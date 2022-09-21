ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Gunman flees on bicycle after shooting, wounding man in aqueduct near SR-94

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A man was shot multiple times in an aqueduct near a freeway early Wednesday morning, and the suspected shooter took off on a bicycle, a California Highway Patrol officer said.

The shooting happened about 3:50 a.m. near westbound state Route 94 by the Home Avenue exit. CHP Officer Jesse Matias said someone reported hearing gunfire.

San Diego police arrived at the site and found the victim, a 35-year-old man, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds not considered to be life-threatening, Matias said.

San Diego police contacted the CHP, which is handling the investigation.

The shooter was a thin man last seen wearing a gray hoodie and riding a yellow bicycle on Home Avenue, Matias said.

Witnesses or tipsters with information about the shooting were asked to call the CHP Special Investigations Unit during business hours at (858) 293-6000.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Aqueduct#Bike#California Highway Patrol#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
53K+
Followers
92K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy