossing the center line of the road on Main Street near Carew Street. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Carlos Ortiz-Hilerio of Springfield. The officers attempted to do a traffic stop, but Ortiz-Hilerio refused to stop driving, over a curb and through a red light.

More officers arrived to help in this low speed pursuit as Ortiz-Hilerio ran another red light at Main Street and Boland Way. He then turned on Fremont Street and struck a cruiser with two officers inside.

Ortiz-Hilerio then drove down the wrong way on Margaret Street striking two parked cars before stopping and getting out of the car. Officers arrested Ortiz-Hilerio at 1:20 a.m.

Ortiz-Hilerio has been charged with:

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

OUI-Liquor

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop for Police

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle

Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident

Resisting Arrest

