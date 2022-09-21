BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, community leaders, veterans and others came together to Stand the Watch in order to bring awareness to Veterans Suicide Awareness Month. “We want to share with our community and bring awareness to veteran suicide,” said Harrison County Veterans Service Officer Julia Richardson. “That’s 22 veterans a day. When you put that in perspective, that’s one suicide every 65 minutes, and those are veterans...it is a very emotional experience to see a flag-draped coffin and take all that in.”

HARRISON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO