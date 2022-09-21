ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Santa Clarita Radio

CHP To Conduct DUI Checkpoint In SCV

The California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office is set to conduct a DUI checkpoint Friday night in the unincorporated parts of the Santa Clarita Valley. The DUI checkpoint is set to begin around 8 p.m. and conclude at 2 a.m. Saturday, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Area Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Two transported to hospital after deputy-involved traffic collision

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after being involved in a three-vehicle collision Wednesday morning that also involved a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy, according to law enforcement officials. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Whites Canyon Road and Soledad...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

MB2 To Host Fundraiser For Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation

MB2 Entertainment is planning to host a fundraiser in support of the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation where a portion of food and drinks sales are expected to be donated. On Friday, Sept. 29, guests can expect to receive a free $5 playing card at MB2 in Canyon Country, when mentioning SCV Sheriff’s Foundation at the door or to your server, officials said.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV

Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Brush fire breaks out in northeast San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The progress of a what the Los Angeles Fire Department called a major emergency brush fire in the northeast San Fernando Valley was stopped late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of Sunland Way, just off of Sunland Boulevard, in Shadow Hills...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Good Samaritans thwart alleged near-sexual assault on teen in California grocery store bathroom

A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl inside a Southern California grocery store bathroom, officials said. The as-yet-unnamed 39-year-old suspect followed the teen victim into the bathroom at a Whittier Stater Bros. around 2 p.m. Sunday and then locked the bathroom door, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11.
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ems1.com

AMR closure: a bellwether of things to come?

GMR’s Brian Henricksen joins Rob Lawrence for a frank discussion on operational deficits — This episode of EMS One-Stop With Rob Lawrence is brought to you by Lexipol, the experts in policy, training, wellness support and grants assistance for first responders and government leaders. To learn more, visitlexipol.com.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City

KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Barger To Allocate $2.3 Million In Funds To Combat Homelessness

Recently, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced that she has allocated millions of dollars to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District, including Santa Clarita. In an effort to respond to homelessness, L.A. County Supervisor Barger announced Monday that she has directed $2.3 million from discretionary funds to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kgoradio.com

Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake

Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

SCV Liberty Parade draws crowd, local office-seekers

About 100 people and local office-seekers participated Sunday in the Santa Clarita Valley Liberty Parade, which was organized by Cindy Josten, a local conservative activist and owner of the Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts. The parade began with a rally in the parking lot of Bridgeport Elementary School before...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
csun.edu

Heat dome creates record-breaking temperatures across Southern California

Southern California has experienced extreme heat as of late August, including temperatures as high as 110 throughout Los Angeles. Due to the recent dry heat, Southern California has experienced various brush fires. On Aug. 31, the Route Fire in Castaic spread over 5,000 acres along Interstate 5. Sections of the I-5 were also closed temporarily. In response to the Route Fire, CSUN Department of Police Services notified students via email on Sept. 1.
LOS ANGELES, CA

