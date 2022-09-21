Author Correction: Genome-wide association and epidemiological analyses reveal common genetic origins between uterine leiomyomata and endometriosis

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
‘Papermill alarm’ software flags potentially fake papers
The text-analysis tool could be used to help detect bogus research submitted to journals. You have full access to this article via your institution. A software tool that analyses the titles and abstracts of scientific papers and detects text similar to that found in bogus articles is gaining interest from publishers.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Identification of optimal dosing schedules of dacomitinib and osimertinib for a phase I/II trial in advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23912-4, published online 17 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1b, in which the mathematics were replaced by random symbols. In addition, the original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 4, in which the shading representing predictions and interquartile ranges from mathematical modelling predictions was missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Correction: Social epidemiology of early adolescent problematic screen use in the United States
In the original article, some of the descriptive screen time measures in TableÂ 1 were underestimated and have been corrected. The data of the correlation table in Appendix B have also been updated to reflect these changes. The original article has been corrected. Division of Adolescent and Young Adult...
Nature.com
Racial differences in the association of body mass index and ovarian cancer risk in the OCWAA Consortium
Obesity disproportionately affects African American (AA) women and has been shown to increase ovarian cancer risk, with some suggestions that the association may differ by race. Methods. We evaluated body mass index (BMI) and invasive epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) risk in a pooled study of case"“control and nested case"“control studies...
Nature.com
Distinguishing two features of accountability for AI technologies
Policymakers and researchers consistently call for greater human accountability for AI technologies. We should be clear about two distinct features of accountability. Across the AI ethics and global policy landscape, there is consensus that there should be human accountability for AI technologies1. These machines are used for high-stakes decision-making in complex domains - for example, in healthcare, criminal justice and transport - where they can cause or occasion serious harm. Some use deep machine learning models, which can make their outputs difficult to understand or contest. At the same time, when the datasets on which these models are trained reflect bias against specific demographic groups, the bias becomes encoded and causes disparate impacts2,3,4. Meanwhile, an increasing number of machines that embody AI, and specifically machine learning, such as highly automated vehicles, can execute decision-making functions and take actions independently of direct, real-time human control, in unpredictable conditions that call for adaptive performance. This development can make human agency seem obscure. Considering these problems, a heterogeneous group of researchers and organizations have called for stronger, more explicit regulation and guidelines to ensure accountability for AI and autonomous systems1,5,6,7.
Nature.com
The effectiveness of dry needling in patients with chronic low back pain: a prospective, randomized, single-blinded study
Dry needling (DN) is a standard procedure for treating musculoskeletal disorders. However, there are no clear recommendations for using DN in low back pain (LBP). Therefore, this study aimed to assess the effectiveness of the novel DN program for reducing pain intensity and improving functional efficiency in patients with chronic LBP. A group of 40 patients with chronic LBP due to the L5-S1 discopathy were eligible and randomized into experimental (n"‰="‰20) and control (n"‰="‰20) groups. The DN program was performed for the experimental group according to the Five Regulatory Systems (FRS) concept. The control group received sham therapy using placebo needles. DN sessions were performed twice a week for 4 weeks. A single needling application lasted 60Â min. Both groups received standard treatment and physical exercise of LBP for 1 month. Subjective pain was measured by a visual analog scale (VAS), functional efficiency was assessed with the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI), and the lower spine range of motion was measured with the Schober test. There were significant differences in pain reduction (VAS) in both groups (p"‰<"‰0.001). The strongest analgesic effect in the DN group yielded 6.45 points immediately after the therapy, 6.2 points after 1 month, and 6 points after 3 months. The DN group scored higher VAS reduction than the control group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the functional state (ODI) in the experimental group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There was a significant ODI decrease by 18.1 points, after 1 month by 18.9 points, and after 3 months by 17.6 points. No significant differences were found in the control group (p"‰>"‰0.05). Intergroup differences were observed in the functional efficiency in ODI in all measurement time-points (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the range of motion (Schober test) in the DN group (main effect: p"‰<"‰0.001). For all measurements, differences (p"‰<"‰0.001) were observed in favor of DN compared to the control. In conclusion, DN program according to the FRS concept stands for the novel treatment method supplemented by an exercise program, effectively reducing pain and improving functional efficiency in LBP patients.
Nature.com
Longitudinal associations between physical activity and other health behaviours during the COVID-19 pandemic: a fixed effects analysis
Government enforced restrictions on movement during the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to have had profound impacts on the daily behaviours of many individuals, including physical activity (PA). Given the associations between PA and other health behaviours, changes in PA during the pandemic may have been detrimental for other health behaviours. This study aimed to evaluate whether changes in PA during and after the first national lockdown in the United Kingdom (UK) were associated with concurrent changes in alcohol consumption, sleep, nutrition quality, diet quantity and sedentary time. Data were derived from the UCL COVID-19 Social Study, in which 52,784 adults were followed weekly across 22Â weeks of the pandemic from 23rd March to 23rd August 2020. Fixed effects regression models showed that greater PA was positively associated with improved sleep and nutrition quality. However, increases in PA also showed modest associations with increased alcohol consumption and sedentary time. Encouraging people to engage in PA may lead to wider changes in other health behaviours in times of adversity. These associations could be a result of increases in available leisure time for many people during COVID-19 restrictions and are of ongoing importance given the emerging long-term changes to lifestyle and working patterns.
Nature.com
Children's hospices: an opportunity to put the mouth back in the body
Introduction The children and young people who utilise hospice services often have additional oral health care needs and may present with additional challenges in regard to mouth care. Hospice colleagues need support and would benefit from national direction in providing mouth care for this important group. Methods Questionnaires were provided...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Ab-initio calculations of shallow dopant qubits in silicon from pseudopotential and all-electron mixed approach
Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-022-00948-6, published online 27 June 2022. The two references below were accidentally omitted from the accepted version of the manuscript. These have now been added as reference24 and25 to the HTML and PDF version of the article. Citation to the two references was also added to...
Nature.com
Dentists' awareness and knowledge of evidence- based dentistry principles, methods and practices: a systematic review
Introduction As an attempt to provide supporting evidence for the formulation of future educational strategies on knowledge translation, this systematic review assessed and synthesised the available evidence related to the dentists' awareness, perceived and actual knowledge of evidence-based dentistry (EBD) principles, methods and practices. Methods Primary studies that considered dentists'...
Nature.com
Long-term use of antihypertensive medications, hypertension and colorectal cancer risk and mortality: a prospective cohort study
Hypertension and the use of antihypertensive medications have been intensively investigated in relation to colorectal cancer (CRC). Prior epidemiologic studies have not been able to examine this topic with adequate confounding control and follow-up time, or disentangle the effects of antihypertensive agents and hypertension. Methods. Eligible participants in the Nurses'...
Nature.com
Correction to: Integrating artificial intelligence in pathology: a qualitative interview study of users' experiences and expectations
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01123-6, published online 04 August 2022. After the publication of the original article the authors came across two important errors in the manuscript: (1) probably an autocorrect has changed the funding agency's name from ''NWO'' to ''NOW'' (so the correct spelling is NWO) and (2) Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen should be mentioned under ''contributions'' with ''We thank Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen for their valuable comments on this work.'' The original article has been corrected.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction to: Recommendations on compiling test datasets for evaluating artificial intelligence solutions in pathology
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01147-y, published online 10 September 2022. The "Competing interests" section was erroneously not transferred from the manuscript to the originally published version of the article. The "Competing interests" section should read: F.Z. is a shareholder of asgen GmbH. P.S. is a member of the supervisory board of asgen GmbH. All other authors declare that they have no conflict of interest. The original article has been corrected accordingly.
Nature.com
'It's their mouth at the end of the day': dental professionals' reactions to oral health education outcomes
Introduction Research has established varying levels of efficacy of oral health education (OHE) efforts. However, little is known regarding how outcomes impact dental professionals and their OHE practice. This study explores dental professionals' reactions to varying OHE outcomes and their motivations to persist with their efforts. Methods Qualitative, semi-structured interviews...
Nature.com
Collaborations across the globe
Geopolitical tensions are creating challenges for the international collaborations that research thrives on. Collaboration is vital in research, allowing more complex problems to be tackled and more sophisticated technology to be created. Collaboration can also take many forms. It can involve the exchange of ideas and expertise, or the sharing of equipment and materials. And it can connect researchers from different departments and disciplines, and from different countries and continents.
Nature.com
Reply to: Relationship of circulating Plasmodium falciparum lifecycle stage to circulating parasitemia and total parasite biomass
Replying to M. F. Duffy et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32996-5 (2022) We have recently reanalysed several P. falciparum transcriptomic datasets with approaches centred on the tight transcriptional pattern governing P. falciparum along its ~48"‰h intraerythrocytic asexual cycle, and we showed a relation between circulation of more developed parasites within each ~48"‰h asexual cycle and lower parasitaemias or milder malaria symptoms1. Previously unpublished data from Duffy and colleagues is not fully aligned with our published conclusions. Here we discuss their comments on our recent study.
Nature.com
Chemigenetic indicators based on synthetic chelators and green fluorescent protein
Molecular fluorescent indicators are versatile tools for dynamic imaging of biological systems. We now report a class of indicators that are based on the chemigenetic combination of a synthetic ion-recognition motif and a protein-based fluorophore. Specifically, we have developed a calcium ion (Ca2+) indicator that is based on genetic insertion of circularly permuted green fluorescent protein into HaloTag protein self-labeled with a ligand containing the Ca2+ chelator 1,2-bis(2-aminophenoxy)ethane-N,N,N"²,N"²-tetraacetic acid. We have demonstrated the versatility of this design by also developing a sodium ion (Na+) indicator using a crown-ether-containing ligand. This approach affords bright and sensitive ion indicators that can be applicable to cell imaging. This design can enable the development of chemigenetic indicators with ion or molecular specificities that have not been realized with fully protein-based indicators.
Nature.com
Endometrial polyps-neoplastic lesions or not? Is it time to close the files?
Endometrial polyps (EMPs) are benign lesions with disorganized proliferation of endometrial glands histologically displaying irregularly shaped glands, hypercellular, hypocellular, or fibrous stroma as well as thick-walled blood vessels. In a recent interesting contribution to this journal Sahoo et al. (2022)1 have addressed the question of driver mutations that may give...
Nature.com
Parkinson's disease-associated, sex-specific changes in DNA methylation at PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), and NR4A2 (NURR1) in cortical neurons
Evidence for epigenetic regulation playing a role in Parkinson's disease (PD) is growing, particularly for DNA methylation. Approximately 90% of PD cases are due to a complex interaction between age, genes, and environmental factors, and epigenetic marks are thought to mediate the relationship between aging, genetics, the environment, and disease risk. To date, there are a small number of published genome-wide studies of DNA methylation in PD, but none accounted for cell type or sex in their analyses. Given the heterogeneity of bulk brain tissue samples and known sex differences in PD risk, progression, and severity, these are critical variables to account for. In this genome-wide analysis of DNA methylation in an enriched neuronal population from PD postmortem parietal cortex, we report sex-specific PD-associated methylation changes in PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), NR4A2 (NURR1), and other genes involved in developmental pathways, neurotransmitter packaging and release, and axon and neuron projection guidance.
