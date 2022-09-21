ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Man charged in hit-and-run death of WMU student

By Rachel Van Gilder
 2 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man has been charged with two felonies in the death of a Western Michigan University student who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Angel Hostiguin was charged Wednesday with operating while intoxicated causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in death. The OWI charge carries up to 15 years in prison and the failure to stop charge up to five years.

The charges stem from the death of Kaylee Ann Gansberg , 21, of Illinois. She was hit by a car on West Michigan Avenue near Howard Street around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 and died later at the hospital.

Police say Hostiguin, 22, of Kalamazoo, drove off after hitting Gansberg but police found and arrested him a short time later.

“The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney extends it sympathy and condolences to the family of the victim and thanks them for their patience as the investigation of this matter was completed,” a Wednesday statement read. “We would also thank the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety for their thorough and diligent investigation in this case.”

Gansberg was a senior at WMU, studying art. Her brothers and friends recalled her as an “artistic g enius” who loved painting and photography.

Hostiguin is expected back in court for a hearing on Sept. 29.

