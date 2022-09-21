Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
CHP To Conduct DUI Checkpoint In SCV
The California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office is set to conduct a DUI checkpoint Friday night in the unincorporated parts of the Santa Clarita Valley. The DUI checkpoint is set to begin around 8 p.m. and conclude at 2 a.m. Saturday, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Area Office.
signalscv.com
Two transported to hospital after deputy-involved traffic collision
Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after being involved in a three-vehicle collision Wednesday morning that also involved a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy, according to law enforcement officials. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Whites Canyon Road and Soledad...
Santa Clarita Radio
Smash And Grabs Make It To SCV, Woman Shares Frightening Experience
A woman is sharing her frightening experience after witnessing a smash and grab at Marshalls, and Sheriff’s officials are offering tips on how to act if caught in this situation. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Julie Behrens was casually shopping at Marshalls in Stevenson Ranch when a smash and grab...
Santa Clarita Radio
MB2 To Host Fundraiser For Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation
MB2 Entertainment is planning to host a fundraiser in support of the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation where a portion of food and drinks sales are expected to be donated. On Friday, Sept. 29, guests can expect to receive a free $5 playing card at MB2 in Canyon Country, when mentioning SCV Sheriff’s Foundation at the door or to your server, officials said.
2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV
Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
spectrumnews1.com
Brush fire breaks out in northeast San Fernando Valley
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The progress of a what the Los Angeles Fire Department called a major emergency brush fire in the northeast San Fernando Valley was stopped late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of Sunland Way, just off of Sunland Boulevard, in Shadow Hills...
Good Samaritans thwart alleged near-sexual assault on teen in California grocery store bathroom
A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl inside a Southern California grocery store bathroom, officials said. The as-yet-unnamed 39-year-old suspect followed the teen victim into the bathroom at a Whittier Stater Bros. around 2 p.m. Sunday and then locked the bathroom door, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11.
California motorcyclist ejected in crash, fatally struck by train
A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name has not been released. The...
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
ems1.com
AMR closure: a bellwether of things to come?
GMR’s Brian Henricksen joins Rob Lawrence for a frank discussion on operational deficits — This episode of EMS One-Stop With Rob Lawrence is brought to you by Lexipol, the experts in policy, training, wellness support and grants assistance for first responders and government leaders. To learn more, visitlexipol.com.
KTLA.com
KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City
KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
San Bernardino pumpkin patch rated best in California, according to Yelp
Pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween décor and the hopes of slightly cooler weather can only mean one thing; the fall season has started in California. While some break out their fall wardrobe and pumpkin-scented candles in August, there is one seasonal tradition Californians have to wait a bit longer to indulge in – picking the perfect […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Barger To Allocate $2.3 Million In Funds To Combat Homelessness
Recently, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced that she has allocated millions of dollars to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District, including Santa Clarita. In an effort to respond to homelessness, L.A. County Supervisor Barger announced Monday that she has directed $2.3 million from discretionary funds to...
kgoradio.com
Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake
Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
signalscv.com
SCV Liberty Parade draws crowd, local office-seekers
About 100 people and local office-seekers participated Sunday in the Santa Clarita Valley Liberty Parade, which was organized by Cindy Josten, a local conservative activist and owner of the Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts. The parade began with a rally in the parking lot of Bridgeport Elementary School before...
Sam Rubin makes his way back to California from his Scenic Eclipse voyage
KTLA’s entertainment host Sam Rubin has been aboard the Scenic Eclipse cruise for the past week and his voyage has taken him down the west coast. Sam began his journey in British Columbia and continued sailing down to Seattle, Wash. then Astoria, Ore. and anchoring down in Eureka, Calif. as his trip comes to an […]
California drought: This technology helps keep grass green while still conserving water
Water conservation is a focus across California, but is there a way to keep large fields of grass green when water restrictions are leaving homeowners with dying grass?
foxla.com
Suspect wanted in murder of passenger at Willowbrook Metro station arrested
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detectives arrested a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday. His name has not been publicly released, LASD said in a statement to FOX 11.
csun.edu
Heat dome creates record-breaking temperatures across Southern California
Southern California has experienced extreme heat as of late August, including temperatures as high as 110 throughout Los Angeles. Due to the recent dry heat, Southern California has experienced various brush fires. On Aug. 31, the Route Fire in Castaic spread over 5,000 acres along Interstate 5. Sections of the I-5 were also closed temporarily. In response to the Route Fire, CSUN Department of Police Services notified students via email on Sept. 1.
Earthquakes along California coast could be more catastrophic than expected, study shows
“Aftershocks would be like falling dominoes.”
