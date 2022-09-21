Read full article on original website
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
A fisherman survived in the ocean for 11 days floating in a freezer after his boat sunk, reports say
A Brazilian fisherman was stranded in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean when his boat began to sink, and he used a freezer as a life raft.
Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker
Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Boats off Texas Coast with 2,425 Pounds of Illegally Caught Red Snapper
The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted three boats that were fishing illegally in federal waters off the South Texas coast on Aug. 30. A total of fourteen Mexican fishermen were onboard the three lanchas, which are long and slender skiffs fitted with high-powered outboard motors. Multiple USCG crews from the South Padre Island station assisted the Cutter Edgar Culbertson’s crew in investigating and detaining the vessels, which had large quantities of illegally caught snapper and sharks onboard. The USCG’s Corpus Christi Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi assisted with the efforts as well.
Orcas Attack Same Family Boat Twice in Terrifying, 'Nightmare' Ordeal
Mikkel Erichsen told Newsweek that the incident felt "terrible," and as if he had completely lost power and control over the situation.
Watch: Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
A pair of boaters off the British Columbia coast received a shock when their small vessel was nearly capsized by a sea lion fleeing from killer whales.
Hundreds of whales trapped on same Australian beach as mass stranding two years ago
The pod of about 230 whales swam ashore, baffling scientists and prompting rescue efforts.
Nine-foot tuna seized from boat
Every fisherman worth his salt, whether it’s a living or just a hobby, has that story about the one that got away. But it doesn’t usually involve running afoul of the law.
Fisherman Catches Rare “Leopard Redfish” on South Texas Coast
Every redfish is unique, and it’s not that unusual for a Gulf Coast spot-tail to sport a few extra spots. But the leopard redfish that Ryan Hernandez caught late last month on the South Texas Coast falls in a class of its own. The fish had so many spots...
Gigantic 14ft great white shark spotted off US coast as sightings dramatically spike around popular beach spot
A HUGE great white shark up to 14ft long has been spotted off the US coast amid a spike in sightings near a popular beach spot. The vast beast was spotted yesterday off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, according to the Sharktivity app. Sharktivity is an app that allows...
Florida wildlife park director loses arm after alligator attack — his second bite in 10 years
Two weeks after an alligator attack left him severely wounded, the director of a wildlife park in Venus, Florida, underwent surgery to amputate one of his arms below the elbow. Greg Graziani, who operates a facility called Florida Gator Gardens where alligators are bred and trained, was "seriously injured during a routine interaction" with one of the park's large reptiles, according to a Facebook post shared to the facility's official page.
Right whale spotted tangled in fishing gear south of Nantucket is on death’s door, researchers say
Snow Cone is one of the last remaining reproductive female North Atlantic right whales. A North Atlantic right whale named Snow Cone was spotted by New England Aquarium researchers Wednesday tangled in fishing gear and in “extremely poor health.” The scientists say there is no hope for her survival.
230 pilot whales beached in Tasmania — exactly 2 years after the area's last mass stranding
Two mass strandings have occurred in the same region of Tasmania.
Massive 300-Pound Sturgeon Flies Out Of Water, Nearly Lands On Fisherman’s Kayak
Talk about a thrill of a catch. It’s always fun to have a fish your fighting come clear out of the water and showcase its power and if you’re lucky… it’s size. Sturgeon are not different. Just one cool fish… these prehistoric looking monsters will grow...
Return of ‘The Blob’? Low oxygen levels in Cape Cod Bay could endanger marine life
Scientists are monitoring conditions in the bay's southern region for signs of danger to lobsters, crabs, and some fish. Lobsters, crabs, and other marine creatures living in Cape Cod Bay could be in major danger due to decreasing levels of oxygen detected in those waters. Recent data collected by the...
