DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade commissioner after being charged with 2 counts of unlawful compensation

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday issued an executive order suspending Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez, who was charged last month with two felonies related to unlawful compensation.

An announcement from DeSantis’ office said he will appoint a replacement commissioner in the “coming weeks.”

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charges Aug. 31. “In its simplest form, this case involves a public official utilizing his office for his own personal benefit,” Fernandez Rundle said at the time.

