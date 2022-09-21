Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Mental distress along the cascade of care in managing hypertension
Hypertension might be a contributing factor of mental illness. The aim of this study was to investigate the association between different levels of hypertension care and mental distress among hypertensive individuals in Malaysia. We constructed a hypertension care cascade using data of 6531 hypertensive individuals aged"‰â‰¥"‰35Â years that were collected as part of the community health survey conducted in 2013 in the South East Asia Community Observatory. We examined the association between the status of hypertension care and mental distress using multiple logistic regressions. Respondents who had not been screened for hypertension and those who had uncontrolled blood pressure (BP) had higher odds of depression, anxiety and, stress compared to those who had been screened and those who had controlled BP, respectively. Respondents who were not taking antihypertensive medication had lower odds of depression and anxiety compared to those who were on medication. There was an association between different levels of hypertension care and mental distress. The application of a hypertension care cascade may help improve the provision of mental health support in primary care clinics. Specific mental health interventions could be provided for patients with particular needs along the cascade.
Rising costs, therapist shortages: Gen Z struggles to afford mental health care
Young people report higher rates of mental illness than earlier generations but are often unable to get treatment
How to Tell If Your Health Concerns Are Normal—Or a Sign of Something More
It's normal to worry about your health during the COVID-19 pandemic. But excessive worry could be a sign of health anxiety
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
WE all know that coronavirus can leave some people with dreaded long Covid. But now, researchers have discovered the bug can leave sufferers with a potentially deadly complication. While relatively rare, British experts have warned Covid-19 increases the risk of life-threatening blood clots - for at least a year after...
Medical News Today
What is the best kratom for anxiety?
Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
MedicalXpress
Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records
An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
Psych Centra
What Is the Difference Between Complex PTSD and BPD?
Complex PTSD (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder share some common symptoms and can coexist. The symptoms of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder (BPD) are similar. But there are key differences in emotional regulation and troubled relationships that set CPTSD and BPD apart. Knowing the differences can...
Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life
Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While many of us recognize that physical health...
Alcohol is Problematic for Mental Health
I’ve been writing about my sobriety for a while now. I’m 6 years sober and have a unique background of being a former alcoholic and mental health/addictions nurse. I also struggled with depression. Lastly, I also lost my father to alcohol who also struggled with severe depression.
MedicalXpress
Waist-to-hip ratio better predicts early death than BMI and provides superior measure of healthy weight, study finds
Waist-to-hip ratio is a stronger predictor of early death than BMI and should be considered as a superior measure of healthy weight, new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), has found. Body mass index...
Lifehacker
The Differences Between Anxiety and Depression (and When to Get Help)
Even though we’ve made strides in the fight against mental health stigma, it can still be a struggle for people to get the help they need when it comes to depression and anxiety. Part of that is because of the lack of mental health literacy in the U.S. A 2021 study that analyzed this topic during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic found that mental health literacy among American adults is poor, and that individuals are not able to readily identify mental health symptoms and appropriate treatment options.
Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?
Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
MedicalXpress
Poll: Increasing violence in emergency departments contributes to physician burnout and impacts patient care
Violence in the nation's emergency departments is increasing. More than 8 in 10 emergency physicians believe the rate of violence experienced in emergency departments has increased with 45% saying it has greatly increased over the past five years according to a new poll conducted by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and Marketing General Incorporated (MGI).
MedicalXpress
Newly discovered COVID-like virus could infect humans, resist vaccines
A recently discovered virus in a Russian bat that is similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it were to spillover, is resistant to current vaccines. A team lead by researchers in Washington State University's Paul G. Allen School for Global Health...
Medical News Today
How to choose the best medication for anxiety alongside depression
Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health diagnoses. For some, they occur as comorbidities, meaning a person has both at the same time. Many of the same medications treat both conditions, though dosages may differ. It is. to experience anxiety every once in a while. Symptoms...
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
MedicalXpress
Fourth SARS-CoV-2 vaccination also protects cancer patients
A research team led by Matthias Preusser from MedUni Vienna's Division of Oncology had already demonstrated that cancer patients benefit from a third vaccination to protect them against COVID. A recent study now also supports fourth vaccination for this vulnerable group. However, passive immunization by administering an antibody combination to cancer patients does not seem to provide adequate protection. The study has now been published in the journal JAMA Oncology.
MedicalXpress
Long COVID patients show signs of autoimmune disease a year after infection
Blood samples drawn from patients with long COVID who are still suffering from fatigue and shortness of breath after a year show signs of autoimmune disease in those patients, according to a study published today in the European Respiratory Journal. Autoimmune disease occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy...
