Pa. Gaming Control Board levies fines after minors gamble, other infractions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two gaming operators have been fined a total of $280,825 after the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approved three consent agreements on Wednesday. One of the fines was the result of underage individuals gambling.

According to a release from the PGCB, Mount Airy #1 LLC, operator of the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County, was fined a total of $260,825.

One $160,000 fine was the result of three instances in which people under 21 — the legal gambling age — gained access to the casino floor and gambled. The PGCB says an 18-year-old male gambled at two slot machines; an 11-year-old girl gambled at 10 slot machines while her parents were present and cashed two vouchers; and two 13-year-old girls gambled at slot machines with their mother.

The operator’s second $100,825 fine was the result of Mount Airy #1 LLC failing to file 32 corporate or individual renewal applications by the mandated due dates, according to the Gaming Control Board. The board says the operator’s failure to gain relicensing of one person led to a failure to meet a mandated condition related to its slot machine license.

A third $20,000 fine was levied against Pilot Travel Centers LLC and PJF Southeast LLC, which operates two video gaming terminal (VGT) establishments both operating five machines. The fine was the result of a failure to notify the PGCB of a change in control of its VGT Establishment’s license and to have a principal owner licensed, according to the PGCB.

