The Floral Parlor Celebrates its Official Introduction to Paso Robles with Official Ribbon Cutting

The Floral Parlor has been in town since 2020 and just celebrated its second anniversary

PASO ROBLES — On Thursday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m., Paso Robles city leaders, members of the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, and close friends gathered at The Floral Parlor for their official grand opening and a ribbon-cutting ceremony provided by the Chamber.

The Floral Parlor opened in September 2020, and due to COVID-19, the shop and its owner, Sunny Sheldrake, never got to have an official grand opening, but two years later, that changed.

Sheldrake, originally from Southern California, moved to Paso Robles in 2017 after her daughter attended a wedding in Paso and told her that this was where she needed to be. With a business background and experience in both design and marketing. Sheldrake combined her life knowledge in all three areas with her love of flowers, and The Floral Parlor was born.

“I think my niche market is that I do unique,” Sheldrake said. “I can buy luxury florals. If you’re an FTD person, it’s hard for you to buy dahlias or imported tulips or any of that because you’re not going to sell them probably. But here, that’s what we do.”

In addition to providing the North County with beautiful blooms that are hard to find elsewhere and sourcing many of their flowers from local farmers, The Floral Parlor makes floral arrangements for events. From weddings to baby showers and everything in between. They even did 89 boutonnières and corsages for Paso High’s prom last year and recently started doing balloon arches as well.

The team, run by Sheldrake, includes Andrew England, Lauren Darbyshire, Jennifer Beckett, Georgia Terrell, Khyler Blanton, and Jillian Lade.

“I like to give people whatever they want,” continued Sheldrake. “I’m just a single successful gal.”

Sheldrake has also become a part of the local community since her move to the area and teams up with many local charities by donating flower arrangements every month for a year.

“The thing that differentiates me in this market nowadays is that I don’t work with Teleflora or FTD or any of those people and that really helps. I can buy what flowers I want. No one’s dictating to me what I need to buy and what I need to charge,” said Sheldrake of her business on Spring Street.

To find out more about The Floral Parlor go to thefloralparlor.com, or visit the adorable storefront at 1321 Spring St #101.