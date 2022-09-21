Read full article on original website
Police allowed access to private surveillance cameras in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved legislation allowing police to have access to private security cameras during situations with serious public safety concerns. The legislation passed by a vote of seven-to-four. The San Francisco Police Department will now be allowed to temporarily request live access to non-city-owned cameras to respond […]
NBC Bay Area
Homeless Encampment Clearing Continues in San Jose
The FAA deadline to clear a San Jose homeless encampment is now just one week away, as tensions were growing Friday. Shaun, described as a local artist, was one of the final holdouts on Asbury Street in the encampment near San Jose International Airport. Earlier Friday, work crews began removing his belongings. It was little consolation to him that much of it was being tagged and stored, not dumped.
NBC Bay Area
SFPD Ups Reward to Find Those Responsible for Murder of Two People in 2016
The San Francisco Police Department is upping the reward to find the killer or killers of two people murdered in San Francisco’s Mission District more than five years ago. Lindsay McCollum and Eddie Tate were shot and killed inside a wooden box they lived in in the corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on Dec. 16, 2016.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Woman Speaks Out, Warns Others After Man Allegedly Grabs Victims
A woman is speaking out and is warning others about one man's alleged scary behavior towards women in San Francisco's Marina District. It's been five days but Sara recounted Friday what happened to her in the Marina District with detail. “Someone came up behind me and I didn’t even know...
NBC Bay Area
'We Are Going to Continue to Struggle': Oakland Police Seek More Officers
A recent spree of violence in Oakland highlighted a strain in the city's police department. Oakland police Deputy Chief James Beere said the department doesn't have enough officers to protect the city like it wants. "If we don’t have the appropriate numbers to reflect the population, we are going to...
NBC Bay Area
Deputies Conduct Traffic, Pedestrian, VTA Enforcement at Busy San Jose Intersection
Santa Clara County deputies issued warnings and citations early Friday during a traffic enforcement exercise at a busy San Jose intersection. The deputies say the VTA light rail crossing at Southwest Expressway is a very dangerous one for students walking to Del Mar High School, so there were a lot of warnings.
Oakland woman charged with selling rainbow fentanyl, other drugs in Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A federal grand jury indicted an Oakland woman for traveling to San Francisco’s Tenderloin District and selling illegal drugs. “Rainbow” fentanyl is among the drugs that Cesia Medina-Zuniga, 26, is accused of selling, according to the Department of Justice. The DOJ said that Zuniga went from Oakland to the Tenderloin “regularly […]
thesfnews.com
SFPD Arrests Wanted Fugitive And Convicted Felon
SAN FRANCISCO—On September 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., San Francisco Police Officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT), with the assistance of SFPD Special Operations Group (SOG), Fairfield PD, and Oakland PD, served a search warrant on the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. During the course of the investigation, CVRT investigators learned that these residences were linked to a wanted fugitive and a convicted felon in possession of illegal firearms.
SFist
Smattering of Illegal Vending Slowly Returning to 24th and Mission — Including $5 Steaks?
The initial success of the vendor permitting system felt a little fragile, and while illegal vendors are only returning in small numbers, a few are testing the boundaries and encountering little blowback. The relatively recent transformation of the 24th and Mission Street BART station plaza into a rampant illegal vending...
NBC Bay Area
Community Demands Action After Violent 24 Hours in Oakland
Four people were shot and killed in Oakland in a 24-hour string of violence plaguing the city. The latest killing took place almost at the steps of City Hall, interrupting a city council meeting Tuesday. “This is the fourth homicide investigators are investigating in less than 24 hours,” said Kim...
NBC Bay Area
Hillsborough Police Believe Rash of Home Burglaries Could Be Linked to Sophisticated Gangs
Police in Hillsborough are investigating several leads related to a rash of residential burglaries this month and earlier this year that they believe are part of sophisticated, organized crime rings. Investigators believe that a string of residential burglaries in Hillsborough in March were carried out by so-called South American Tourist...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Cite Several Motorists During Crosswalk Enforcement Operation
Police officers on Wednesday cited 21 motorists in less than an hour during a crosswalk enforcement operation at a San Jose intersection. The department's public information officers acted as pedestrians during the operation at the intersection of Senter Road and San Gregorio Way. Video shared by the department showed multiple...
Man attacked outside San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street. KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
NBC Bay Area
Deadly Shooting Tied to Attempted Robbery of Brinks Armored Truck in Oakland: Police
One person is dead and at least two others are injured following a shooting tied to an attempted robbery of a Brinks armored truck in Oakland, police said. The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. Friday in the area of 44th Avenue and International Boulevard, near the Fruitvale neighborhood, according to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Gather for Memorial After Woman Dies in Police Custody in Iran
Hundreds gathered at Stanford’s White Memorial Plaza Thursday to support those silenced by a massive internet blackout in Iran, as thousands protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Amini died in custody of Iran’s morality police over strict hijab rules, while visiting Tehran. A Bay Area woman, who...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Grapples With Influx of Asylum-Seekers: ‘It’s Never Been This Busy’
Their days start around sunup, in a cramped room with an expansive view of the Bay. Vanessa Puris, 37, and husband Cesar Pisfil, 32, crammed their entire lives into the small space after fleeing shakedowns from a deadly gang in Peru, they said. Since arriving in San Francisco in mid-July,...
sfpublicdefender.org
Jury Acquits SF Man Who Acted in Self-Defense in New Year’s Day Fight
MEDIA CONTACT: SF Public Defender’s Office | PubDef-MediaRelations@sfgov.org | Valerie.Ibarra@sfgov.org | (628) 249-7946. Jury Acquits SF Man Who Acted in Self-Defense in New Year’s Day Fight. Thomas Ortiz was caged for nearly five years. Trial began 15 months past his Constitutional deadline due to the Court’s failure to...
Oakland woman who took down Latin American flags blasted for ‘racism’ by superintendent
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – In a lengthy statement, the acting superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District condemned the woman who removed the flags of four Latin American countries from a school for racism. At the same time, she confirmed that the Oakland Police Department is investigating the Saturday incident. “Combating racism and healing as […]
NBC Bay Area
Second Poisoning Death Prompts Suit Against San Mateo Assisted Living Facility
A second Atria Park resident in San Mateo, one of three who unknowingly drank cleaning fluid served to them as cranberry juice back in August, has died. His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit accusing the assisted living facility, Atria Park of San Mateo, of understaffing, elder abuse and negligence.
NBC Bay Area
Historic Ferry Boat Now Headquarters for Bay Area Council
A historic ferry boat that once carried cars and passengers across the San Francisco Bay is now serving as the headquarters for the Bay Area Council. The Klamath ferry boat also has leasable office space for other businesses and a 7,000-square-foot rooftop deck that will be open to the public.
