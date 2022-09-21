ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

In Their Shoes: Teaching the next generation of nurses

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - When many of us think of career and technical training in high school, we think of shop classes, wood working and electrical... but that’s not all some schools have to offer. Pearl River Central High is exposing students to the reality of the health care...
CARRIERE, MS
WLOX

‘Principal for a Day’ event hosts local, state leaders to learn from Ocean Springs schools

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs School District hosted local and state leaders for its annual “Principal for a Day” event Thursday. The event, which took place at Ocean Springs High School, Ocean Springs Middle School and Ocean Springs Upper Elementary, is designed to help legislative leaders understand the rewards and challenges of school leadership.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

North Bay Elementary opens up time capsule dating back to 1997

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Have you ever put something in a time capsule as a kid and opened it up as an adult? One coastal elementary school did just that on Friday. North Bay Elementary School in Bay St. Louis opened a time capsule from 1997. The school invited the former students who participated in the project 25 years ago.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Gulfport woman earns GED at 90 years old

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - 90-year-old Ellouise Lewis received an honorary GED certificate during a graduation ceremony at Gulfport Care Center on Wednesday. “I never did get a chance to graduate until this day,” she told WLOX. Lewis dropped out of school in the 10th grade. Looking back on her...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Harrison Co. blood drive successful, exceeds donation goal

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A blood drive Wednesday at the Harrison County Courthouse went above and beyond expectations, and the results had the event coordinator praising the volunteers who helped make it happen. The event, hosted by the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, exceeded...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

American Heart Association to put on Gulf Coast Heart Walk

The tournament continues at the Diamondhead, Sunkist and Windance courses and ends Sunday with play at Fallen Oak. Stephanie Poole is at Donal M. Snyder Community Center where the fun is underway.
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
WLOX

Consignment sale eases burden for parents looking for a bargain

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - For parents out there looking for a bargain for their children, Ocean Springs is the hot spot this week. The fall “Growing Like Weeds” pop-up children’s consignment sale opened to the public Thursday. It is the go-to place for Shannon Williams of Ocean Springs.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Millions in RESTORE funds allocated for Broadwater Marina restoration, airport

JACKSON, Mississippi -- The U.S. Treasury Department has awarded grants totaling more than $11 million for two Mississippi RESTORE projects: the restoration of the Broadwater Marina and improvements to the Gulfport-Biloxi airport, Gov. Tate Reeves announced this week. Reeves initially approved the projects after recommendations from the Gulf Coast Advisory...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Harrison County honors Veterans lost to suicide

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, community leaders, veterans and others came together to Stand the Watch in order to bring awareness to Veterans Suicide Awareness Month. “We want to share with our community and bring awareness to veteran suicide,” said Harrison County Veterans Service Officer Julia Richardson. “That’s 22 veterans a day. When you put that in perspective, that’s one suicide every 65 minutes, and those are veterans...it is a very emotional experience to see a flag-draped coffin and take all that in.”
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Press

Jennifer Anderson of Moss Point takes over as Boys & Girls Club CEO

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Jennifer Anderson, who has been a champion for the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County for three decades, was named the agency’s Chief Executive Officer by the Boys & Girls Club board of directors earlier this month. Anderson replaces her friend and mentor, Catherine...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Long Beach, Miss. proposes newborn safe haven wall box

LONG BEACH, Miss. (AP) — Long Beach has become the first Mississippi city to start approval of a “baby box,” where parents can anonymously give up infants. The baby box would be the first installed between Texas and Georgia, The Gazebo Gazette reported. The city’s Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night for a proposed ordinance to allow […]
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Over 20 teams to compete in End of Summer BBQ Cookoff and Concert

DIAMONDHEAD, MS
WLOX

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Long Beach’s Ada Shirk

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - With a 4.0 unweighted GPA and 5.3 weighted GPA, it’s safe to say Long Beach senior Ada Shirk has found a way to balance her time in the classroom and on the volleyball and tennis courts. “Honestly, just making sure what happens in the...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Cow Festival happening this weekend in Carriere

CARRIERE, MS
WLOX

Cruisin' the Coast revving up for 2022

DIAMONDHEAD, MS

