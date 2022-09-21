ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield man hits police cruiser, 2 vehicles during car chase

By Emma McCorkindale
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a suspect after he crashed into a police cruiser and two parked vehicles on Wednesday.

Two suspects indicted in connection with murder of Springfield resident Rashad Taylor

Officers observed a vehicle with a popped tire crossing the center line of the road on Main Street near Carew Street. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Carlos Ortiz-Hilerio of Springfield. The officers attempted to do a traffic stop, but Ortiz-Hilerio refused to stop driving, over a curb and through a red light.

More officers arrived to help in this low speed pursuit as Ortiz-Hilerio ran another red light at Main Street and Boland Way. He then turned on Fremont Street and struck a cruiser with two officers inside.

Ortiz-Hilerio then drove down the wrong way on Margaret Street striking two parked cars before stopping and getting out of the car. Officers arrested Ortiz-Hilerio at 1:20 a.m.

Ortiz-Hilerio has been charged with:

  • Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
  • OUI-Liquor
  • Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Failure to Stop for Police
  • Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle
  • Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident
  • Resisting Arrest
Comments / 11

Alfred Bates
2d ago

Go figure all stolen dirt bikes are found in Springfield and holyoke people like him riding unregistered on streets harassing people They get scooters with drug money hop them up ride around Springfield like they own the place terrorizing legal drivers they don't have to register or insure them😡

Oneofakindalways
2d ago

Springfield is full of BUMS who don’t have a VALID license nor insurance and registration for that matter!!! SMDH 🤦‍♀️

