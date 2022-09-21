ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Police allowed access to private surveillance cameras in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved legislation allowing police to have access to private security cameras during situations with serious public safety concerns. The legislation passed by a vote of seven-to-four.  The San Francisco Police Department will now be allowed to temporarily request live access to non-city-owned cameras to respond […]
Homeless Encampment Clearing Continues in San Jose

The FAA deadline to clear a San Jose homeless encampment is now just one week away, as tensions were growing Friday. Shaun, described as a local artist, was one of the final holdouts on Asbury Street in the encampment near San Jose International Airport. Earlier Friday, work crews began removing his belongings. It was little consolation to him that much of it was being tagged and stored, not dumped.
SFPD Ups Reward to Find Those Responsible for Murder of Two People in 2016

The San Francisco Police Department is upping the reward to find the killer or killers of two people murdered in San Francisco’s Mission District more than five years ago. Lindsay McCollum and Eddie Tate were shot and killed inside a wooden box they lived in in the corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on Dec. 16, 2016.
'We Are Going to Continue to Struggle': Oakland Police Seek More Officers

A recent spree of violence in Oakland highlighted a strain in the city's police department. Oakland police Deputy Chief James Beere said the department doesn't have enough officers to protect the city like it wants. "If we don’t have the appropriate numbers to reflect the population, we are going to...
SFPD Arrests Wanted Fugitive And Convicted Felon

SAN FRANCISCO—On September 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., San Francisco Police Officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT), with the assistance of SFPD Special Operations Group (SOG), Fairfield PD, and Oakland PD, served a search warrant on the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. During the course of the investigation, CVRT investigators learned that these residences were linked to a wanted fugitive and a convicted felon in possession of illegal firearms.
Aaron Peskin
Community Demands Action After Violent 24 Hours in Oakland

Four people were shot and killed in Oakland in a 24-hour string of violence plaguing the city. The latest killing took place almost at the steps of City Hall, interrupting a city council meeting Tuesday. “This is the fourth homicide investigators are investigating in less than 24 hours,” said Kim...
San Jose Police Cite Several Motorists During Crosswalk Enforcement Operation

Police officers on Wednesday cited 21 motorists in less than an hour during a crosswalk enforcement operation at a San Jose intersection. The department's public information officers acted as pedestrians during the operation at the intersection of Senter Road and San Gregorio Way. Video shared by the department showed multiple...
Man attacked outside San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –  A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street.  KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
Deadly Shooting Tied to Attempted Robbery of Brinks Armored Truck in Oakland: Police

One person is dead and at least two others are injured following a shooting tied to an attempted robbery of a Brinks armored truck in Oakland, police said. The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. Friday in the area of 44th Avenue and International Boulevard, near the Fruitvale neighborhood, according to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Jury Acquits SF Man Who Acted in Self-Defense in New Year’s Day Fight

MEDIA CONTACT: SF Public Defender’s Office | PubDef-MediaRelations@sfgov.org | Valerie.Ibarra@sfgov.org | (628) 249-7946. Jury Acquits SF Man Who Acted in Self-Defense in New Year’s Day Fight. Thomas Ortiz was caged for nearly five years. Trial began 15 months past his Constitutional deadline due to the Court’s failure to...
Historic Ferry Boat Now Headquarters for Bay Area Council

A historic ferry boat that once carried cars and passengers across the San Francisco Bay is now serving as the headquarters for the Bay Area Council. The Klamath ferry boat also has leasable office space for other businesses and a 7,000-square-foot rooftop deck that will be open to the public.
