Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Summit County’s COVID-19 incident rate declines for another week
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has continued to decline in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 48 cases per 100,000 people, down from 70 cases last week. From Wednesday, Sept. 14, to Wednesday, Sept. 21, the county totaled 15...
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Showers continue Thursday, mountain floods possible
Denver will be ending summer on a chilly and rainy note Wednesday with a strong cold front dropping temperatures about 35 degrees.
Summit Daily News
Trail tales: Tree lays the wood on mountain biker, jousting him from his mount and leaving a fist-sized wound
Sean Stevens did not expect a tree to knock him from his mountain bike. Neither did he expect to spend 24 hours in a hospital after surgeons plucked bark from his leg. Sunday afternoon, the 53-year-old from Golden descended a rocky doubletrack trail called Traylor Way northeast of Breckenridge on his mountain bike. Stevens moved quickly over the loose terrain. He was familiar with most trails in the area from weekends in the mountains and racing the Breckenridge Fall Classic and Firecracker 50.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rodents spark wildfire in Waterton Canyon
A fire that burned about a half acre of land near the Strontia Springs Dam early Wednesday morning was caused by rodents that chewed through wires.
Summit Daily News
Summit County summer weather breaks rainfall, high temperature records
As summer comes to a close, Summit County broke several 20-year records for high temperatures and heavy rainfall. In Dillon, National Weather Service data shows that maximum temperatures topped out at 82 degrees, hotter than any September since 2000. That is also hotter than maximum temperatures recorded in August and June. July registered a high of 83 degrees to barely surpass September’s highest recorded temperature so far.
10 great places to see fall colors in Colorado
Thursday marks the first day of fall. Whether you want to travel across the state to see the leaves change or take in the more fall-like temperatures, we have you covered.
Pumpkin Farm, Chile Fest, plus 8 things to do
If you are looking to get in the fall mood this weekend, we have you covered. From Ciderfest to Chile Fest to the Long Neck Pumpkin Farm, there is something for everyone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1,100 Xcel Energy customers in these areas could lose power Saturday
In an effort to support the state's wildfire mitigation work, Xcel Energy plans to temporarily cut the power off to roughly 1,100 of their customers According to Xcel Energy, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, they will be replacing power poles. To do this safely, the company said they must turn the power off for some customers in Evergreen, Morrison, Indian Hills and Kittredge on Saturday.
When will Denver see its 1st freeze?
Now that it's officially fall in Denver, overnight temperatures are starting to get cooler. Denver typically starts to see freezing temperatures in October although some years it has happened in September.
Summit Daily News
Many Colorado counties have no mental health team to respond to 911 crisis calls even though the state offers funding
COLORADO — More than half of Colorado counties lack a “co-responder” program in which a mental health professional joins law enforcement on police calls, including Clear Creek County where local officers shot and killed a 22-year-old man as he sat in his car. The death of Christian...
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cold front arrives in Colorado: How much rain could we get?
DENVER — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally gets a taste of cooler weather, a day before the official start of autumn. A cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday will bring showers, storms and cooler temperatures. Scattered storms are expected to arrive Wednesday...
2 Colorado recreational trails make national top 10
Coloradans near and far do not suffer long when searching for a trail to hike in their neck of the woods. The state holds a seemingly endless caring capacity for trails and now, USA Today has named two of those Centennial State trails to their 2022 best-of list.
About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way
Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather.The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night.Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday. It should be the 67th day this year reaching at least 90 degrees in Denver (the third most on record) and the 10th day in September which is unprecedented in Denver's history.After the front...
What to know about major cooldown coming to Colorado
The Pinpoint Weather team said Tuesday will likely be the final 90-degree day of 2022. A big cold front will arrive overnight, dropping high temperatures into the 60s.
aboutboulder.com
The Highest Rated Bar in Boulder you have never heard of
Recently published Yelp ratings place the Velvet Elk Lounge at the top of the list for best bars in Boulder, Colorado. Velvet Elk Lounge was founded on the desire to create a small, funky, live music venue in Boulder where you could enjoy a proper cocktail while listening to great, local music. Check the calendar for DJ events, open mic nights, dance your pants off parties, and a variety of other happenings when there isn’t a live band.
Snowboarding pioneer killed in accident on recreation path in Colorado
According to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, snowboarding pioneer Adam Merriman was killed in an accident in Vail last Tuesday. The organization describes Merriman as a once-"teenage phenom with talent well beyond his years" that moved on to become a highly influential figure in the sport of snowboarding. A report from...
Hiker who died on Longs Peak identified
Officials with Rocky Mountain National Park identified the hiker that died after near the Keyhole Route of the Longs Peak ascent as Russell Jacobs, 25, of Westminster.
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts shares progress on climate goals at national climate summit in Breckenridge
The second annual Climate Solutions Summit for mountain towns kicked off Tuesday in Breckenridge, with a focus on inspiring immediate action and collaboration among community and resort leaders. Dr. Michael Mann, one of the most prominent climatologists in the United States, set the tone for the conference in an opening...
Comments / 0