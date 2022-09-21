One person is dead and at least two others are injured following a shooting tied to an attempted robbery of a Brinks armored truck in Oakland, police said. The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. Friday in the area of 44th Avenue and International Boulevard, near the Fruitvale neighborhood, according to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO