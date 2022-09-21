ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Summit County’s COVID-19 incident rate declines for another week

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has continued to decline in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 48 cases per 100,000 people, down from 70 cases last week. From Wednesday, Sept. 14, to Wednesday, Sept. 21, the county totaled 15...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel

Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Trail tales: Tree lays the wood on mountain biker, jousting him from his mount and leaving a fist-sized wound

Sean Stevens did not expect a tree to knock him from his mountain bike. Neither did he expect to spend 24 hours in a hospital after surgeons plucked bark from his leg. Sunday afternoon, the 53-year-old from Golden descended a rocky doubletrack trail called Traylor Way northeast of Breckenridge on his mountain bike. Stevens moved quickly over the loose terrain. He was familiar with most trails in the area from weekends in the mountains and racing the Breckenridge Fall Classic and Firecracker 50.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit County, CO
Summit County, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County summer weather breaks rainfall, high temperature records

As summer comes to a close, Summit County broke several 20-year records for high temperatures and heavy rainfall. In Dillon, National Weather Service data shows that maximum temperatures topped out at 82 degrees, hotter than any September since 2000. That is also hotter than maximum temperatures recorded in August and June. July registered a high of 83 degrees to barely surpass September’s highest recorded temperature so far.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
#Summit Fire Ems
FOX31 Denver

1,100 Xcel Energy customers in these areas could lose power Saturday

In an effort to support the state's wildfire mitigation work, Xcel Energy plans to temporarily cut the power off to roughly 1,100 of their customers According to Xcel Energy, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, they will be replacing power poles. To do this safely, the company said they must turn the power off for some customers in Evergreen, Morrison, Indian Hills and Kittredge on Saturday.
EVERGREEN, CO
News Break
NewsBreak
Environment
9NEWS

Cold front arrives in Colorado: How much rain could we get?

DENVER — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally gets a taste of cooler weather, a day before the official start of autumn. A cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday will bring showers, storms and cooler temperatures. Scattered storms are expected to arrive Wednesday...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way

Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather.The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night.Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday. It should be the 67th day this year reaching at least 90 degrees in Denver (the third most on record) and the 10th day in September which is unprecedented in Denver's history.After the front...
DENVER, CO
aboutboulder.com

The Highest Rated Bar in Boulder you have never heard of

Recently published Yelp ratings place the Velvet Elk Lounge at the top of the list for best bars in Boulder, Colorado. Velvet Elk Lounge was founded on the desire to create a small, funky, live music venue in Boulder where you could enjoy a proper cocktail while listening to great, local music. Check the calendar for DJ events, open mic nights, dance your pants off parties, and a variety of other happenings when there isn’t a live band.
BOULDER, CO

