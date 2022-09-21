Former Opelika officer indicted in excessive force investigation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury indicted a former Opelika Police Officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault on allegations he hit a suspect with his closed fist after a police chase and crash.

On April 21, 2022, Opelika Police Department Patrol Supervisors were made aware of a use of force incident involving one of their officers, Isaac Dominy.

“After the internal investigation, the information was given to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office by the Opelika Police Department. The officer is no longer employed with the City of Opelika,” said Chief Shane Healey.

The District Attorney presented the case to a Grand Jury who indicted Dominy on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault.

according to court documents on April 21, a subject attempted to flee police and crashed into a light pole at Jeter Avenue and Raintree Street. After apprehending the subject, Dominy arrived to assist. The indictment alleges Dominy struck the subject with a closed fist, causing a physical injury. No weapons were involved. The incident was recorded. WRBL requested a copy of the video, but we can’t see it until a possible trial.

“The Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct specifically restrict prosecutors from releasing material that has a “substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing an adjudicative proceeding.” Mr. Dominy was indicted by a Lee County Grand Jury and is currently awaiting trial in the Lee County Circuit Court. Because this is a pending criminal matter, the release and widespread dissemination of videos of the incident would violate the Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct and could possibly negatively impact the trial in this case. Therefore, the District Attorney’s Office will not release the videos until the case has been resolved,” said District Attorney Jessica Ventiere.

On September 9 Dominy was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, in compliance with a July 2021 amendment to the Alabama Administrative Code regarding the use of force reporting, all information was sent to the Alabama Peace Officers Standards & Training Commission (APOSTC), where they will conduct their independent investigation.

“Over the past two years, the Opelika Police Department has been focused on building and strengthening relationships within the community. Our goal is to be as transparent as possible regarding this incident while still respecting the court process. The City of Opelika is fortunate to have a strong Police Department under the leadership of Chief Healey. The Opelika Police Department is committed to upholding very high moral and professional standards. Chief Healey and the leadership of the Opelika Police Department take complaints of excessive force very seriously, and they thoroughly evaluate and investigate any incidents involving the use of force by City Police Officers. Furthermore, the Opelika Police Department will cooperate with entities that are part of the administrative review or criminal prosecution process,” said the statement.

In the summer of 2020, Mayor Fuller and the Police Department were invited to join a coalition started by the 100 Black Men organization that brought together community leaders, clergy, non-profit organizations, and local law enforcement agencies. The alliance was built to solidify relationships and work together to ensure accountability measures are built into the public review of police practices. To that end, Chief Healey met with some of the coalition’s leaders and apprised them of the details of this incident.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.