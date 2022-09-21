ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade commissioner after being charged with 2 counts of unlawful compensation

By News Service of Florida
 2 days ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday issued an executive order suspending Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez, who was charged last month with two felonies related to unlawful compensation.

An announcement from DeSantis’ office said he will appoint a replacement commissioner in the “coming weeks.”

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charges Aug. 31. “In its simplest form, this case involves a public official utilizing his office for his own personal benefit,” Fernandez Rundle said at the time.

Comments / 26

Jan van Joolen
2d ago

Hé man, how about you start doing your job, instead of peeing of the people of Florida. You such a pity full person. I don’t even conceder you a man.

Reply(2)
8
chocolate chip
2d ago

I am sooo tired of big mouth 👄 You Better Listen and I Mean Listen We Got Rid Of Trump And We Will Get Rid Of You Stay In Your Lane

Reply(8)
16
Granny Kracker
2d ago

Please investigate Palm Coast City Council for giving millions to the County Sheriff without a referendum/vote of the people!Acting Ignorant to the Manager of the Green Lion…going against the will of the people! Giving themselves a 500% wage increase for a few hours a month work…with no referendum/ vote of the Citizens. Taxes go up…Worse City services in my life.

Reply
3
Comments / 0

