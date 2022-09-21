ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outdoor Life

Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Boats off Texas Coast with 2,425 Pounds of Illegally Caught Red Snapper

The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted three boats that were fishing illegally in federal waters off the South Texas coast on Aug. 30. A total of fourteen Mexican fishermen were onboard the three lanchas, which are long and slender skiffs fitted with high-powered outboard motors. Multiple USCG crews from the South Padre Island station assisted the Cutter Edgar Culbertson’s crew in investigating and detaining the vessels, which had large quantities of illegally caught snapper and sharks onboard. The USCG’s Corpus Christi Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi assisted with the efforts as well.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Fish#Washed Ashore#Mysterious Die Off
CBS News

Florida wildlife park director loses arm after alligator attack — his second bite in 10 years

Two weeks after an alligator attack left him severely wounded, the director of a wildlife park in Venus, Florida, underwent surgery to amputate one of his arms below the elbow. Greg Graziani, who operates a facility called Florida Gator Gardens where alligators are bred and trained, was "seriously injured during a routine interaction" with one of the park's large reptiles, according to a Facebook post shared to the facility's official page.
VENUS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy